Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Heat 27-25
|106.6 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|26.1 APG
|Trail Blazers 31-21
|115.0 PPG
|43.9 RPG
|20.3 APG
|0
|FG%
|0
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|0
|FT%
|0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Butler
|37
|33.8
|21.6
|7.4
|7.2
|2.00
|0.35
|2.2
|49.6
|22.2
|85.4
|2
|5.4
|B. Adebayo
|46
|33.5
|19.1
|9.5
|5.4
|0.89
|1.17
|2.6
|56.3
|25.0
|81.9
|2.4
|7.2
|T. Herro
|41
|31.7
|15.6
|5.0
|3.4
|0.68
|0.39
|2.1
|42.9
|34.0
|81.7
|0.5
|4.5
|K. Nunn
|38
|28.6
|13.5
|3.1
|2.6
|1.03
|0.24
|1.5
|45.7
|37.2
|90.7
|0.4
|2.7
|G. Dragic
|33
|26.7
|13.2
|3.3
|4.5
|0.58
|0.18
|2.7
|43.9
|34.6
|83.1
|0.3
|3
|D. Robinson
|52
|32.5
|13.1
|3.8
|1.8
|0.52
|0.25
|1.2
|44.1
|40.8
|84.5
|0.1
|3.7
|V. Oladipo
|4
|27.8
|12.0
|3.5
|3.5
|1.75
|0.50
|3.5
|37.2
|23.5
|66.7
|0.8
|2.8
|T. Ariza
|11
|24.9
|6.7
|3.8
|1.5
|0.55
|0.64
|0.6
|31.6
|26.2
|78.9
|0.5
|3.4
|M. Strus
|26
|12.8
|6.2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.19
|0.00
|0.2
|46.7
|35.7
|68.8
|0.1
|0.8
|P. Achiuwa
|49
|12.3
|5.3
|3.6
|0.5
|0.33
|0.51
|0.8
|55.9
|0.0
|50.5
|1.3
|2.3
|G. Vincent
|36
|14.1
|5.3
|1.1
|1.5
|0.47
|0.06
|0.8
|37.1
|28.0
|87.0
|0.2
|0.9
|A. Iguodala
|47
|21.3
|4.4
|3.8
|2.1
|1.02
|0.51
|1.0
|37.2
|32.4
|63.6
|0.6
|3.2
|N. Bjelica
|6
|12.5
|3.7
|2.5
|1.3
|0.33
|0.33
|0.5
|40.9
|21.4
|33.3
|0.2
|2.3
|K. Okpala
|25
|12.9
|2.7
|2.0
|0.4
|0.24
|0.32
|0.5
|40.9
|29.7
|33.3
|0.6
|1.4
|Total
|52
|0.0
|106.6
|42.4
|26.1
|7.40
|4.17
|13.9
|46.1
|34.7
|78.8
|8.0
|34.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Lillard
|50
|35.9
|29.0
|4.2
|7.7
|0.90
|0.26
|3.1
|44.2
|37.8
|92.9
|0.5
|3.7
|C. McCollum
|27
|33.0
|23.7
|3.7
|4.7
|1.07
|0.56
|1.2
|45.2
|40.5
|84.8
|0.5
|3.2
|N. Powell
|6
|31.7
|18.0
|3.2
|1.2
|2.00
|0.50
|1.5
|45.3
|41.9
|79.4
|1.3
|1.8
|C. Anthony
|51
|25.2
|13.4
|3.2
|1.6
|0.76
|0.65
|1.0
|40.9
|38.2
|87.2
|0.5
|2.7
|E. Kanter
|52
|26.7
|12.2
|12.0
|1.3
|0.52
|0.75
|1.2
|60.2
|0.0
|78.5
|4.4
|7.6
|J. Nurkic
|18
|22.2
|9.4
|7.4
|2.9
|0.94
|0.78
|2.0
|48.6
|35.0
|60.0
|1.9
|5.5
|R. Covington
|50
|32.2
|9.1
|6.7
|1.6
|1.60
|1.24
|1.1
|41.6
|39.3
|80.5
|0.8
|5.8
|A. Simons
|45
|16.2
|7.8
|2.2
|1.4
|0.18
|0.11
|0.7
|40.2
|41.5
|81.6
|0.2
|2.1
|D. Jones Jr.
|47
|25.0
|7.6
|4.1
|0.8
|0.72
|1.06
|0.6
|48.5
|33.1
|65.8
|1.6
|2.6
|N. Little
|33
|14.4
|5.6
|2.8
|0.5
|0.12
|0.36
|0.4
|48.9
|38.2
|86.1
|0.7
|2.1
|H. Giles III
|29
|10.5
|2.9
|4.1
|0.8
|0.21
|0.34
|0.6
|41.9
|42.9
|68.2
|1
|3.1
|C. Elleby
|20
|7.4
|2.3
|1.1
|0.2
|0.30
|0.15
|0.2
|36.2
|19.2
|63.6
|0.4
|0.7
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|1
|7.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|K. Blevins
|10
|5.1
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|52
|0.0
|115.0
|43.9
|20.3
|7.06
|5.21
|11.0
|44.5
|38.1
|83.2
|10.8
|33.2