If waiting another week-plus for the NBA playoffs to begin is too much patience to muster, then the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers have the fix you need.

The Celtics and Pacers will hook up at Indianapolis on Friday in what will essentially be Game 1A of their likely matchup in the first round of the playoffs. What is more, home-court advantage for that likely first-round matchup is at stake Friday.

In some sense, Friday's game between the Eastern Conference foes, currently tied for fourth place in the conference standings, could be more intense than the actual Game 1 of the potential series, since something so clearly tangible is at stake in this one game.

Both teams enter with identical 47-32 records, although the Celtics own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 2-1 record against the Pacers this season, with the home team winning all three meetings thus far. The Celtics also have a 33-16 record in the conference, compared to 32-17 for the Pacers.

Although a first-round matchup between the teams is not official, neither will finish worse than fifth in the standings, and in order for one team to move into third place, it would have to make up 2 1/2 games with three to play.

The latest Boston victory over Indiana came by a 114-112 score last Friday at Boston. That contest had a notable playoff feel, with Kyrie Irving driving for a layup with 0.5 seconds remaining to give the Celtics their final advantage. Irving scored 30 points, with Al Horford adding 19.

"It does feel different," Horford said about early April games with the playoffs in sight, according to the Boston Globe. "I just think that this time of the year, and everything that's at stake, and the playoffs nearing, I think our group is playing with much better focus. That's encouraging."

The Celtics have two more games remaining after facing Indiana on Friday: at home against Orlando on Sunday and at Washington on Tuesday.

The Pacers also have two games remaining after Friday: at home against Brooklyn on Sunday and at Atlanta on Wednesday.

Both Orlando and Brooklyn are fighting to remain playoff eligible, so neither Boston nor Indiana appears to have a schedule advantage there. And both Washington and Atlanta have been eliminated from playoff eligibility, making those games essentially a wash as well. But the Hawks are playing a determined brand of basketball of late as evidence by their 130-122 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The true advantage down the stretch between the Pacers and Celtics is that Indiana gets to play host to Friday night's game. The Pacers are 29-10 at home this season, while the Celtics are 19-20 on the road.

The Pacers, who have reinvented themselves since All-Star Victor Oladipo was lost for the season in January with a ruptured quad tendon, are coming off consecutive victories over the Detroit Pistons. The latest was a 108-89 thrashing at Detroit, with a balanced attack that had five players scoring in double figures and a defense that held the Pistons to 38.8 percent shooting from the field.

But those back-to-back victories against the Pistons came after a stretch when Indiana lost seven of eight, although just one of those seven defeats was at home. Wednesday's victory ended a 10-game road losing streak for Indiana with a trip back home for Friday's showdown.

"We're happy that it's at home," Indiana's Cory Joseph said, according to the Indianapolis Star. "It's going to be a playoff atmosphere. I think that'll help us."

Indiana guards Darren Collison (groin) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) are listed as day-to-day. Celtics forward Marcus Morris (knee) and guard Jaylen Brown (back) are also day-to-day.

--Field Level Media

