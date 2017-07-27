MLB trade rumors: Rays reportedly have a deal for Mets first baseman Lucas Duda

The Tampa Bay Rays entered Thursday a game back in the American League wild-card race. Not content with that standing, the Rays front office spent the day working the phones, first landing left-handed reliever Dan Jennings, and now reportedly closing in on a trade that will net New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda.

The deal is done, per source. Lucas Duda to Rays. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) July 27, 2017

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Mets are likely to receive relief prospect Drew Smith in return:

Sources: Rays and Mets are expected to complete a deal for DH/1B Lucas Duda. Right-handed reliever Drew Smith would head back to the Mets. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2017

A free agent at season's end, Duda will presumably serve as Colby Rasmus' spiritual successor if and when the deal gets done -- remember, Rasmus walked away from baseball earlier in the month and has since been placed on the restricted list. Duda has hit .246/.347/.532 with 17 home runs in 291 plate appearances this season. He figures to see considerable action at designated hitter, with Corey Dickerson and Logan Morrison slotting in at left field and first base.

If Smith does head to New York, it'll mark the second time this year he has been traded. The Rays acquired him in a small deal for Mikie Mahtook. He has a good fastball-breaking ball combination, and could pitch in the late innings once he reaches the majors.