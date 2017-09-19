MLB's single-season home run record is likely to fall Tuesday night

The 30 major-league teams have a chance to collectively make home run history Tuesday.

The single-season home run record is likely to fall Tuesday night and will undoubtedly be shattered before the end of the regular season. Sixteen homers is all it'll take the tie the previous record. That should happen before the West Coast games begin Tuesday.

Here are the five highest single-season home run totals in baseball history:

2000: 5,693 2017: 5,677 (and counting) 2016: 5,610 1999: 5,528 2001: 5,458

There have been 1.26 home runs per team per game this season -- so that's 2.52 homers per game between the two teams -- which is far and away the highest rate in history. The current record is 1.17 homers per team per game in 2000.

There are 108 players with 20-plus home runs this season, three short of tying the record set last year. Another 15 players have at least 18 home runs this season, so we will eventually see a record for number of 20-homer hitters this season as well.

It has been no secret home runs are up around baseball -- they've actually been up since the 2015 All-Star break -- and there has been widespread speculation the ball is juiced and changes to the baseball have allowed it to travel farther.

Major League Baseball of course denies the ball is juiced. It should be noted it is possible changes have been made to the ball, perhaps unintentionally, that have led to it flying out of the park even while conforming to MLB standards. For now, the league denies it.

Either way, juiced ball or not, we are going to see way more home runs hit this season than ever before. The record is likely to fall Tuesday night, plus there are still another 168 games to be played the remainder of the season.