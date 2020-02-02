MLB rumors: Dodgers landing Mookie Betts from Red Sox viewed as 'inevitable'

While almost all notable MLB free agents are off the board and most of our collective sports focus for Sunday is on football players and puppies, we've still got some baseball buzz to address. As you're aware, most rumors right now regard potential blockbuster trades, and one in particular is getting some play at the moment. Let's jump in.

Betts to Dodgers buzz heating up

The Red Sox are open to the idea of trading star outfielder Mookie Betts, even though doing so would greatly harm their chances of contending in 2020. They're looking to do so in order to work their way under the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold and reset the penalty schedule. Granted, those CBT penalties shouldn't mean much to a team of Boston's means, but here we are.

The Padres have been strongly linked to Betts, but of late the Dodgers seem to be the hotter potential trading partner. On that front, here's this from veteran analyst Peter Gammons:

Three different NL folks today predicted Betts-to-L.A. is "inevitable." Consensus deal:Alex Verdugo, Inf Jeter Downs, pitcher, maybe A prospect. Think P is LH Caleb Ferguson, 95 MPH FB/CB guy, 113-39 K-BB in 93.1 IP, eventual starter. Got brushed off Gray — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 2, 2020

This, obviously, would significantly improve the Dodgers' chances for 2020. With the specifics above duly noted, our own R.J. Anderson recently broke down what a Betts trade might look like.

As for Betts, the former AL MVP is 27 years of age and coming off yet another excellent season. Even when Betts doesn't put up Mike Trout-like numbers at the plate, as he did in 2018, he's still a highly valuable performer thanks to his high offensive floor, his defense, and his base-running. He's eligible for free agency after the upcoming season, and he's owed a salary of $27 million for 2020.

Phillies sign Forsythe

According to multiple reports, the Phillies have agreed to terms with veteran infielder Logan Forsythe on a minor-league contract. Forsythe, 33, spent last season with the Rangers. In 101 games, he batted .227/.325/.353 (73 OPS+) with seven home runs and time spent at every infield position. For his career, Forsyth owns an OPS+ of 93 across parts of nine big-league seasons.