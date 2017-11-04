Red Sox hire former interim hitting coach for permanent role three years later

The Red Sox on Saturday announced that Tim Hyers has been named the team's new hitting coach under new manager Alex Cora.

Hyers, who spent the last two seasons as the Dodgers' assistant hitting coach, played 133 games in the majors spread across four seasons. Formerly, he worked as a scout, minor-league hitting coordinator, and in 2014 was interim hitting coach for the Red Sox after Greg Colbrunn suffered a cerebral hemorrhage.

The 46-year-old Hyers replaces Chili Davis, who left the Red Sox to become the Cubs' new hitting coach. This past season, the Red Sox ranked sixth in the AL in runs scored but just 11th in OPS.

The Red Sox also announced the hiring of Andy Barkett as assistant hitting coach.