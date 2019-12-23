TOR
After historic comeback, Raptors set sights on Pacers

  Dec 23, 2019

The injury-depleted Toronto Raptors will be coming off their biggest comeback victory in franchise history when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The 110-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon came after the Raptors trailed by 30 points during the third quarter and allowed Toronto to extend its win streak to five games.

Kyle Lowry got to work, scoring 20 of his 32 points in a 47-point fourth quarter that ended the Mavericks' seven-game road winning streak (counting a game played in Mexico City). Lowry also had 10 assists and eight rebounds.

"He was unbelievable, and he really didn't have a good game going until that point," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters, referring to Lowry's fourth quarter. "He started firing, making and driving and and-oneing; he was doing it all. I am not sure I have seen anything like it."

The Raptors are playing without three starters, who will be out indefinitely -- Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder).

The Pacers, meanwhile, saw their five-game winning streak end with a 117-89 loss to the host Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. It was only their second loss this season by more than 11 points, both to the Bucks.

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who played for the Bucks until this season after they drafted him in 2016, had 10 points and 10 assists in his homecoming. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 19 points and 18 rebounds after being a game-time decision because of a sore hip.

Brogdon is playing with taped-up fingers on his right hand after he dislocated his right pinkie and tore a ligament in the finger earlier this month.

"It's definitely something I notice when I'm on the court, but I feel like I've been able to do the best I can with it," he told the Indianapolis Star. "People here have been playing with all types of injuries that the media or other people don't know about. It's just something minor."

The Pacers were without guard Jeremy Lamb (groin) for the second consecutive game Sunday. He was a game-time decision.

The Raptors have needed the reserves to step up, and they did Sunday. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 points, while Chris Boucher scored a career-best 21 points and added seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Toronto reserves outscored Dallas reserves 48-20.

"When somebody gets hurt, we all know that we have to step up," Boucher said. "And it's easier when you have somebody like Kyle (Lowry), that's been there for years and always has a way to tell us what to do or what he needs from us and he was exceptional today, with all the plays he did and all the shots that he hit."

Nurse said he did not give much thought to shutting his team down when the deficit reached 30 with a game the next day.

"I think I would say historically we have always been a team that fights," Nurse said. "In my time here, we hardly ever mail it in, and it is a good characteristic to have. That thought barely came into my head there, and I said, 'We are going to give it a go to start the fourth.'"

This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. Toronto won two of three from Indiana last season, though the Pacers beat the visiting Raptors 110-106 on Jan. 23 in the final meeting. Pacers star Victor Oladipo suffered a serious knee injury in the second quarter of that game from which he is still rehabilitating.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 115 119
Field Goals 43-93 (46.2%) 45-95 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 11-39 (28.2%) 18-42 (42.9%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 59 54
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 38 33
Team 10 8
Assists 30 34
Steals 5 5
Blocks 9 8
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 1 0
K. Lowry PG 7
30 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
T. Warren SF 1
24 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Raptors 21-8 192535288115
home team logo Pacers 20-10 3024242912119
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 21-8 112.0 PPG 46.3 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Pacers 20-10 108.8 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
K. Lowry PG 20.2 PPG 5.1 RPG 7.5 APG 41.6 FG%
T. Warren SF 17.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.0 APG 49.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Lowry PG 30 PTS 6 REB 9 AST
T. Warren SF 24 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
46.2 FG% 47.4
28.2 3PT FG% 42.9
75.0 FT% 61.1
Raptors
Starters
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
F. VanVleet
O. Anunoby
R. Hollis-Jefferson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Lowry 30 6 9 10/21 5/12 5/6 2 43 1 0 5 0 6 -9 50
S. Ibaka 23 9 2 11/21 1/3 0/0 4 41 0 1 3 3 6 -12 34
F. VanVleet 21 2 11 8/17 1/7 4/4 2 41 2 2 3 0 2 -12 46
O. Anunoby 15 12 0 6/13 1/6 2/4 1 42 2 1 0 2 10 -5 30
R. Hollis-Jefferson 8 9 6 2/3 0/0 4/6 3 37 0 3 0 3 6 -2 32
On Bench
T. Davis
C. Boucher
M. Miller
M. Gasol
N. Powell
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
P. Siakam
D. Hernandez
S. Ponds
O. Brissett
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Davis 8 3 2 3/9 2/7 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 3 +10 14
C. Boucher 5 6 0 1/3 0/1 3/4 3 13 0 2 1 2 4 +3 12
M. Miller 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Siakam - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 49 30 43/93 11/39 18/24 21 240 5 9 14 11 38 -24 218
Pacers
Starters
T. Warren
M. Turner
A. Holiday
J. Lamb
D. Sabonis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 24 8 6 10/19 2/7 2/3 3 41 0 2 1 2 6 +7 45
M. Turner 24 7 1 9/12 5/6 1/2 2 35 0 3 1 2 5 +10 35
A. Holiday 19 1 10 7/16 5/10 0/0 5 30 1 1 1 0 1 +12 41
J. Lamb 12 3 4 4/9 2/4 2/2 2 35 3 0 2 1 2 +18 24
D. Sabonis 11 17 3 5/14 0/0 1/5 4 40 0 1 3 5 12 +5 32
On Bench
T. McConnell
D. McDermott
E. Sumner
J. Holiday
M. Brogdon
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
G. Bitadze
B. Bowen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 12 2 4 5/9 0/2 2/2 0 23 0 0 1 0 2 -6 21
D. McDermott 8 2 3 2/7 2/7 2/2 2 23 1 0 0 0 2 -13 17
E. Sumner 6 2 2 2/4 1/2 1/2 3 13 0 1 2 1 1 -10 11
J. Holiday 3 4 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 2 2 -3 9
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bitadze - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 46 34 45/95 18/42 11/18 22 260 5 8 11 13 33 +20 235
NBA Scores