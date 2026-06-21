MLB rumors: Astros' (surprising?) trade deadline plans, why the Pirates could bring some drama to the draft

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is barely more than six weeks away. The Braves and Pirates hooked up for a minor trade this past week (Joey Bart for Hunter Stratton) and a few more minor swaps will trickle in between now and the All-Star break. The biggest, most impactful trades will come after the July 11-12 amateur draft. Front offices are focused on that right now.

Here is our early look at this summer's top trade candidates and here are the latest deadline rumors.

Astros planning to buy

Despite their 36-42 record, the Astros plan to be buyers at the trade deadline, reports USA Today. A left-handed hitting outfielder and bullpen help are on their shopping list. Houston is 16-11 in the last 27 games and has the American League's second-best record during that time. They're trending up and are only three games out in the AL West, and 2 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot.

Josh Hader returned from his biceps injury earlier this month and has been dominant in his seven appearances. He's settled things down in the ninth inning, though the middle relief needs help. The Astros have only 736 plate appearances by left-handed batters, easily the fewest in baseball (Yordan Alvarez has 335 of the 736). A lefty bat to balance the lineup feels like a must.

Pirates willing to trade draft pick

The Pirates are willing to trade their Competitive Balance draft pick (No. 34 overall), according to The Athletic. They're also willing to trade prospects. Competitive Balance picks are extra draft picks given to small-market/low-revenue teams, and they are the only tradeable draft picks. Five of this year's 15 Competitive Balance picks have already been traded:

Competitive Balance picks are almost always included in a larger trade package, making it difficult to pin down what they're worth on their own. Last year, the Rays traded the No. 37 pick to the Orioles straight up for Bryan Baker, a good late-inning reliever with three additional years of team control. That's more or less what Pittsburgh's No. 34 pick is worth this year.

Bullpen help figures to be Pittsburgh's No. 1 priority at the deadline. Their bullpen ranks 20th with a 4.43 ERA this season and it's 26th with a 5.02 ERA since May 1. Last year's Baker trade suggests the Pirates could get a pretty good controllable reliever if they trade their Competitive Balance pick. The draft begins July 11. If the Pirates trade their pick, it has to be before then.

Royals sign Moore

The Royals have signed veteran left-hander Matt Moore to a minor-league contract, the team announced. Now 37, Moore last pitched for the Angels in 2024, when he threw 48 ⅓ innings with a 5.03 ERA. He signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox last year, but got hurt and didn't pitch during the summer. Kansas City figures to sell at the trade deadline, with rental relievers John Schreiber and Matt Strahm likely to be moved. Moore could help backfill innings down the stretch.