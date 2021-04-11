MIA
POR

1st Quarter
MIA
Heat
POR
Trail Blazers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
away team logo Heat 27-25 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 31-21 -----
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 27-25 106.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 31-21 115.0 PPG 43.9 RPG 20.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Butler
B. Adebayo
T. Herro
K. Nunn
G. Dragic
D. Robinson
V. Oladipo
T. Ariza
M. Strus
P. Achiuwa
G. Vincent
A. Iguodala
N. Bjelica
K. Okpala
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 37 33.8 21.6 7.4 7.2 2.00 0.35 2.2 49.6 22.2 85.4 2 5.4
B. Adebayo 46 33.5 19.1 9.5 5.4 0.89 1.17 2.6 56.3 25.0 81.9 2.4 7.2
T. Herro 41 31.7 15.6 5.0 3.4 0.68 0.39 2.1 42.9 34.0 81.7 0.5 4.5
K. Nunn 38 28.6 13.5 3.1 2.6 1.03 0.24 1.5 45.7 37.2 90.7 0.4 2.7
G. Dragic 33 26.7 13.2 3.3 4.5 0.58 0.18 2.7 43.9 34.6 83.1 0.3 3
D. Robinson 52 32.5 13.1 3.8 1.8 0.52 0.25 1.2 44.1 40.8 84.5 0.1 3.7
V. Oladipo 4 27.8 12.0 3.5 3.5 1.75 0.50 3.5 37.2 23.5 66.7 0.8 2.8
T. Ariza 11 24.9 6.7 3.8 1.5 0.55 0.64 0.6 31.6 26.2 78.9 0.5 3.4
M. Strus 26 12.8 6.2 1.0 0.5 0.19 0.00 0.2 46.7 35.7 68.8 0.1 0.8
P. Achiuwa 49 12.3 5.3 3.6 0.5 0.33 0.51 0.8 55.9 0.0 50.5 1.3 2.3
G. Vincent 36 14.1 5.3 1.1 1.5 0.47 0.06 0.8 37.1 28.0 87.0 0.2 0.9
A. Iguodala 47 21.3 4.4 3.8 2.1 1.02 0.51 1.0 37.2 32.4 63.6 0.6 3.2
N. Bjelica 6 12.5 3.7 2.5 1.3 0.33 0.33 0.5 40.9 21.4 33.3 0.2 2.3
K. Okpala 25 12.9 2.7 2.0 0.4 0.24 0.32 0.5 40.9 29.7 33.3 0.6 1.4
Total 52 0.0 106.6 42.4 26.1 7.40 4.17 13.9 46.1 34.7 78.8 8.0 34.4
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
N. Powell
C. Anthony
E. Kanter
J. Nurkic
R. Covington
A. Simons
D. Jones Jr.
N. Little
H. Giles III
C. Elleby
R. Hollis-Jefferson
K. Blevins
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 50 35.9 29.0 4.2 7.7 0.90 0.26 3.1 44.2 37.8 92.9 0.5 3.7
C. McCollum 27 33.0 23.7 3.7 4.7 1.07 0.56 1.2 45.2 40.5 84.8 0.5 3.2
N. Powell 6 31.7 18.0 3.2 1.2 2.00 0.50 1.5 45.3 41.9 79.4 1.3 1.8
C. Anthony 51 25.2 13.4 3.2 1.6 0.76 0.65 1.0 40.9 38.2 87.2 0.5 2.7
E. Kanter 52 26.7 12.2 12.0 1.3 0.52 0.75 1.2 60.2 0.0 78.5 4.4 7.6
J. Nurkic 18 22.2 9.4 7.4 2.9 0.94 0.78 2.0 48.6 35.0 60.0 1.9 5.5
R. Covington 50 32.2 9.1 6.7 1.6 1.60 1.24 1.1 41.6 39.3 80.5 0.8 5.8
A. Simons 45 16.2 7.8 2.2 1.4 0.18 0.11 0.7 40.2 41.5 81.6 0.2 2.1
D. Jones Jr. 47 25.0 7.6 4.1 0.8 0.72 1.06 0.6 48.5 33.1 65.8 1.6 2.6
N. Little 33 14.4 5.6 2.8 0.5 0.12 0.36 0.4 48.9 38.2 86.1 0.7 2.1
H. Giles III 29 10.5 2.9 4.1 0.8 0.21 0.34 0.6 41.9 42.9 68.2 1 3.1
C. Elleby 20 7.4 2.3 1.1 0.2 0.30 0.15 0.2 36.2 19.2 63.6 0.4 0.7
R. Hollis-Jefferson 1 7.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0 0
K. Blevins 10 5.1 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.20 0.00 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0 0.2
Total 52 0.0 115.0 43.9 20.3 7.06 5.21 11.0 44.5 38.1 83.2 10.8 33.2
