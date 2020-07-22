Watch Now: Breaking: Mookie Betts to Sign 13-Year Extension with the Dodgers ( 6:19 )

The Los Angeles Dodgers made arguably the biggest splash of the Major League Baseball offseason when they acquired star outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox last winter. On Wednesday, the Dodgers announced that Betts signed a 12-year extension, reportedly worth $365 million.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson revealed that the Dodgers are attempting to get this deal done because they gave up quite a few assets in order to acquire Betts in the offseason.

"The Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts thinking that they'd get one year," Samson. "Then it was down to 60 games with the chances of it being zero. Maybe they won't have a postseason. Then the Dodgers said 'why did they make this trade?'"

Samson also makes the point that the Dodgers haven't dealt with Betts on a daily basis. They haven't seen the star outfielder in their lineup aside from a few spring training and exhibition games. Now they're committing to him as one of the faces of their franchise along with Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler for years to come.

The Dodgers are also going to have to pay Bellinger and Buehler, who could both also command $300 million contracts. While Betts is a great player, Samson believes that the Dodgers should've held off before committing to Betts for the next 13 years.