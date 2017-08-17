The Jonah Keri Podcast: Adnan Virk

In this episode: Jonah Keri chats for almost two and a hook with Adnan Virk of ESPN about the behind-the-scenes of Baseball Tonight; not being Keith Olbermann; waving the Canadian flag; making good TV; their best and worst days; you always hurt the ones you love; being a Muslim in the public eye; censorship; versatility; contract negotiations; the end of the Brain Drain; being too nice; writing style; making pop culture recommendations; B+; thick skin; ambition vs. competitiveness; Joe Buck and Jack Buck; hot takes and the future of sports TV; going to the movies; what's next in his career; Hank Azaria and Brockmire; self-disclosure; and Adnan's Life Tips.

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn