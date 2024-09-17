UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is becoming one of the promotion's more reliable and beloved headliners. Pereira makes his fourth pay-per-view main event walk in 11 months at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct. 5.

"Poatan" defends his 205-pound title against an unlikely foe, UFC's No. 8 ranked light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. Pereira is a perfect 4-0 since leaving the middleweight division, including consecutive stoppages of Jiri Prochazka (twice) and Jamahal Hill. Rountree, who was scheduled to fight Hill before testing positive for banned substances, is on a five-fight winning streak with four stoppages. Rountree is one of the most powerful strikers at light heavyweight but has a tall test ahead of him against a two-division Glory kickboxing and two-division UFC champion.

UFC 307's co-main event features UFC women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington against former champ Julianna Pena. Pennington defeated Mayra Bueno Silva to win the vacant title in January, her sixth straight victory. Pena has not fought since losing the title to Amanda Nunes in July 2022, six months after submitting Nunes in an all-time upset.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 307 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 307 fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (c) -450 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. +350, light heavyweight title



Raquel Pennington (c) -180 vs. Julianna Pena +150, women's bantamweight title

Joaquin Buckley -165 vs. Stephen Thompson +140, welterweights

Mario Bautista -155 vs. Jose Aldo +130, bantamweights

Kevin Holland -150 vs. Roman Dolidze +125, middleweights

Movsar Evloev -230 vs. Aljamain Sterling +190, featherweights

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison, women's bantamweights

Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women's strawweights

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieira, middleweights

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington, women's strawweights



UFC 307 info