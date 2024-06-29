Alex Pereira will attempt to build on his rapidly growing legacy Saturday when he defends his light heavyweight title against top-ranked challenger Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 303. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC 303 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pereira made his UFC debut a little more than two years ago and has seen a rapid ascent of historic measures. Not only has he already won belts in two separate weight classes, but Saturday's rematch with the dangerous Prochazka will give Pereira more title fights (five) than non-title fights (four). The main event was pulled together on short notice to replace the originally scheduled showdown between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor, who withdrew because of a foot injury.

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 preview

In less than two years, Pereira (10-2) has evolved from a relative unknown among UFC observers to perhaps the promotion's biggest active star, with "active" the operative word. This is the second time in just 10 weeks that the sinister 36-year-old Brazilian striker has taken a short-notice fight to headline a pay-per-view event and salvage the wreckage of the promotion's matchmaking misfortunes.

Pereira (10-2) was recruited and fast-tracked by the UFC solely for the purpose of providing a potential rival for former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who had been dominating the division and running short of qualified challengers. Pereira, who had beaten Adesanya twice in professional kickboxing, knocked out Sean Strickland in the first round of their title eliminator in July 2022 before rallying to stop Adesanya for the title in November of that year.

He has since claimed a second title at light heavyweight, but his stardom has skyrocketed in large part because of the events he has helped save. After UFC brass failed to produce a promised super fight to headline the historic UFC 300 card in April, Pereira and Jamahal Hill stepped in on short notice to provide a main event. Pereira won by first-round knockout.

He and Prochzaka both competed on the UFC 300 card, and both agreed to headline the UFC 303 card on about two weeks' notice. Prochazka (30-4-1), a relentless and reckless brawler who won the UFC belt in just his third fight with the promotion, knocked out Aleksandar Rakic in the second round of a wild fight that earned him a coveted $300,000 performance bonus. It also set the stage for him to earn a rematch with Pereira.

The McGregor vs. Chandler fight was believed to be in jeopardy after a kick-off press conference in Ireland was canceled, and the iconic Irish fighter made his withdrawal from UFC 303 official the following week. Soon after, UFC president Dana White announced that Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 would replace McGregor vs. Chandler in the top slot at UFC 303 and be the centerpiece of this week's UFC betting. You can see more UFC 303 picks at SportsLine.

Top UFC 303 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 303 selections here: He is siding with Mayra Bueno Silva (-105) to earn a victory against Macy Chiasson (-115) in a matchup of ranked women's bantamweight contenders on the main card.

Chiasson (9-3) is a six-year UFC veteran and versatile fighter who has compiled a record of 6-3 in nine UFC appearances while consistently facing a gauntlet of upper-tier competition. Following an 18-month absence from the cage, Chiasson returned in March and earned a performance bonus for her first-round submission of Pannie Kianzad.

Bueno Silva (10-3-1) is a Brazilian grappling ace who has seen seven of her 10 professional MMA victories come by submission. However, following a three-fight winning streak, she has recorded a no-contest and a decision loss against Raquel Pennington for the vacant bantamweight title.

"Bueno-Silva doesn't have great takedown offense but, if she can use her striking and awkward style to create scrambles, she can get this fight to the floor and take over," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more UFC 303 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 303 odds, fight card

Alex Pereira (-160) vs. Jiri Prochazka (+135)

Brian Ortega (+120) vs. Diego Lopes (-140)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-105) vs. Macy Chiasson (-115)

Ian Machado Garry (-140) vs. Michael Page (+120)

Charles Jourdain (-130) vs. Jean Silva (+110)

Anthony Smith (+120) vs. Roman Dolidze (-140)

Andre Fili (-245) vs. Cub Swanson (+200)

Joe Pyfer (-300) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+240)

Vinicius Oliveira (+190) vs. Ricky Simon (-230)

Andre Arlovski (+210) vs. Martin Buday (-260)