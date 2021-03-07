Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150
ATLANTA (AP) Even in the strangest NBA All-Star Game of them all, LeBron James was still the perfect captain.
Team LeBron showed off its high-flying and long-range skills during a dominating run to close out the first half, setting up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league's 70th midseason showcase Sunday night.
This one sure was different than the previous 69 All-Star contests.
Determined to pull off an exhibition that is huge for TV revenue and the league's worldwide brand, the NBA staged the game in a mostly empty arena in downtown Atlanta, a made-for-TV extravaganza that was symbolic of the coronavirus era.
Even with intense safety protocols in place, two players didn't even make it to tipoff. Philadelphia stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out because they got haircuts from a barber who tested positive for COVID-19.
But once the game began, it fell right in line with the three previous All-Star outings with the captain format. The top vote-getters in each conference pick the teams, a duty that James has earned all four years.
He's now 4-0, having defeated Stephen Curry's squad in 2018 and teams selected by Milwaukee's two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the last two years.
This time, James drafted his two former adversaries to assemble a dominant squad that blew away Kevin Durant's team.
Antetokounmpo was the game MVP after shooting 16 of 16 for 35 points. Curry chipped in with 28 points, while Damian Lillard had 32. James spent most of the night admiring his drafting skill, playing less than 13 minutes and finishing with four points.
The only good thing for Durant: He didn't have to participate in this shellacking, sitting out the game with an ailing hamstring.
Bradley Beal led Team Durant with 26 points.
On a night highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Team LeBron swept the first three quarters and was first to reach the final target score, earning a total of $750,000 for its charity, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
The game got out of hand late in the second quarter.
With scant defense being played, Team LeBron took turns dunking off alley-oop passes. Chris Paul delivered back-to-back lobs that Lillard and Curry slammed through. Then, it was Paul on the receiving end of a payback pass from Curry.
After showing they could handle shots up close, Team LeBron headed outside in the final seconds of the half.
Lillard pulled up for a 3-pointer from the half-court line. Not to be outdone, Curry knocked down one from virtually the same spot.
The atmosphere at State Farm Arena was downright eerie compared to a normal All-Star Game.
Instead of a packed house, with A-list celebrities crammed into prime courtside seats, this game was attended by a smattering of hand-picked guests. They had plenty of room to spread out in a 17,000-seat venue that was essentially transformed into a giant television studio, with socially distanced spectators kept far from the court.
Towering video screens were set up behind the benches. Vegas-style lights flashed around the arena. Recorded crowd noise blared over the sound system. The entertainment was provided by the host Atlanta Hawks, who didn't have any players in the game but were represented by their cheerleaders, drum line and DJ.
To address fears that one of its biggest events would become a super-spreader for a virus that has killed more than a half-million Americans, the NBA pared down its usual weekend-long ritual of extravagant parties, gridlocked streets and people watching
This All-Star Game was a one-night-only event, with a pair of skill competitions held shortly before the game and the Dunk Contest squeezed into the halftime break. The players flew in Saturday afternoon and were largely confined to a nearby hotel except for their time on the court.
''This is when everyone in basketball all over the world comes to one city,'' James said during a Zoom call before the game. ''We're able to sit back and go, `Wow, this is the game we have built.' It's a beautiful weekend for all walks of life, on the floor and off the floor.
''But I'm sitting here in my hotel room, isolated. My family's not here. I'm by myself. It's just different, to say the least, compared to previous years.''
TIP-INS
Team Durant: Zion Williamson of New Orleans started the game in place of Embiid. The Pelicans forward had 10 points.
Team LeBron: Paul had 16 assists. ... Lillard ended the game with another long 3-pointer.
UP NEXT
The 71st All-Star Game will be held Feb. 20, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The 2023 game is set for Salt Lake City, followed by Indianapolis in 2024.
1st Quarter
LEB
All Stars
40
DUR
All Stars
39
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Zion Williamson (Luka Doncic gains possession)
|11:40
|
|Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|11:34
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|0-3
|11:23
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk (LeBron James assists)
|2-3
|11:07
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|2-5
|10:53
|
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|10:36
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point reverse dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|4-5
|10:26
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point driving layup
|10:08
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|10:08
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point putback dunk
|6-5
|9:59
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|6-7
|9:50
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point layup (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|6-9
|9:32
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Luka Doncic assists)
|8-9
|9:32
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Luka Doncic assists)
|8-9
|9:24
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point alley-oop dunk
|9:20
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|9:17
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point dunk (Stephen Curry assists)
|10-9
|9:07
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point driving layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|10-11
|8:57
|
|LeBron James misses two point reverse dunk
|8:54
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:37
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|10-13
|8:26
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point alley-oop layup (Luka Doncic assists)
|12-13
|8:21
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
|8:18
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|15-13
|8:05
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|15-16
|7:56
|
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point jump shot
|18-16
|7:44
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Zion Williamson's two point dunk
|7:41
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point finger roll layup
|20-16
|7:24
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot
|7:21
|
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|7:16
|
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|7:11
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point alley-oop dunk
|7:09
|
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|7:02
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|23-16
|6:50
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|6:45
|
|Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (Kyrie Irving steals)
|6:40
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point dunk
|6:37
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|LeBron James misses three point step back jump shot
|6:34
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|
|Bradley Beal offensive rebound
|6:24
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point driving layup
|23-18
|6:13
|
|Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|6:09
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|6:03
|
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|
|Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|5:56
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|23-20
|5:54
|
|Team LeBron West 60 second timeout
|5:45
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|5:36
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|+3
|James Harden makes three point jump shot
|23-23
|5:02
|
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|4:53
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|26-23
|4:33
|
|LeBron James blocks Zach LaVine's two point driving layup
|4:33
|
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
|4:31
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|4:17
|
|Chris Paul misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|4:09
|
|Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
|4:05
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point alley-oop dunk (LeBron James assists)
|28-23
|4:00
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point dunk (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|28-25
|3:52
|
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:41
|
|+3
|James Harden makes three point step back jump shot
|28-28
|3:28
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|31-28
|3:23
|
|Damian Lillard personal foul (Take) (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|3:17
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot
|31-31
|3:01
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|33-31
|2:46
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|2:39
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|35-31
|2:32
|
|Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Brown steals)
|2:26
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point layup (Chris Paul assists)
|37-31
|2:17
|
|James Harden turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:18
|
|Team Durant East 60 second timeout
|2:07
|
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|1:58
|
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point finger roll layup (Zach LaVine assists)
|37-33
|1:46
|
|Damian Lillard misses two point step back jump shot
|1:43
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|1:39
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point alley-oop dunk (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|37-35
|1:33
|
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point step back jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|40-35
|1:18
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Chris Paul misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:59
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point step back jump shot
|0:56
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)
|0:43
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point alley-oop layup (James Harden assists)
|40-37
|0:33
|
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|0:31
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|0:26
|
|James Harden misses three point jump shot
|0:23
|
|Paul George defensive rebound
|0:12
|
|Damian Lillard turnover (lost ball) (James Harden steals)
|0:08
|
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point alley-oop dunk (Julius Randle assists)
|40-39
|0:00
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point step back jump shot
|0:00
|
|Team LeBron West offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
2nd Quarter
LEB
All Stars
60
DUR
All Stars
41
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Chris Paul vs. Mike Conley (Paul George gains possession)
|11:39
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
|11:18
|
|+2
|Chris Paul makes two point driving layup
|42-39
|11:02
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Kyrie Irving steals)
|10:47
|
|Jayson Tatum shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|10:47
|
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-41
|10:36
|
|Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|47-41
|10:17
|
|Chris Paul shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|10:17
|
|Kyrie Irving misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:17
|
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
|10:17
|
|+1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-42
|10:03
|
|Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Mike Conley steals)
|9:55
|
|+3
|Bradley Beal makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|47-45
|9:33
|
|Jayson Tatum shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|9:33
|
|Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:33
|
|Team LeBron West offensive rebound
|9:33
|
|Jaylen Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:31
|
|Mike Conley defensive rebound
|9:27
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point alley-oop dunk (Mike Conley assists)
|47-47
|9:16
|
|LeBron James misses two point driving layup
|9:14
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|9:11
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|
|Kyrie Irving offensive rebound
|9:05
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|47-49
|9:02
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point dunk (Paul George assists)
|49-49
|8:55
|
|+3
|Bradley Beal makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|49-52
|8:43
|
|+2
|Paul George makes two point driving layup
|51-52
|8:33
|
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|51-55
|8:23
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup
|53-55
|8:16
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point layup
|53-57
|8:04
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Luka Doncic assists)
|55-57
|7:53
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|7:30
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|55-59
|7:28
|
|Mike Conley personal foul (Take) (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|7:23
|
|Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|7:20
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point jump shot
|7:15
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|7:10
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|55-61
|6:58
|
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|58-61
|6:51
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|58-63
|6:38
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point driving dunk (LeBron James assists)
|60-63
|6:20
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|6:12
|
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|6:08
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point putback dunk
|62-63
|6:08
|
|Team Durant East 60 second timeout
|6:03
|
|James Harden turnover (lost ball) (Chris Paul steals)
|5:53
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point turnaround hook shot (Chris Paul assists)
|64-63
|5:47
|
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:34
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk
|66-63
|5:18
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
|5:14
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|66-65
|5:04
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|68-65
|4:49
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point finger roll layup (James Harden assists)
|68-67
|4:36
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|71-67
|4:27
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|
|Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|4:22
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point putback dunk
|71-69
|4:06
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|73-69
|3:54
|
|+3
|James Harden makes three point step back jump shot
|73-72
|3:41
|
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|75-72
|3:32
|
|James Harden misses three point jump shot
|3:30
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|79-72
|3:12
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|2:59
|
|+2
|Chris Paul makes two point layup (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|80-72
|2:57
|
|Team Durant East 60 second timeout
|2:42
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|2:30
|
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point step back jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|83-72
|2:11
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Chris Paul steals)
|2:05
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|85-72
|1:52
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point finger roll layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|85-74
|1:39
|
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|88-74
|1:27
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|1:23
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|90-74
|1:10
|
|James Harden misses two point driving layup
|1:04
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Kyrie Irving personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|1:00
|
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|92-74
|0:55
|
|Kyrie Irving turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:49
|
|+2
|Chris Paul makes two point alley-oop dunk (Stephen Curry assists)
|94-74
|0:41
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Chris Paul turnover (lost ball) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|0:32
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point driving dunk
|94-76
|0:29
|
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|0:23
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|94-78
|0:18
|
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot
|97-78
|0:12
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point floating jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|97-80
|0:06
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|100-80
|0:00
|
|Nikola Jokic blocks James Harden's three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period