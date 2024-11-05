One UFC Fight Night stands between mixed martial arts fans and UFC 309. Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic collide for the UFC heavyweight championship on Nov. 16, but welterweights take over the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday.

UFC's most enduring welterweight takes on a rising prospect from a red-hot team. Last year, Neil Magny broke Georges St-Pierre's record for most welterweight wins. He'll tie Donald Cerrone and Andrei Arlovski for the second-most wins in any division with a victory on Saturday. Carlos Prates (20-6) has stopped 90% of his opponents, including three straight in the UFC. Prates rides the momentum built by him and his fellow Fighting Nerds teammates, Caio Borralho and Jean Silva.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on Nov. 16. Jones makes his first UFC heavyweight title defense against the most successful UFC heavyweight champ, Miocic. The meeting of all-time greats could serve as a retirement fight for one or both participants. UFC 309's co-main event is a five-round rematch between former UFC champ Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

UFC 310's main event is in disarray after welterweight champion Belal Muhammad suffered a bone infection. His scheduled title challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov is now without an opponent for the Dec. 7 card.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule