The Jonah Keri Podcast: Chris Speier

In this episode: Jonah Keri turns two with 19-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star Chris Speier on how semi-pro ball in a small Canadian town helped him on his way to the big leagues; being in awe of Willie Mays and Willie McCovey; the lessons you can learn from superstars; the great Expos teams of the late-70s and early 80s; the Bay Bridge World Series and its frightening earthquake; living and dying with every pitch thrown by his former big leaguer son Justin; the importance of letting players learn on their own, and much more!

