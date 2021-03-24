It's no exaggeration to say that White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez is not only a bad fielder, but he's also bad to the point of self-endangerment. The latest example came Wednesday in Cactus League action when Jimenez injured his left shoulder while attempting to rob A's catcher Sean Murphy of a home run.

Here's a look:

Presumably, Jimenez injured his shoulder while hanging on the wall momentarily after his attempted snare of Murphy's drive. Whatever the case, he seemed to be in visible discomfort afterward. Here's an update from the team:

With Opening Day roughly a week away, this is obviously a concerning turn of events for Chicago and the young slugger.

Jimenez, who's 24, is already a tremendous source of power at the plate, as he's crushed 45 home runs in his first 177 big-league games and registers some of the highest exit velocities in baseball. If healthy, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him contend for the AL home run crown in 2021. Accordingly, he's an important piece of the White Sox's young core. He is not, however, much of a left fielder.

Not only does he give back runs with his lack of range, but he also risks injury in trying to make up for that lack of range with an occasional daredevilry that doesn't quite suit him. As our own Matt Snyder chronicled last year, Jimenez in not all that many defensive innings has managed to crash and fall into a number of things that have injured him or at least have the potential to injure him.

Here's hoping that Wednesday's injury turns out to be minor one, but it might be best for everyone involved -- Jimenez himself, not least of all -- if he becomes a full-time DH as soon as possible.