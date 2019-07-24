WATCH: 'Jeopardy!' roasts the Mets with 'white flag' clue
Sorry Mets fans, even 'Jeopardy!' is taking jabs at the team
The New York Mets are the punchline of another joke, this time on national television.
On Monday, a clue on 'Jeopardy!' took a jab the MLB team with an $800 question in the "let's talk about flags" category. The question asked, ""A 2017 article written in June — not Aug. or Sept.! — asked, at 31-41, 'Is it time for the Mets to wave' this?"
If you know the Mets you know the answer, and contestant Jason Zuffraneri knew it as well, answering immediately with the correct "what is the white flag" response.
Zuffraneri went on to win the episode with $18,600 and extended his two-day total to $45,200.
The Mets have been ridiculed for their record, offseason moves and lack of ability to formulate a winning team for years. In 2017, the year mentioned in the question, the Mets lost 92 games. Not ideal.
The team currently sits in fourth place in the National League East, 13 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Mets 46-54 record is not the worst in their division however, with the Miami Marlins making the New York team look good at 37-62.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cubs send Addison Russell to minors
Russell played 55 games for the Cubs after serving a domestic violence suspension
-
Gooden: 'This is the worst I've been'
Gooden was also arrested on June 7
-
Rumors: Phils have discussed Bauer deal
Here are all the latest rumors in front of the MLB trade deadline
-
Trout fires 98.6 MPH throw to home plate
Mike Trout shows off his arm against the Dodgers
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at baseball's biggest injuries
-
MLB Tuesday: Yanks, Twins play wild game
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball