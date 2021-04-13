The visiting Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins square off in the opener of a condensed four-game series on Tuesday afternoon. Monday's scheduled opener was postponed minutes before the first pitch following the police shooting of Daunte Wright on Sunday night in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. The Red Sox enter the series in pursuit of a seventh consecutive victory while Minnesota looks to avert a third straight defeat behind left-hander J.A. Happ (0-0, 2.25 ERA). He opposes Boston lefty Martin Perez (0-0, 5.40 ERA), who made 29 starts for the Twins in 2019.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET at Target Field. The teams will make up Monday's game by playing a doubleheader on Wednesday. Minnesota is the -145 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is nine in the latest Red Sox vs. Twins odds. Before making any Twins vs. Red Sox picks, check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 15-7 on all top-rated MLB picks through two weeks, returning over $500. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Twins. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Twins vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Twins money line: Minnesota -140, Boston +130

Red Sox vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5

Red Sox vs. Twins over-under: 9 runs

BOS: The Red Sox are 7-4 in Minnesota since the start of the 2016 season

MIN: The Twins were a major league-best 24-7 at home in 2020

Why you should back the Red Sox



Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday following a torrid start to the season. He hit four home runs, including three on Sunday, and drove in 13 runs over a five-game stretch to boost his season totals to a .472 batting average with five homers and a major league-leading 16 RBIs. Martinez also became the third player in history to open a season with an extra-base hit in eight straight games.

The Red Sox offense has followed Martinez's lead, scoring 53 times during their winning streak after scraping out a total of five in their first three losses. Third baseman Rafael Devers also is swinging a red-hot bat after going 2-for-19 with one RBI in his first five games. He had a monster series in Boston's three-game weekend sweep in Baltimore, collecting two hits in each while clubbing four homers and driving in nine runs.

Why you should back the Twins

Byron Buxton carries an eight-game hitting streak into the series and is among a group of players tied with Martinez for the most homers in the majors with five. He capped an 8-for-13 series against the Orioles over the week by collecting three hits and four RBIs on Sunday to boost his batting average to .481. Nelson Cruz is riding a six-game hitting streak, a span in which he is 11-for-25 with four home runs and nine RBIs.

Starting pitching has not been an issue for Minnesota, with the rotation posting a 5-0 record. The 38-year-old Happ was solid in his opening start in Detroit, working four innings and allowing one run on four hits in a no-decision. He has been a nemesis for the Red Sox throughout his career, beating them three times in four starts in 2019 with the New York Yankees to lift his lifetime mark against Boston to 13-4 with a 2.79 ERA.

How to make Twins vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 10.2 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Twins vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 in 2019.