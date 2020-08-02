DAL
PHO

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 35
PHO Suns 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:29   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:15   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
11:04 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 0-3
10:55   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
10:49   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:40   Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:37   Dorian Finney-Smith missed dunk  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:30 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 0-6
10:19 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 3-6
10:08 +2 Deandre Ayton made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-8
9:49 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made fade-away jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 5-8
9:32 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 5-10
9:24   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
9:15   Luka Doncic missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:05 +2 Luka Doncic made layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 7-10
9:05   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
9:05 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 8-10
8:48   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:38   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
8:23   Mikal Bridges missed fade-away jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:03 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 10-10
7:47 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 10-13
7:34 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 13-13
7:16   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:05 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 15-13
6:57   Full timeout called  
6:50   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:33   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
6:16   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:53   Delon Wright missed driving layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:47   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
5:31   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   DAL team rebound  
5:21   Seth Curry missed running Jump Shot  
5:21   DAL team rebound  
5:22   Personal foul on Dario Saric  
5:14 +2 Seth Curry made driving layup 17-13
5:06   Cameron Payne missed floating jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:58 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 17-15
4:50   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
4:50 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 18-15
4:50 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-15
4:39   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:33 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup 21-15
4:18   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:13 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 21-18
3:57   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
3:48   Dario Saric missed jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
3:33 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Seth Curry 23-18
3:33   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
3:33   Kristaps Porzingis missed free throw  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:30   Lost ball turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by Delon Wright  
3:22 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 25-18
3:14   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
3:14   Devin Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:14   PHO team rebound  
3:14 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-19
3:01 +2 Luka Doncic made layup, assist by Boban Marjanovic 27-19
2:45   Frank Kaminsky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:35 +2 Boban Marjanovic made turnaround jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 29-19
2:18 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup 29-21
2:05 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 31-21
1:53 +2 Frank Kaminsky made driving layup 31-23
1:38   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:32   Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne  
1:20   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:04   Lost ball turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Devin Booker  
1:04   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
0:53   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
0:46   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
0:46 +1 Delon Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
0:46 +1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-23
0:35   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Maxi Kleber  
0:28   Antonius Cleveland missed driving layup  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
0:26 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 35-23
0:09   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 38
PHO Suns 37

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Jevon Carter missed driving layup  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:38 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 35-25
11:28   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:21   Boban Marjanovic missed layup  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
11:16 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 37-25
11:04   Mikal Bridges missed turnaround jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
10:49   Trey Burke missed reverse layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
10:44 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 37-28
10:28   Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:20   Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic  
10:20 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 37-29
10:20 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
10:09   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:09 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 38-30
10:09 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-30
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Trey Burke  
9:48   Trey Burke missed layup  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:44 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by Delon Wright 41-30
9:31   Deandre Ayton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:26   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Jevon Carter  
9:09 +2 Cameron Johnson made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 41-32
8:57   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:51 +2 Cameron Johnson made layup 41-34
8:51   Violation  
8:51   Shooting foul on Trey Burke  
8:51 +1 Cameron Johnson made free throw 41-35
8:45   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
8:45 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 42-35
8:45 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-35
8:29   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:21   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:13   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
8:13 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 44-35
8:13 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-35
8:07   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:07 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 45-36
8:07 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-37
7:48   Seth Curry missed fade-away jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
7:38   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:30 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 48-37
7:12 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 48-39
6:58   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
6:49   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
6:48   PHO team rebound  
6:48   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
6:48   Full timeout called  
6:42   Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:32   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:24   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:07   Cameron Payne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:49   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne  
5:42 +2 Cameron Payne made layup 48-41
5:33   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
5:33 +1 Delon Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 49-41
5:33 +1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
5:19   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
5:19 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 50-42
5:19 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-43
4:54   Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:48   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   DAL team rebound  
4:35 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 53-43
4:35   Shooting foul on Cameron Payne  
4:35 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 54-43
4:28   Devin Booker missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:24   Personal foul on Cameron Johnson  
4:24 +1 Antonius Cleveland made 1st of 2 free throws 55-43
4:24 +1 Antonius Cleveland made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-43
4:14 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 56-45
4:04 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 58-45
4:04   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
4:04 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 59-45
3:47 +2 Ricky Rubio made driving layup, assist by Cameron Johnson 59-47
3:33   Kristaps Porzingis missed alley-oop shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
3:33   Personal foul on Antonius Cleveland  
3:33 +1 Cameron Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-48
3:33 +1 Cameron Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-49
3:24   Personal foul on Cameron Johnson  
3:24 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 60-49
3:24 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-49
3:19 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 61-51
3:19   Shooting foul on Antonius Cleveland  
3:19 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 61-52
3:06   Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
2:58   Cameron Johnson missed floating jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
2:48 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 63-52
2:38   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
2:38   Full timeout called  
2:38 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 63-53
2:38 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-54
2:24   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
2:24 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 64-54
2:24   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:17 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 67-54
1:54 +2 Devin Booker made layup 67-56
1:38 +2 Seth Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 69-56
1:29   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:20   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
1:20 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 70-56
1:20 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-56
1:01 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup, assist by Cameron Johnson 71-58
0:44 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Maxi Kleber 73-58
0:30   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
0:30   Turnover on Devin Booker  
0:16   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
0:16   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
0:03 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 73-60
0:00   End of period  