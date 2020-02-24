OKC
Coby White is being mentioned in the same sentence alongside Michael Jordan, and he also might have shot his way into Chicago's starting five.

White, who turned 20 last week, joined Jordan as the only rookies in franchise history with consecutive 30-point outings, and he will look for another strong showing when the Bulls host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

White poured in 33 points in both games, including in Sunday's 126-117 home win over the Washington Wizards as Chicago snapped an eight-game losing streak.

"It means a lot," White, a guard, told reporters of joining a club with Jordan, a fellow North Carolina star in college. "It's a blessing; he's the GOAT. You've just got to continue to get better, build from it and hopefully just stay consistent."

Star guard Zach LaVine said he wants to see White turn the streak into a trifecta.

"We need him to do things like that," LaVine said after Sunday's win. "I told him, 'Let's do it again next game. Keep it going, don't put a cap on it.'"

Jordan had five streaks of three or more consecutive 30-point outings -- including one of four -- during his marvelous rookie season of 1984-85. He averaged 28.2 points and was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

White isn't part of the top rookie conversation and is averaging 11.9 points in 58 games.

All of his action has come as a reserve, but coach Jim Boylen indicated that could change after Sunday's big performance.

"We got a second group that's playing pretty good again," Boylen told reporters. "We're also melding Coby into that first group at times in the game. So coming off two 33-point games, I don't know if it makes sense to do that. We'll examine it. We'll look at it."

LaVine scored 32 points on Sunday against the Washington Wizards in Chicago's first victory since Jan. 27. He also made six 3-pointers to set a franchise single-season mark of 177, passing Ben Gordon (173 in 2008-09).

The Bulls will try to gain a split of a four-game homestand when the Thunder invade the United Center.

Oklahoma City is coming off a superb showing in Sunday's 131-103 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder have won three straight games and 12 of their past 15.

Oklahoma City had eight players score in double digits in the dismantling of the Spurs. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and center Steven Adams recorded 21 points and 14 boards.

"We are playing unselfishly, and that's what Coach (Billy Donovan) is telling us to do," Thunder reserve guard Dennis Schroder said afterward. "Just moving the ball, and people had great shots or good shots (and) then passing the ball for a great shot. It's just amazing to see."

Oklahoma City shot 57.5 percent from the field, with starting guard Luguentz Dort (15 points on 6-of-6 shooting) and backup big man Nerlens Noel (10 points, 5 of 5) both with perfect accuracy.

Dort, who is averaging 13 points over the past two games, has started 14 of 22 games played. He is currently a two-way player and is hoping to get a full-time contract from the Thunder.

"Right now, I'm just staying patient," said Dort, who is averaging 6.4 points. "I know it's a great organization and they know what they are doing, so I'm really just staying patient and really just playing basketball and you know I can't wait until it happens for sure. That's my goal but like right now I'm really just staying patient and just really play."

Point guard Chris Paul sat out the final 8:25 of the one-sided win over the Spurs to fall one rebound short of a triple-double. He had 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The Thunder have won four of the past five meetings with the Bulls, including a 109-106 home win on Dec. 16. Paul made 6 of 8 3-point attempts while scoring 30 points for Oklahoma City, while LaVine scored 39 points for Chicago.

4th Quarter
OKC Thunder 10
CHI Bulls 11

Time Team Play Score
6:30 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 101-104
6:36   Full timeout called  
6:36   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
6:46   Abdel Nader missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
7:11 +2 Shaquille Harrison made driving layup, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 101-102
7:15   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:36   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
7:43   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 101-100
8:23   Personal foul on Adam Mokoka  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
8:32   Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
8:48   Chris Paul missed driving layup  
8:55   OKC team rebound  
8:55   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
9:05   Personal foul on Adam Mokoka  
9:13 +2 Shaquille Harrison made floating jump shot 98-100
9:35 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrance Ferguson 98-98
9:47   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
9:55   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
10:11   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26 +2 Coby White made jump shot 95-98
10:38   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
10:41   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50 +1 Coby White made free throw 95-96
10:50   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
10:50 +2 Coby White made jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 95-95
11:05 +2 Dennis Schroder made layup 95-93
11:12   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:14   Cristiano Felicio missed jump shot, blocked by Terrance Ferguson  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
11:18   Ryan Arcidiacono missed jump shot  
11:42 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 93-93

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 19
CHI Bulls 38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 91-93
0:08 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 89-93
0:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
0:30   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
0:35 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 89-90
0:41 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 89-88
0:53   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
0:55   Coby White missed jump shot  
1:15   Traveling violation turnover on Dennis Schroder  
1:25 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk 87-88
1:25   Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
1:28   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Zach LaVine  
1:50   Full timeout called  
1:51 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 87-86
1:54   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
1:58   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
2:20 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 87-83
2:35 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 87-80
2:53 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 84-80
3:02   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:06   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29 +2 Daniel Gafford made hook shot, assist by Zach LaVine 84-78
3:42   Turnover on Nerlens Noel  
3:42   Offensive foul on Nerlens Noel  
3:56 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 84-76
4:14   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
4:17   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
4:40 +2 Zach LaVine made fade-away jump shot 84-74
4:45   CHI team rebound  
4:45   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
4:58   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-72
5:21 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 84-71
5:21   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
5:34 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-70
5:34 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 83-70
5:34   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
5:45 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 82-70
5:54   Full timeout called  
5:59 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 82-67
6:07   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:12   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:24   Cristiano Felicio missed jump shot  
6:45 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup, assist by Luguentz Dort 80-67
7:08 +2 Zach LaVine made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 78-67
7:12   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
7:26   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:38   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:52 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 78-65
8:00 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 76-65
8:08 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-63
8:08   OKC team rebound  
8:08   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:08   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:18   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +2 Steven Adams made driving dunk 75-63
8:56 +2 Thaddeus Young made jump shot 73-63
8:56   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
8:59   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
9:10   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:17 +2 Tomas Satoransky made dunk 73-61
9:17   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:22   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
9:41 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-59
9:41   OKC team rebound  
9:41   Steven Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:41   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Chris Paul  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
10:01   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:09   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:20   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Full timeout called  
10:41 +2 Tomas Satoransky made driving dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 72-59
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Ryan Arcidiacono  
10:54   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
11:10 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 72-57
11:14   CHI team rebound  
11:14   Tomas Satoransky missed reverse layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
11:27   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
11:43   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 36
CHI Bulls 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   OKC team rebound  
0:04   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup 72-55
0:31   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:34   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
0:34   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
0:34 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 70-55
0:47 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 70-53
0:54 +2 Coby White made layup 68-53
1:04   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
1:05   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 68-51
1:33 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 66-51
1:41   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
1:45   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 66-49
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
2:16 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-47
2:16 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 66-46
2:16   Shooting foul on Dennis Schroder  
2:20 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-45
2:20 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 65-45
2:20   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Steven Adams  
3:01 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 64-45
3:01   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
3:01   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
3:02   Jumpball  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
3:23   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
3:23   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
3:23   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
3:23 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 62-45
3:27   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
3:40 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 62-43
3:46   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
3:46   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
4:22 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 62-40
4:22   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
4:27   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
4:43 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 62-38
4:52   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
5:06 +2 Nerlens Noel made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 60-38
5:15   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:17   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:29   Offensive foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:38   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:43   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 58-38
6:16 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 58-35
6:18   OKC team rebound  
6:20   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:34   Thaddeus Young missed hook shot  
7:03 +2 Nerlens Noel made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 56-35
7:11   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
7:13   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader 54-35
7:43 +2 Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 51-35
7:54   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
8:16 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nerlens Noel 51-33
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
8:46   Full timeout called  
8:48 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 48-33
8:51   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:53   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
9:19 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 44-33
9:32   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
9:34   Coby White missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Adam Mokoka  
9:40   Dennis Schroder missed layup  
9:50 +2 Cristiano Felicio made layup, assist by Coby White 42-33
10:03 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 43-31
10:05   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:08   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Abdel Nader  
10:24 +1 Terrance Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-31
10:24 +1 Terrance Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-31
10:24   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Abdel Nader  
10:43   Violation  
10:44   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Adam Mokoka  
10:57   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
11:08 +1 Shaquille Harrison made free throw 38-31
11:08   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
11:08 +2 Shaquille Harrison made driving layup 38-30
11:19 +2 Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup, assist by Terrance Ferguson 38-28
11:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:35   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 36
CHI Bulls 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   CHI team rebound  
0:01   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 36-28
0:30 +2 Coby White made jump shot 34-28
0:47 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-26
0:47 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 33-26
0:47   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:48 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made layup, assist by Cristiano Felicio 32-26
0:54 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrance Ferguson 32-24
1:11 +2 Coby White made jump shot 29-24
1:30