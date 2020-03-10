Samson: How a joint statement, like the one four leagues released on coronavirus, comes together

On Monday, the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS released a joint statement announcing that the leagues will restrict locker room access going forward due to the coronavirus outbreak. During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," host David Samson explained how the process of a joint statement between different leagues works.

"MLB would lead this charge. MLB would get together and say 'listen, we are looking to have a policy here about clubhouse and about media. We think getting all the leagues together makes the most sense.' So what they would do, it wouldn't be the commissioner, it would be down in the labor department, potentially on the PR side. They would call people in the different leagues that are on their companion level."

Samson also added that there was communication about having the combined release and which league would actually write it up.

This is obviously a very difficult situation for all of the leagues to navigate, but they're erring on the side of caution at the current time. For now, it will just be essential staff and players in the locker room and media will conduct interviews in press conferences and other settings.