76ers aim to take next step in process vs. Heat

  STATS TSX
  Apr 23, 2018

Even as the Philadelphia 76ers exceeded expectations this season, those who have indeed trusted the process still could not have imagined the team's quick ascension to the NBA's elite.

Joel Embiid, for one, isn't about to pump the brakes on what has been a whirlwind ride that has the 76ers heading into their Game 5 home matchup on Tuesday sporting a 3-1 lead over the visiting Miami Heat.

"A lot of people say we have a bright future," said Embiid, whose 76ers host the Heat at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. "But I think our time is now. We have a special team and I feel like now we have a pretty good chance to go forward."

Speaking of the now: With their backs against the wall, the Heat are not flailing their arms wildly, looking for any target.

They are pointedly focused on the present: Game 5 and the 76ers.

"It's not necessarily us against the world," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It's us against the Philadelphia 76ers. We have to find a way to finish games. They've really nailed us in the fourth quarters of all four games, except the one we were able to pull away. We just have to do better. Through three quarters, we've been up. It's going to require a full 48-minute game of our absolute best effort."

Miami has been outscored by Philadelphia by an astounding 42 points in just the fourth quarters through four games. Even in the Heat's 113-103 Game 2 win at Philadelphia, the 76ers still outscored Miami 28-27 in the fourth quarter.

In a roundabout way, that Game 2 loss -- which snapped Philadelphia's 17-game winning streak -- actually gave 76ers coach Brett Brown some much-needed locker room material heading into the game.

"Everybody's trying to break somebody's spirit," Brown said Monday. "It's always the same thing. It happens on the other side of it. And I know (Spoelstra), who is a great coach, would be in his locker room saying, 'All we got to do is win a game and come home.'

"They're going to live in a really isolated, sort of roomed-in world of, 'Let's just win a game. We won a game last time we were here, and just come home and figure it out.' You can see it."

Knowing his team can close out a hungry opponent on Tuesday, Brown isn't changing his message too much.

"My intention is not to speak anything into existence," Brown said. "It's all about trying help the team win. Like, we want to get better. We're gonna. We're going to go into Tuesday night and we're going to get better. I believe that if we think like that, act like that, coach like that, then the habit becomes, I hope, we're going to win."

J.J. Redick, no stranger to heated playoff series, echoed his coach's thoughts on Monday.

In Game 4, Redick led the 76ers with 24 points en route to a 106-102 win in a game that Philadelphia trailed by four after three quarters.

"You're feeling each other out and then later on in the series you have to deliver a crushing blow," Redick said. "You have to finish that. A team like Miami, their culture, their organization, their group of guys, they have fighters. They have warriors on their team. Every game in this series has been tough and there's no indication that Game 5 will be different. It's going to be a tough game."

Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
J. Embiid
21 C
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
54.0 Field Goal % 48.3
54.0 Three Point % 48.3
70.3 Free Throw % 76.9
H. Whiteside C 21
14.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 1.0 APG
J. Embiid C 21
22.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG
Game 5
PHI leads 3-1
O/U 211.5, PHI -10.0
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 1-3 103.4 PPG 43.5 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo 76ers 3-1 109.8 PPG 47.4 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
H. Whiteside C 14.0 PPG 11.4 RPG 1.0 APG 54.0 FG%
J. Embiid C 22.9 PPG 11.0 RPG 3.2 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
H. Whiteside
J. Richardson
D. Wade
T. Johnson
K. Olynyk
W. Ellington
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
R. McGruder
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
L. Babbitt
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Dragic 75 31.7 17.3 4.1 4.8 0.8 0.2 2.2 45.0 37.0 80.1 0.7 3.4
D. Waiters 30 30.6 14.3 2.6 3.8 0.8 0.3 2.3 39.8 30.6 73.9 0.3 2.3
H. Whiteside 54 25.3 14.0 11.4 1.0 0.7 1.7 1.7 54.0 100.0 70.3 3.2 8.2
J. Richardson 81 33.2 12.9 3.5 2.9 1.5 0.9 1.7 45.1 37.8 84.5 0.9 2.7
D. Wade 21 22.2 12.0 3.4 3.1 0.9 0.7 2.3 40.9 22.0 74.5 0.5 2.9
T. Johnson 72 28.5 11.7 3.4 2.3 0.8 0.5 1.1 43.5 36.7 82.2 0.5 3.0
K. Olynyk 76 23.4 11.5 5.7 2.7 0.8 0.5 1.9 49.7 37.9 77.0 1.2 4.5
W. Ellington 77 26.5 11.2 2.8 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.7 40.7 39.2 85.9 0.3 2.5
J. Johnson 73 26.6 10.8 4.9 3.8 1.0 0.7 1.9 50.3 30.8 69.8 0.8 4.1
J. Winslow 68 24.7 7.8 5.4 2.2 0.8 0.5 1.1 42.4 38.0 63.5 0.9 4.5
R. McGruder 18 16.6 5.1 1.8 0.9 0.4 0.2 0.2 49.3 42.9 50.0 0.6 1.2
J. Mickey 23 12.3 4.0 3.5 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.8 47.6 12.5 68.4 0.8 2.7
D. Jones Jr. 14 15.1 3.7 2.4 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.4 38.8 18.8 61.1 1.4 1.1
L. Babbitt 13 11.2 2.5 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 23.4 24.4 0.0 0.2 1.0
U. Haslem 14 5.1 0.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 20.0 12.5 50.0 0.2 0.5
Total 82 243.0 103.4 43.5 22.7 7.56 5.33 13.6 45.5 36.0 75.5 9.3 34.2
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
M. Belinelli
R. Covington
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
M. Fultz
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
J. Anderson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Johnson
J. Young
D. Jackson
J. McAdoo
F. Korkmaz
J. Pullen
L. Drew
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 63 30.3 22.9 11.0 3.2 0.6 1.8 3.7 48.3 30.8 76.9 2.3 8.7
J. Redick 70 30.2 17.1 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 46.0 42.0 90.4 0.1 2.4
B. Simmons 81 33.7 15.8 8.1 8.2 1.7 0.9 3.4 54.5 0.0 56.0 1.8 6.3
D. Saric 78 29.6 14.6 6.7 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.9 45.3 39.3 86.0 2.0 4.7
M. Belinelli 28 26.3 13.6 1.8 1.6 0.7 0.3 1.4 49.5 38.5 87.0 0.2 1.6
R. Covington 80 31.6 12.6 5.4 2.0 1.7 0.9 1.6 41.3 36.9 85.3 0.7 4.7
E. Ilyasova 23 24.1 10.8 6.7 1.7 0.7 0.4 1.3 43.9 36.1 73.3 1.9 4.8
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
M. Fultz 14 18.1 7.1 3.1 3.8 0.8 0.3 1.2 40.5 0.0 47.6 0.9 2.3
R. Holmes 48 15.5 6.5 4.4 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 56.0 12.9 66.1 1.2 3.2
T. McConnell 76 22.4 6.3 3.0 4.0 1.2 0.2 1.5 49.9 43.5 79.5 0.5 2.5
J. Anderson 38 13.7 6.2 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.4 43.1 33.0 73.7 0.7 1.8
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
A. Johnson 74 15.8 4.6 4.5 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 53.8 31.3 61.2 1.7 2.8
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
D. Jackson 3 5.7 2.7 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 75.0 100.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
F. Korkmaz 14 5.7 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 28.6 29.4 50.0 0.1 0.6
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
Total 82 241.2 109.8 47.4 27.1 8.30 5.12 15.9 47.2 36.9 75.2 10.9 36.5
NBA Scores