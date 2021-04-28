The Cleveland Indians look for the series sweep when they take on the visiting Minnesota Twins in a key American League Central Division matchup on Wednesday. The Indians (11-11), third in the division, have won three consecutive games. The Twins (7-15), fourth in the Central, have dropped four in a row. Minnesota has won seven of the last 11 meetings against Cleveland.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Indians lead the all-time series 1,164-1,022, including a 637-457 edge in games played at Cleveland. Minnesota is the -115 favorite on the money line in the latest Twins vs. Indians odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.

Twins vs. Indians money line: Minnesota -115, Cleveland +105

Twins vs. Indians run line: Twins -1.5

Twins vs. Indians over-under: 9 runs

MIN: The Twins are 14-6 in their last 20 vs. AL Central teams

CLE: The Indians are 44-17 in their last 61 games vs. a team with a winning percentage below .400

Why you should back the Twins



Minnesota will send left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ (1-0, 1.69 ERA) to the mound. Happ was nearly unhittable on Friday when he fell just five outs shy of his first career no-hitter. That was his first outing of his 15-year MLB career going longer than seven innings and allowing just one hit. In seven career games against the Indians, Happ has six starts, going 3-2 in 34 1/3 innings, allowing 38 hits, 16 earned runs, three homers and 10 walks with 28 strikeouts for a 4.19 ERA.

Right fielder Nelson Cruz has been red-hot of late, with hits in five of his last six games, including a three-game hitting streak. On Tuesday, Cruz was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. For the season, he is hitting .329 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. In 97 career games against Cleveland, Cruz is hitting just .238, but has 26 homers and 51 RBIs.

Why you should back the Indians

Cleveland left-hander Logan Allen (1-3, 6.28 ERA) will take the hill as he looks to turn around his fortunes. In his last outing, he allowed four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. His best outing was April 11 against Detroit. In that game, he allowed just two hits, one earned run, while walking three and striking out five in five innings for his only victory. This will be his first appearance against the Twins.

Offensively, right fielder Franmil Reyes has raised his batting average 74 points over the last eight games, going 14-for-35 (.400) over that span. He is 7-for-12 over the past three games, including a pair of 3-for-4 performances. On Tuesday, Reyes was 3-for-4 with two home runs. In 22 career games against Minnesota, Reyes has 17 hits, including three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

How to make Indians vs. Twins picks

