WATCH: 'Jeopardy!' roasts the Mets with 'white flag' clue

The New York Mets are the punchline of another joke, this time on national television.

On Monday, a clue on 'Jeopardy!' took a jab the MLB team with an $800 question in the "let's talk about flags" category. The question asked, ""A 2017 article written in June — not Aug. or Sept.! — asked, at 31-41, 'Is it time for the Mets to wave' this?"

If you know the Mets you know the answer, and contestant Jason Zuffraneri knew it as well, answering immediately with the correct "what is the white flag" response.

Jeopardy has no chill... zero love for the New York Mets

Zuffraneri went on to win the episode with $18,600 and extended his two-day total to $45,200.

The Mets have been ridiculed for their record, offseason moves and lack of ability to formulate a winning team for years. In 2017, the year mentioned in the question, the Mets lost 92 games. Not ideal.

The team currently sits in fourth place in the National League East, 13 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Mets 46-54 record is not the worst in their division however, with the Miami Marlins making the New York team look good at 37-62.