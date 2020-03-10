Samson: How a joint statement, like the one four leagues released on coronavirus, comes together
David Samson explains how the process works
On Monday, the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS released a joint statement announcing that the leagues will restrict locker room access going forward due to the coronavirus outbreak. During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," host David Samson explained how the process of a joint statement between different leagues works.
"MLB would lead this charge. MLB would get together and say 'listen, we are looking to have a policy here about clubhouse and about media. We think getting all the leagues together makes the most sense.' So what they would do, it wouldn't be the commissioner, it would be down in the labor department, potentially on the PR side. They would call people in the different leagues that are on their companion level."
Samson also added that there was communication about having the combined release and which league would actually write it up.
This is obviously a very difficult situation for all of the leagues to navigate, but they're erring on the side of caution at the current time. For now, it will just be essential staff and players in the locker room and media will conduct interviews in press conferences and other settings.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets' Conforto suffers oblique injury
Conforto figures to be a key piece of the Mets lineup in 2020
-
Yanks’ Sanchez misses BP with fever
The Yankees have another issue to monitor
-
Four teams that could trade for Lindor
Four teams stand out above the rest as potential suitors for Lindor
-
Rangers' Calhoun takes pitch off face
The 25-year-old suffered a scary injury in Arizona on Sunday
-
Rodriguez would consider buying Mets
Rodriguez grew up loving the Mets
-
Coronavirus: MLB plans to keep schedule
MLB has elected to not delay the start of the regular season
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday