MEM
OKC

Westbrook, Thunder look to stay hot vs. Grizzlies

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 06, 2019

With Paul George handling the biggest part of the scoring load for the Oklahoma City Thunder so far this season, it's taken some time for Russell Westbrook to adjust.

For much of the season, the Thunder (34-19) have been carried by their defense. But over the last two weeks, as Westbrook has put together a historic streak of triple-doubles, Oklahoma City's offense has been carrying the load, with Westbrook at the center of it.

Thursday, the Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies with Westbrook looking to become just the second player in NBA history to record eight consecutive triple-doubles.

"I can't say enough for the credit he deserves for our offense being at the level it's at," George said.

During the streak, Westbrook has averaged 14.4 assists per game and less than three 3-point attempts. In his first 38 games of the season, Westbrook averaged 10.5 assists and nearly five 3-point tries, despite making just 24.2 percent.

He's driving to the basket more and creating looks for teammates, including George, who is averaging 35.9 points per game during Westbrook's streak.

Westbrook is one of only four players -- along with Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson -- to have a streak of seven or more triple-doubles in a row. Only Chamberlain has recorded more than seven consecutive, when he had nine straight in 1968.

It's Westbrook's third career streak of seven consecutive triple-doubles. He hasn't been able to extend it to eight, though.

Late in the 2016-17 season, Westbrook finished one rebound short of extending the streak against the Grizzlies in a game where he scored 45 points. Earlier that season, he finished four assists short of extending another seven-game streak.

No major deals are expected by the Thunder before Thursday's trade deadline, though they could make a move to shore up their depth.

Memphis (22-33), though, could look like a completely different team by the time Thursday's game rolls around.

Veterans Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, who have spent all of their combined 23 seasons in the league with the Grizzlies, could both be dealt by the deadline. The two are the longest-tenured active teammates in the league.

Gasol was held out of Tuesday's win over Minnesota with reports surfacing that he could be dealt to Charlotte, though no deal had been announced as of Wednesday afternoon. Gasol received a standing ovation once he made his way to the Memphis bench during the game.

Conley did play, scoring 25 points in his 771st and potentially final game with the Grizzlies.

"It's tough," Conley said after the game. "Not having 1/8Gasol 3/8 out there tonight is tough in itself. But knowing what's possible after tonight is going to be hard for a lot of us, especially myself, knowing how many years we played together and knowing this is basically the last opportunity to be around him in the Grizzlies organization is surreal."

Memphis comes into the game having won two consecutive games but is just 10-28 after a promising 12-5 start to the season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
M. Conley
11 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
21.4 Pts. Per Game 21.4
11.1 Ast. Per Game 11.1
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
43.3 Field Goal % 41.7
43.3 Three Point % 41.7
84.6 Free Throw % 64.3
away team logo
M. Conley PG 11
20.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 6.4 APG
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
21.4 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 11.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 22-33 -----
home team logo Thunder 34-19 -----
OKC -14.5, O/U 215.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC -14.5, O/U 215.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 22-33 100.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Thunder 34-19 115.2 PPG 48 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
M. Conley PG 20.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.4 APG 43.3 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 21.4 PPG 11.0 RPG 11.1 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Green
G. Temple
J. Holiday
K. Anderson
S. Mack
D. Brooks
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
B. Caboclo
J. Noah
I. Rabb
J. Carter
Y. Watanabe
D. Stephens
J. Washburn
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 53 33.8 20.4 3.4 6.4 1.4 0.3 1.9 43.3 36.5 84.6 0.6 2.8
M. Gasol 53 33.7 15.7 8.6 4.7 1.1 1.2 2.3 44.4 34.4 75.6 1.1 7.5
J. Jackson Jr. 54 26.0 13.6 4.7 1.2 0.9 1.5 1.6 50.8 34.6 77.0 1.3 3.4
J. Green 41 22.0 9.8 6.1 0.9 0.8 0.6 1.6 48.4 39.6 78.8 1.8 4.4
G. Temple 49 31.2 9.4 3.1 1.4 1.0 0.5 1.1 42.9 35.2 75.0 0.4 2.7
J. Holiday 17 28.2 8.1 3.6 1.5 1.1 0.3 1.5 33.8 29.0 88.0 0.4 3.2
K. Anderson 43 29.8 8.0 5.8 3.0 1.3 0.9 1.4 54.3 26.5 57.8 1.1 4.7
S. Mack 53 22.7 7.9 1.9 3.4 0.8 0.1 1.2 41.4 35.9 70.7 0.3 1.6
D. Brooks 18 18.3 7.5 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.1 40.2 37.5 73.3 0.5 1.2
O. Casspi 36 14.4 6.3 3.2 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.6 53.4 34.9 67.2 0.5 2.7
C. Parsons 3 15.3 5.7 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 41.2 30.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
B. Caboclo 7 22.0 5.6 3.0 0.9 0.7 1.4 0.6 26.3 21.4 100.0 0.9 2.1
J. Noah 26 13.3 4.5 4.4 1.3 0.4 0.6 1.1 47.9 0.0 63.4 1.2 3.2
I. Rabb 25 9.6 4.5 3.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.7 61.0 0.0 63.3 1.2 2.0
J. Carter 21 15.0 3.0 1.1 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.8 25.3 25.0 55.6 0.2 1.0
Y. Watanabe 9 7.9 2.1 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 35.0 28.6 50.0 0.1 1.4
D. Stephens 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Washburn 5 14.4 1.6 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 21.4 16.7 50.0 0.6 2.2
Total 55 242.3 100.4 40.3 23.5 8.62 5.78 13.2 44.9 34.0 75.6 8.2 32.1
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
A. Abrines
N. Noel
R. Felton
H. Diallo
P. Patterson
A. Nader
D. Burton
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 52 36.1 28.0 7.9 4.0 2.3 0.5 2.6 45.0 40.6 83.3 1.5 6.5
R. Westbrook 45 35.5 21.4 11.0 11.1 2.2 0.4 4.5 41.7 24.8 64.3 1.4 9.6
D. Schroder 52 28.3 15.7 3.4 4.2 0.9 0.1 2.4 42.6 36.1 83.1 0.4 3.0
S. Adams 51 34.1 15.3 9.8 1.7 1.5 0.7 1.6 60.7 0.0 55.7 4.6 5.2
J. Grant 53 32.2 13.0 5.1 0.9 0.9 1.4 0.8 51.9 36.4 69.2 1.0 4.1
T. Ferguson 45 23.8 6.5 1.8 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.6 43.5 38.9 64.0 0.5 1.4
A. Abrines 31 19.0 5.3 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.5 35.7 32.3 92.3 0.2 1.4
N. Noel 49 14.3 4.9 4.5 0.6 1.0 1.4 0.6 58.2 0.0 72.9 1.6 2.9
R. Felton 15 11.1 4.7 1.4 1.8 0.4 0.3 0.7 36.8 20.0 88.9 0.2 1.2
H. Diallo 43 11.9 4.4 2.2 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.5 46.3 17.4 61.0 0.9 1.3
P. Patterson 53 14.6 4.1 2.4 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 38.7 35.2 62.1 0.7 1.7
A. Nader 34 9.9 4.1 1.7 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 47.8 37.2 77.8 0.2 1.6
D. Burton 16 8.4 3.1 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 43.5 30.8 83.3 0.1 0.9
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 53 241.4 115.2 48 23.3 10.21 5.28 13.8 46.2 35.2 71.3 12.2 35.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores