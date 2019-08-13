UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic schedule, start time, stream, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the rematch from Anaheim, California, on Saturday night
The UFC returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, California, for the first time since 2017 with UFC 241 on Saturday night. While a return to the venue was planned for UFC 233 on Jan. 26, the event was canceled without being able to find a suitable main event. But a strong card on paper should ease the sting for SoCal fans who missed out on a pay-per-view earlier this year.
In the main event, Stipe Miocic attempts to reclaim the heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier. Then-light heavyweight champ Cormier returned to heavyweight and won their first meeting at UFC 226 last July by knockout in the first round. The loss snapped Miocic's record-breaking run of three successful defenses of the heavyweight belt.
Cormier has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon.
The co-main event sees Nate Diaz return to the cage for the first time since August 2016 when he lost his rematch with Conor McGregor. Standing across the Octagon will be former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, who returned to welterweight with a Performance of the Night knockout of Stephen Thompson in March.
Top 10 middleweights also square off on the main card with Yoel Romero looking to rebound from a narrow split decision loss to Robert Whittaker when he takes on Paulo Costa. The undefeated Costa has never been past the second round in his career and has scored four knockouts in his four UFC bouts.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Anaheim keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 241 PPV event.
UFC 241 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 241 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Daniel Cormier (c) -150
Stipe Miocic +130
Heavyweight title
Anthony Pettis -120
Nate Diaz +100
Welterweight
Yoel Romero -155
Paulo Costa +135
Middleweight
Sodiq Yusuff -360
Gabriel Benitez +280
Bantamweight
Ian Heinisch -190
Derek Brunson +160
Middleweight
Devonte Smith N/A
Khama Worthy N/A
Lightweight
Cory Sandhagen -160
Raphael Assuncao +140
Bantamweight
Manny Bermudez -125
Casey Kenney +105
Bantamweight
|Drakkar Klose -200
|Christos Giagos +170
|Lightweight
Hannah Cifers -260
Jodie Esquibel +210
Women's strawweight
|Kyung Ho Kang -180
Brandon Davis +150
Bantamweight
Shana Dobson -135
Sabina Mazo +115
Women's flyweight
UFC 241 countdown
- Complete breakdown of each bout on the card
- Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier spar on Twitter
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 241 features
-
UFC 241 storylines to watch for
The heavyweight title rematch is just the tip of the iceberg this weekend in California for...
-
Jones shoots down Cormier trilogy fight
The current light heavyweight champion took to Twitter on Monday to dispel any future fight...
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
-
Cormier doesn't want to go out on back
The UFC heavyweight champ wants to retire from MMA on a positive note
-
Shevchenko retains title in Uruguay
'Bullet' outpointed Carmouche over five rounds from Uruguay
-
Perry suffers broken nose in loss
Perry and Luque brawled for over 15 minutes in the co-main event from Uruguay