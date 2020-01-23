TOR
NY

Knicks seek consistency as resurgent Raptors visit

  • FLM
  • Jan 23, 2020

In losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the New York Knicks took solace in making a rematch more competitive than the first meeting with one of the NBA's best teams. New York will look to do more or better Friday, when they continue a three-game homestand by hosting the Toronto Raptors.

Both teams were off Thursday after playing Wednesday. The Knicks fell to the visiting Lakers 100-92, and the host Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95.

The Knicks, who have the NBA's third-worst record, held their last lead Wednesday early in the third quarter but never allowed the Western Conference-leading Lakers to run away. New York, which trailed by as many as 13 points, closed within six points in the final minute.

It was a far cry from 15 days earlier, when the Lakers cruised to a 117-87 win over the Knicks in Los Angeles.

"I think we went in and played good basketball," Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller said Wednesday after New York fell to 8-15 under his tutelage. "We are not trying to play close games or anything like that, but we took a shot and came up a few points short."

The Knicks fell far shorter than that against the Raptors on Nov. 27, when the defending NBA champions earned a 126-98 victory in Canada. The challenge isn't likely to lessen Friday against a Toronto squad that has survived a flurry of injuries and appears to be rounding into form during a five-game winning streak.

On Wednesday, the Raptors had six players score between 16 and 22 points. Among that group were stalwarts Fred VanVleet (22 points), Pascal Siakam (18 points), Marc Gasol (17 points), Kyle Lowry (16 points) and Serge Ibaka (16 points), each of whom have missed at least 10 games this season due to injury.

"I think it's a quirky thing that I have never seen before," Nurse said of the Raptors' uncommonly balanced scoring. "But it also tells you that we're sending the ball to the open player. We're not really going through the same guys. We're moving it. We're just finding the right reads, I think, a lot. And everybody's getting their cracks at it."

Unfortunately for the Raptors, their run of good health didn't last long Wednesday. Guard Patrick McCaw took a blow to the face in the second quarter and left as blood gushed from his nose. He was diagnosed with a broken nose, and his availability for Friday was uncertain.

The Knicks are likely to be without rookie small forward RJ Barrett, who missed his third straight game Wednesday due to a right ankle injury. Barrett is expected to be re-evaluated Friday.

The Friday game is the second of four scheduled matchups between the Atlantic Division rivals. The Knicks are slated to host the Raptors again on March 25 before Toronto hosts New York in its regular-season home finale on April 12.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 14
NY Knicks 12

Time Team Play Score
5:44   Full timeout called  
5:44   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:46   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
6:11 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 70-65
6:20   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:22   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
6:40   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-65
6:57 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 67-64
6:57   Shooting foul on Marc Gasol  
7:08   Personal foul on Marc Gasol  
7:14   NY team rebound  
7:15   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
7:25   Traveling violation turnover on OG Anunoby  
7:41   Violation  
7:41   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Morris  
7:51   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
8:02   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23 +2 Elfrid Payton made layup, assist by Taj Gibson 67-63
8:36   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:38   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 67-61
8:49   Shooting foul on Marc Gasol  
8:49 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Reggie Bullock 67-60
8:56   NY team rebound  
8:58   Pascal Siakam missed turnaround jump shot  
9:07   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
9:23 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 67-58
9:27   Bad pass turnover on Marc Gasol, stolen by Julius Randle  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
9:33   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48 +1 Pascal Siakam made free throw 67-55
9:48   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
9:48 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 66-55
10:00   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:02   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 64-55
10:27   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
10:41   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:43   Elfrid Payton missed free throw  
10:43   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
10:43 +2 Elfrid Payton made jump shot 62-55
10:55 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 62-53
10:57   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:59   Taj Gibson missed layup  
11:24 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 59-53
11:40   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:45   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 36
NY Knicks 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton  
0:19 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 56-53
0:24   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
0:26   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 54-53
0:46 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 51-53
0:58   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
0:58   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:19   NY team rebound  
1:22   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
1:48 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 51-48
2:00 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-48
2:00   NY team rebound  
2:00   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:00   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
2:09 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-47
2:09 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 48-47
2:09   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
2:23 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Bobby Portis 47-47
2:26   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
2:28   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41 +2 Norman Powell made layup, assist by Marc Gasol 47-45
2:55 +3 Elfrid Payton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 45-45
3:17 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 45-42
3:43 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 43-42
3:54   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:56   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 43-40
4:21   Offensive rebound by Norman Powell  
4:23   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
4:29   Marcus Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:51   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed dunk  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
4:53   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
5:19   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:19 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-40
5:19   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
5:21   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
5:43 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 39-40
5:52   Out of bounds turnover on Damyean Dotson  
6:14 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 36-40
6:22   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
6:30   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup 34-40
7:13   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:15   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
7:32 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 32-40
7:38   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
7:54 +2 Damyean Dotson made turnaround jump shot 30-40
8:13 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 30-38
8:37 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 27-38
8:45   NY team rebound  
8:45   Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
8:51   Norman Powell missed jump shot  
9:08 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 27-35
9:16   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:32 +2 Norman Powell made dunk 27-33
9:35   Offensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:37   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
9:58   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:23 +2 Terence Davis made layup 25-33
10:28   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:29   Kevin II Knox missed layup  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:41   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 23-33
10:59   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
11:01   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 23-30
11:40 +2 Damyean Dotson made jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 20-30
11:43   Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
11:47   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 20
NY Knicks 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:21   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
0:27   TOR team rebound  
0:27   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed driving layup  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
0:32   Kevin II Knox missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
0:34   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:35   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
0:57 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 20-28
1:21 +2 Frank Ntilikina made driving layup, assist by Mitchell Robinson 17-28
1:35 +2 Serge Ibaka made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 17-26
1:45   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:48   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
2:07 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
2:07 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 14-26
2:07   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
2:32 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 13-26
2:33   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:35   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
2:46   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot 13-24
3:18   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:20   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
3:33 +2 Julius Randle made floating jump shot 13-21
3:44   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
4:10 +2 OG Anunoby made driving dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 13-19
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:26   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 11-19
5:02   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:04   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot 11-17
5:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:19   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:25   Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson  
5:42 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 11-14
5:44   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
5:45   Taj Gibson missed layup  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:52   OG Anunoby missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
6:00 +2 Reggie Bullock made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 11-12
6:03   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:05   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:16   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:24   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37 +2 Marcus Morris made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 11-10
6:51 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 11-8
7:00   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
7:11 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 8-8
7:13   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:14   Elfrid Payton missed finger-roll layup  
7:39 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Marc Gasol 8-6
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:46   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:55   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:00   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:07   OG Anunoby missed driving layup  
8:32 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 6-6
8:45   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:47   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
8:53   Marc Gasol missed hook shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
9:08   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 6-3
9:51 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 4-3
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Taj Gibson  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:10   Elfrid Payton missed fade-away jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:17   Taj Gibson missed driving layup  
10:40 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 4-0
10:44   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
10:58 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 2-0
11:06   Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
11:08   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:18   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:40   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
J. Randle
30 PF
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
45.5 Field Goal % 44.8
45.2 Three Point % 44.6
81.3 Free Throw % 71.1
  Full timeout called 5:44
  Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry 5:44
  Offensive rebound by Julius Randle 5:44
  Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby 5:46