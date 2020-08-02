DAL
PHO
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:47
|
|Luka Doncic missed driving layup
|11:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|11:29
|
|Deandre Ayton missed jump shot
|11:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|11:15
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|11:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|11:04
|
|+3
|Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
|0-3
|10:55
|
|Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges
|10:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|10:49
|
|Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|10:40
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup
|10:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|10:37
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed dunk
|10:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|10:30
|
|+3
|Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges
|0-6
|10:19
|
|+3
|Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|3-6
|10:08
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio
|3-8
|9:49
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made fade-away jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|5-8
|9:32
|
|+2
|Ricky Rubio made jump shot
|5-10
|9:24
|
|Personal foul on Ricky Rubio
|9:15
|
|Luka Doncic missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Mikal Bridges
|9:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|9:07
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|9:05
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|7-10
|9:05
|
|Shooting foul on Devin Booker
|9:05
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made free throw
|8-10
|8:48
|
|Deandre Ayton missed jump shot
|8:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|8:38
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|8:23
|
|Mikal Bridges missed fade-away jump shot
|8:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|8:03
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Seth Curry
|10-10
|7:47
|
|+3
|Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
|10-13
|7:34
|
|+3
|Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|13-13
|7:16
|
|Deandre Ayton missed jump shot
|7:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|7:05
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made driving layup
|15-13
|6:57
|
|Full timeout called
|6:50
|
|Ricky Rubio missed driving layup
|6:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|6:33
|
|Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|6:16
|
|Ricky Rubio missed jump shot
|6:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|5:53
|
|Delon Wright missed driving layup
|5:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges
|5:47
|
|Devin Booker missed jump shot
|5:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|5:31
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:30
|
|DAL team rebound
|5:21
|
|Seth Curry missed running Jump Shot
|5:21
|
|DAL team rebound
|5:22
|
|Personal foul on Dario Saric
|5:14
|
|+2
|Seth Curry made driving layup
|17-13
|5:06
|
|Cameron Payne missed floating jump shot
|5:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|4:58
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made floating jump shot
|17-15
|4:50
|
|Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton
|4:50
|
|+1
|Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws
|18-15
|4:50
|
|+1
|Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19-15
|4:39
|
|Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis
|4:33
|
|+2
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup
|21-15
|4:18
|
|Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.
|4:13
|
|+3
|Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter
|21-18
|3:57
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed running Jump Shot
|3:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter
|3:48
|
|Dario Saric missed jump shot
|3:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Delon Wright
|3:33
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Seth Curry
|23-18
|3:33
|
|Shooting foul on Jevon Carter
|3:33
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed free throw
|3:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|3:30
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by Delon Wright
|3:22
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made floating jump shot
|25-18
|3:14
|
|Shooting foul on Luka Doncic
|3:14
|
|Devin Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:14
|
|PHO team rebound
|3:14
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25-19
|3:14
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25-19
|3:01
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made layup, assist by Boban Marjanovic
|27-19
|2:45
|
|Frank Kaminsky missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|2:35
|
|+2
|Boban Marjanovic made turnaround jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|29-19
|2:18
|
|+2
|Dario Saric made driving layup
|29-21
|2:05
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made driving layup
|31-21
|1:53
|
|+2
|Frank Kaminsky made driving layup
|31-23
|1:38
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|1:32
|
|Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup
|1:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne
|1:20
|
|Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|1:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Devin Booker
|1:04
|
|Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic
|0:53
|
|Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Delon Wright
|0:46
|
|Shooting foul on Dario Saric
|0:46
|
|+1
|Delon Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-23
|0:46
|
|+1
|Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-23
|0:35
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Maxi Kleber
|0:28
|
|Antonius Cleveland missed driving layup
|0:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|0:26
|
|+2
|Boban Marjanovic made dunk
|35-23
|0:09
|
|Ricky Rubio missed jump shot
|0:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|0:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Mikal Bridges
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:43
|
|Jevon Carter missed driving layup
|11:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|11:38
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made dunk
|35-25
|11:28
|
|Personal foul on Ricky Rubio
|11:21
|
|Boban Marjanovic missed layup
|11:16
|
|Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|11:16
|
|+2
|Boban Marjanovic made dunk
|37-25
|11:04
|
|Mikal Bridges missed turnaround jump shot
|11:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|10:49
|
|Trey Burke missed reverse layup
|10:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|10:44
|
|+3
|Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson
|37-28
|10:28
|
|Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot
|10:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|10:20
|
|Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic
|10:20
|
|+1
|Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws
|37-29
|10:20
|
|+1
|Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37-30
|10:09
|
|Shooting foul on Jevon Carter
|10:09
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws
|38-30
|10:09
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39-30
|9:53
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Trey Burke
|9:48
|
|Trey Burke missed layup
|9:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|9:44
|
|+2
|Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by Delon Wright
|41-30
|9:31
|
|Deandre Ayton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|9:26
|
|Personal foul on Deandre Ayton
|9:14
|
|Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Jevon Carter
|9:09
|
|+2
|Cameron Johnson made layup, assist by Jevon Carter
|41-32
|8:57
|
|Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|8:51
|
|+2
|Cameron Johnson made layup
|41-34
|8:51
|
|Violation
|8:51
|
|Shooting foul on Trey Burke
|8:51
|
|+1
|Cameron Johnson made free throw
|41-35
|8:45
|
|Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges
|8:45
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-35
|8:45
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-35
|8:29
|
|Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|8:21
|
|Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|8:13
|
|Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton
|8:13
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws
|44-35
|8:13
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-35
|8:07
|
|Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.
|8:07
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|45-36
|8:07
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-37
|7:48
|
|Seth Curry missed fade-away jump shot
|7:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|7:38
|
|Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|7:30
|
|+3
|Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith
|48-37
|7:12
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made driving layup
|48-39
|6:58
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|6:49
|
|Devin Booker missed driving layup
|6:48
|
|PHO team rebound
|6:48
|
|Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|6:48
|
|Full timeout called
|6:42
|
|Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot
|6:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|6:32
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|6:24
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|6:07
|
|Cameron Payne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|5:49
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|5:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne
|5:42
|
|+2
|Cameron Payne made layup
|48-41
|5:33
|
|Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges
|5:33
|
|+1
|Delon Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|49-41
|5:33
|
|+1
|Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50-41
|5:19
|
|Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.
|5:19
|
|+1
|Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws
|50-42
|5:19
|
|+1
|Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50-43
|4:54
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup
|4:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|4:48
|
|Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:47
|
|DAL team rebound
|4:35
|
|+3
|Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|53-43
|4:35
|
|Shooting foul on Cameron Payne
|4:35
|
|+1
|Seth Curry made free throw
|54-43
|4:28
|
|Devin Booker missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis
|4:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|4:24
|
|Personal foul on Cameron Johnson
|4:24
|
|+1
|Antonius Cleveland made 1st of 2 free throws
|55-43
|4:24
|
|+1
|Antonius Cleveland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56-43
|4:14
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
|56-45
|4:04
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made floating jump shot
|58-45
|4:04
|
|Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges
|4:04
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made free throw
|59-45
|3:47
|
|+2
|Ricky Rubio made driving layup, assist by Cameron Johnson
|59-47
|3:33
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed alley-oop shot
|3:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|3:33
|
|Personal foul on Antonius Cleveland
|3:33
|
|+1
|Cameron Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|59-48
|3:33
|
|+1
|Cameron Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59-49
|3:24
|
|Personal foul on Cameron Johnson
|3:24
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-49
|3:24
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|61-49
|3:19
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made floating jump shot
|61-51
|3:19
|
|Shooting foul on Antonius Cleveland
|3:19
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made free throw
|61-52
|3:06
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed layup
|3:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|2:58
|
|Cameron Johnson missed floating jump shot
|2:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|2:48
|
|+2
|Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Kristaps Porzingis
|63-52
|2:38
|
|Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|2:38
|
|Full timeout called
|2:38
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|63-53
|2:38
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|63-54
|2:24
|
|Personal foul on Devin Booker
|2:24
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws
|64-54
|2:24
|
|Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|2:17
|
|+3
|Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|67-54
|1:54
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made layup
|67-56
|1:38
|
|+2
|Seth Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|69-56
|1:29
|
|Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|1:20
|
|Personal foul on Devin Booker
|1:20
|
|+1
|Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws
|70-56
|1:20
|
|+1
|Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|71-56
|1:01
|
|+2
|Dario Saric made driving layup, assist by Cameron Johnson
|71-58
|0:44
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Maxi Kleber
|73-58
|0:30
|
|Offensive foul on Devin Booker
|0:30
|
|Turnover on Devin Booker
|0:16
|
|Offensive foul on Luka Doncic
|0:16
|
|Turnover on Luka Doncic
|0:03
|
|+2
|Ricky Rubio made jump shot
|73-60
|0:00
|
|End of period