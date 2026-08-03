Taylor Ward trade grades: Mariners add big bat, Orioles get a D for helping the competition

The Seattle Mariners have acquired veteran outfielder Taylor Ward in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN reports, just hours before Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline. The O's will receive minor-league right-handers Alex Hoppe, Harrison Kreiling, and Brock Moore in the trade.

Ward, 32, has turned in another solid season in 2026:

Taylor Ward BAL • LF • #3 BA 0.246 R 64 HR 7 RBI 30 SB 4 View Profile

For the season, he has an OPS+ of 110, which is right in line with his career mark of 112. While his power has dropped off in 2026, Ward isn't far removed from a 2025 campaign that saw him hit 36 home runs as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. On the other hand, Ward this season has upped his walk rate, and he's now in the 98th percentile of MLB hitters in walks as a percentage of total plate appearances. Ward has a career WAR of 12.5 across parts of nine MLB seasons. The entirety of that WAR total has come since Ward's breakout season of 2022.

Ward is on a one-year contract and is owed the balance of a $12.18 million salary for this season. He'll re-enter the free-agent market this coming offseason.

For the Orioles, this signifies at least a soft sell-off at the deadline, though franchise catcher Adley Rutschman has been mentioned in rumors. Baltimore, coming off a disappointing 87-loss campaign in 2025, angled to get back to the playoffs in 2026. Thus far, though, serious contention has eluded them and first-year manager Craig Albernaz.

Here now are our grades for the Ward-to-Seattle trade.

Seattle Mariners: B

The Mariners have hit .236/.309/.374 since the All-Star break and had to add offense one way or another. The ideal addition was a right-handed hitting corner outfielder, someone to push Victor Robles to the bench, and that's exactly what they got in Ward. His .383 on-base percentage will be a nice boost for a team that has ranked in the bottom half of the league in getting on base the last month.

Brendan Donovan is expected to join the Mariners on Tuesday. He's been out since May 15 with a groin issue. At full health, manager Dan Wilson can run out a lineup along these lines:

Donovan and Ward will help the offense, for sure. What the Mariners need more than anything is Naylor to rediscover his power and Raleigh to rediscover offense, period. He doesn't need to be last year's 60-homer version to help the team. The 2023-24 version would be just fine, and thus far, Raleigh has been nowhere close to that level in 2026.

Ward is a good player and a solid fit for a Mariners team that finds itself three games out in the AL West at 55-58. They're two games behind the third wild-card spot. It goes without saying that missing the postseason would be a colossal disappointment and a colossal failure, really, after last year's spirited run to Game 7 of the ALCS.

Baltimore Orioles: D

The Orioles are a half-game beyond the Mariners in the wild-card standings and they just helped them get better. None of the three pitchers ranked among Seattle's top 30 prospects, according to both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, though Hoppe has loud stuff and figures to be part of Baltimore's bullpen down the stretch. He had a 5.79 ERA in 28 innings for the Mariners.

At a time when quality right-handed bats are in short supply, the Orioles had one of the best available in Ward, and they traded him a) to the team just ahead of him in the wild card race, and b) for a quantity-over-quality prospect package. Based on what we know right now, it's a bad deal and a bad look for POBO Mike Elias. It's hard to see selling at the 2026 deadline as anything but a stunning failure for Elias and O's given the rebuild they went through.