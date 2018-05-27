Coca-Cola 600 2018 odds, picks: Advanced computer model loving Denny Hamlin, fading Kyle Larson

The 2018 Coca-Cola 600 gets underway Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET as the NASCAR schedule rolls on with another stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick is the Vegas favorite with 5-2 odds, followed closely by Kyle Busch at 7-2, Martin Truex Jr. at 5-1 and Kyle Larson at 6-1. Before you lock in any kind of bet, you need to see what SportsLine's prediction model has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

The model has made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, nailing the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 as well as Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. It also nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at Daytona. Anybody following its picks this season is up huge.

Now that the Charlotte field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One driver the model loves at the 2018 Coca-Cola 600: Denny Hamlin, who is listed at 12-1 odds. The model says he'll make a strong run at the title.

That's because Hamlin has an impressive record at Charlotte, recording 16 top-10 finishes and eight top-five performances in 25 career starts at this track. He also recorded a fourth-place finish at the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week, so he has a favorable chance at being near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

Another surprise: Kyle Larson, a Vegas favorite with 6-1 odds, doesn't sniff the top five.

Larson has just one top-five finish and has only led 20 laps in his career at Charlotte. He finished outside the top five in the All-Star Race at Charlotte last week, and has just two top-five finishes since early March. There are much better values to be had than the premium he'll cost you.

The model also says two drivers going off with odds of 30-1 or longer make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 Coca-Cola 600? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.

Kevin Harvick 5-2

Kyle Busch 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Kyle Larson 6-1

Erik Jones 10-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1