Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 20, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Blake Griffin had 33 points and 12 rebounds, Ish Smith scored all 15 of his points in the second half, including the game-winning basket, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Bulls 118-116 on Saturday night in Chicago's home opener.

Griffin was 12 for 23 from the field, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, as Detroit won its second straight to start the season.

Zach LaVine had 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting for Chicago, which dropped its second consecutive game. The Bulls played without starters Kris Dunn (excused absence) and Lauri Markkanen (sprained right elbow), and reserve Denzel Valentine (left ankle).

With the score tied at 116, Smith drove through the defense for a layup with 5.4 seconds left.

Detroit had a 60-58 halftime lead despite shooting 34 percent in the first two quarters. Griffin had 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. LaVine had 19 first-half points for Chicago.

The Pistons led 85-84 entering the fourth before the Bulls scored four straight points. Smith put Detroit back on top 89-88 and the Pistons held a slim advantage until LaVine hit a 3-pointer with 24.6 seconds left.

After Smith's basket, Chicago had a chance to tie or go ahead with a 3, but LaVine lost the ball - he was pressured by Griffin - as he rose for a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Pistons: F Reggie Bullock (illness) and F Stanley Johnson (toe) returned to the starting lineup after missing the opener against Brooklyn. Bullock finished with 16 points in 24 minutes, while Johnson had 10 points in 30 minutes.

Bulls: Valentine will be out for at least another two weeks after a scan on Friday revealed a bone bruise in his left ankle. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks. ''It's not that bad,'' Valentine said. ''My ankle's feeling better, so it's just time.'' . Dunn missed his second straight game following the birth of his first child. He is expected to rejoin the team Monday in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Bulls: At the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
Z. LaVine
8 PG
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
30.0 Pts. Per Game 30.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
44.1 Field Goal % 57.5
43.5 Three Point % 52.0
75.0 Free Throw % 81.3
  Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Ish Smith 0:02
+ 2 Ish Smith made driving layup 0:05
+ 3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker 0:31
  Blake Griffin missed hook shot 0:33
+ 1 Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:55
+ 1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 0:55
  Personal foul on Reggie Jackson 0:55
+ 3 Blake Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 1 Cameron Payne made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
+ 1 Cameron Payne made 1st of 2 free throws 1:19
Team Stats
Points 118 116
Field Goals 41-101 (40.6%) 44-87 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 18-40 (45.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 61 52
Offensive 18 5
Defensive 31 36
Team 12 11
Assists 21 26
Steals 5 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
33 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
33 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 1-0 25352533118
home team logo Bulls 0-1 27312632116
O/U 216.5, CHI +4.5
United Center Chicago, IL
O/U 216.5, CHI +4.5
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Bulls 0-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 26.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 6.0 APG 47.1 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 30.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.0 APG 57.9 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 33 PTS 12 REB 5 AST
Z. LaVine PG 33 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
40.6 FG% 50.6
45.0 3PT FG% 33.3
78.3 FT% 80.8
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
S. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 34 33 12 5 0 1 0 1 12/23 5/7 4/6 4 8 56 +17
R. Jackson 28 18 1 6 0 0 2 4 4/9 4/7 6/6 1 0 29 +4
R. Bullock 29 16 1 1 1 1 2 3 5/13 1/4 5/5 0 1 19 +2
A. Drummond 23 10 13 0 0 1 1 6 5/13 0/2 0/0 4 9 23 0
S. Johnson 29 10 7 0 0 1 1 2 4/13 2/7 0/0 3 4 17 -21
Bench
I. Smith
L. Galloway
G. Robinson III
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
B. Brown
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Smith 27 15 3 5 1 0 2 3 6/11 3/5 0/0 0 3 27 +13
L. Galloway 26 6 1 3 1 0 0 0 2/7 2/7 0/0 1 0 14 -3
G. Robinson III 13 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 2 6 -5
Z. Pachulia 23 5 8 1 2 0 0 3 1/7 0/0 3/6 5 3 17 +2
J. Calderon 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +1
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 118 49 21 5 4 9 23 41/101 18/40 18/23 18 31 209 +10
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
J. Holiday
C. Payne
W. Carter Jr.
B. Portis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 36 33 3 3 0 0 3 3 12/21 2/6 7/9 0 3 39 -14
J. Holiday 37 19 6 2 2 0 0 1 6/8 2/3 5/5 0 6 31 +10
C. Payne 28 17 3 4 0 0 1 3 6/12 0/3 5/5 1 2 27 +2
W. Carter Jr. 17 8 2 1 0 2 2 3 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 2 12 -3
B. Portis 29 6 14 5 1 0 2 3 2/12 0/4 2/4 2 12 29 +9
Bench
J. Parker
A. Blakeney
R. Lopez
R. Arcidiacono
O. Asik
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
C. Hutchison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 23 13 6 1 0 0 0 3 5/13 2/3 1/2 2 4 21 -7
A. Blakeney 21 10 4 0 1 0 0 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 4 15 0
R. Lopez 25 7 2 3 0 1 3 4 3/6 0/0 1/1 0 2 13 -3
R. Arcidiacono 19 3 1 7 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1 17 -4
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 116 41 26 4 3 12 20 44/87 7/21 21/26 5 36 204 -10
NBA Scores