DEN
NO

Zion, Pelicans ready for Nuggets

  • FLM
  • Jan 23, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans did just fine without Zion Williamson against the Denver Nuggets.

Now the Pelicans will try to complete a sweep of the season series with the No. 1 overall draft choice in the lineup when they face the visiting Nuggets on Friday night.

The Pelicans got their first victory of the season when they beat the Nuggets 122-107 on Halloween, then beat them 112-100 on Christmas in Denver.

The third and final meeting won't take place on a holiday, but it will take place just two days after New Orleans celebrated Williamson's long-awaited NBA debut despite a 121-117 home defeat against San Antonio.

After missing the season's first 44 games because of arthroscopic knee surgery, Williamson started and scored 22 points, including 17 straight New Orleans points midway through the fourth quarter.

"It was good to get back out there, obviously, but I didn't have the outcome that I wanted," Williamson said, who played 21 minutes.

He helped the Pelicans briefly gain a one-point lead before the Spurs went back on top, and he went to the bench with 5:33 remaining. He didn't return on the advice of the team's medical staff, which didn't want to push him beyond the 18-plus minutes he already had played.

"I'm 19 and in that moment I'm not thinking about longevity," Williamson said. "I'm thinking about winning that game so it was very tough."

Williamson made eight of 11 field goals, including all four of his 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds, three assists and five turnovers.

"For him to be able to come out here and do that in his first game is pretty elite," Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said.

Williamson struggled for the first three quarters before taking over the game by scoring 17 points in a stretch of three minutes and eight seconds.

"I think the big thing is that he was much more aggressive during that situation," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "I thought he was just deferring way too much. I wanted him to be aggressive, and I knew that he would make some mistakes, but I think what you saw there is a taste of once we really get settled in and he gets settled in, you can see that there's a lot of things we can do with him."

Gentry said after practice Thursday that Williamson experienced no ill effects from putting his knee through an NBA game for the first time.

New Orleans has endured a series of injuries in addition to Williamson's and the Nuggets are dealing with a few injuries as well.

Denver was missing five players, including three starters, in a 121-105 loss at Houston on Wednesday.

Guard Jamal Murray (ankle) missed his fourth straight game. Forward Paul Millsap (knee) missed his ninth consecutive game. Guard Gary Harris (adductor) missed his sixth consecutive game. Forward Michael Porter Jr. (back tightness) and center Mason Plumlee (foot) were also sidelined.

"We missed bodies, but that's not an excuse," said center Nikola Jokic, who had his eighth triple-double of the season with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. "We need to do a better job of rebounding. I need to do a better job of throwing the ball around, not having turnovers, just to lead the team a little bit better."

The Nuggets were outrebounded 53-40 and gave up 18 offensive rebounds.

"To me, that's the one area, I don't care who's available, that has nothing to do with talent," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "The guys that are shooting up and being called upon to play can go out there and rebound the basketball."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
B. Ingram
14 SF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
50.9 Field Goal % 47.1
50.9 Three Point % 47.1
78.2 Free Throw % 85.3
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
19.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.4 APG
home team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
25.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 30-14 -----
home team logo Pelicans 17-28 -----
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 30-14 109.3 PPG 44.7 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Pelicans 17-28 114.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 19.4 PPG 10.0 RPG 6.4 APG 50.9 FG%
B. Ingram SF 25.5 PPG 6.6 RPG 4.3 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
G. Harris
J. Grant
P. Dozier
M. Morris
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
M. Porter Jr.
T. Craig
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 44 31.6 19.4 10.0 6.4 1.0 0.6 2.8 50.9 32.7 78.2 2.4 7.6
J. Murray 40 32.0 17.6 4.1 4.6 1.4 0.3 2.1 43.5 32.2 91.6 0.8 3.3
W. Barton 41 33.6 15.0 6.6 3.8 1.1 0.5 1.4 44.5 36.6 75.5 1.5 5.1
P. Millsap 32 24.9 11.9 5.8 1.4 0.9 0.7 1.3 46.8 41.3 88.5 2.0 3.8
G. Harris 37 32.9 11.0 2.8 2.2 1.5 0.3 1.0 42.1 31.6 82.3 0.5 2.2
J. Grant 44 24.6 10.5 3.4 1.0 0.6 0.7 0.8 46.6 37.4 68.6 0.8 2.7
P. Dozier 5 15.4 8.2 2.2 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 48.7 30.0 0.0 0.2 2.0
M. Morris 44 19.1 7.5 1.6 3.5 0.7 0.2 0.6 43.8 39.0 81.0 0.3 1.3
M. Beasley 34 17.2 7.4 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.8 39.9 38.0 90.9 0.2 1.5
M. Plumlee 43 17.4 7.4 5.6 2.4 0.5 0.6 1.5 60.5 0.0 55.3 1.8 3.7
M. Porter Jr. 34 12.8 7.2 3.7 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.7 53.9 40.6 77.4 0.9 2.8
T. Craig 31 14.5 3.6 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.5 41.3 24.0 65.0 0.7 1.7
J. Hernangomez 29 11.8 2.8 2.4 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.5 34.5 26.0 52.6 0.5 1.9
J. Vanderbilt 5 4.2 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.8 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6
Total 44 242.3 109.3 44.7 26.2 8.00 4.52 12.7 46.3 34.6 76.7 11.0 33.6
Pelicans
Roster
B. Ingram
Z. Williamson
J. Holiday
J. Redick
L. Ball
J. Hart
E. Moore
D. Favors
J. Hayes
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
N. Melli
K. Williams
Z. Cheatham
J. Gray
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Ingram 40 34.7 25.5 6.6 4.3 0.9 0.8 3.0 47.1 39.4 85.3 0.9 5.7
Z. Williamson 1 18.0 22.0 7.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 5.0 72.7 100.0 50.0 2.0 5.0
J. Holiday 36 35.5 19.9 4.8 6.3 1.7 0.8 3.0 44.3 35.5 72.4 1.3 3.5
J. Redick 40 28.2 15.5 2.8 1.9 0.3 0.1 1.1 45.0 45.9 89.5 0.2 2.6
L. Ball 37 31.1 12.1 5.8 6.4 1.3 0.3 2.8 39.3 35.9 54.0 1.2 4.6
J. Hart 38 28.4 10.7 6.0 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.3 41.4 34.9 75.0 0.9 5.1
E. Moore 33 21.2 10.2 3.0 1.8 0.6 0.1 0.8 42.2 38.7 61.8 0.7 2.3
D. Favors 26 24.2 9.8 10.1 2.0 0.6 1.1 1.3 62.6 25.0 58.8 3.3 6.8
J. Hayes 42 19.8 8.7 4.7 1.0 0.5 1.2 0.8 66.8 25.0 63.4 1.8 3.0
J. Okafor 24 16.6 8.5 4.6 1.5 0.2 0.8 1.5 61.0 50.0 64.9 1.8 2.8
F. Jackson 36 13.8 6.1 1.3 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.9 39.5 30.4 77.3 0.4 0.9
N. Alexander-Walker 36 13.5 5.9 2.1 2.0 0.3 0.2 0.9 34.8 34.5 60.7 0.2 1.9
N. Melli 34 15.1 5.6 2.4 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.8 43.6 33.3 81.1 0.5 1.9
K. Williams 35 22.3 3.8 5.1 1.5 0.7 0.6 0.6 34.3 26.0 37.5 1.4 3.7
Z. Cheatham 3 10.3 1.3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.3 1.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.7
J. Gray 2 11.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 45 242.8 114.5 45.8 25.5 7.31 5.11 15.1 45.4 37.0 73.8 10.8 35.0
