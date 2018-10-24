CHA
Zach LaVine lifts Bulls past Hornets with 2 late free throws

CHICAGO (AP) Zach LaVine made two free throws with 0.5 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls their first victory of the season, 112-110 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

LaVine was fouled driving to the basket. He finished with 32 points for his fourth straight 30-point game to start the season.

Cameron Payne scored all of his career-high 21 points in the second half, going 7 for 11 on 3 pointers for Chicago in the opener of the home-and-home set with the Hornets.

Kemba Walker had 23 points on 5-for-14 shooting for Charlotte.

The Bulls had a 54-53 halftime lead mainly thanks to 35 bench points. Jabari Parker had nine, and Cristiano Felicio and Chandler Hutchison had eight apiece. The trio combined to go 10 for 14 from the field. Before Wednesday, Felicio hadn't played this season and Hutchison had a total of three points in two games.

Chicago stretched the advantage to 85-74 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third on a 3-pointer by Payne - his fifth of the quarter.

The lead was 88-78 with a minute remaining in the third before Charlotte ran off 11 straight points - capped by Tony Parker's jumper - to grab an 89-88 edge with 10 1/2 minutes to play in the fourth.

After the teams traded baskets and the lead for a few minutes, the Hornets seemingly took control with a 103-98 lead with 5 1/2 left. The Bulls, though, rallied to tie it at 105 on a Payne 3-pointer with 3:34 to play.

With the score tied at 110 with 5 seconds to go, Charlotte had a chance for a potential winner, but turned the ball over on the inbounds pass to set up Chicago's winning play.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Coach James Borrego, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Walker each were assessed technical fouls in the first half.

Bulls: G Kris Dunn sprained the MCL in his left knee on Monday against Dallas and will be sidelined four to six weeks. Dunn injured the knee in the second quarter, but continued to play, finishing with nine points and seven assists before fouling out.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Chicago on Friday night.

Bulls: At Charlotte on Friday night.

---

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
32.3 Pts. Per Game 32.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
47.3 Field Goal % 57.1
47.7 Three Point % 58.3
83.3 Free Throw % 86.1
  Team rebound 0:00
  Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:00
  Shooting foul on Malik Monk 0:00
  Out of bounds turnover on Nicolas Batum 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Malik Monk 0:05
  Zach LaVine missed jump shot 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Jabari Parker 0:27
  Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
+ 2 Zach LaVine made turnaround jump shot 0:53
Team Stats
Points 110 112
Field Goals 37-85 (43.5%) 37-77 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 26-29 (89.7%) 28-35 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 54
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 28 36
Team 8 9
Assists 23 21
Steals 5 4
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 6 14
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 4 1
K. Walker PG 15
23 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
Z. LaVine PG 8
32 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 2-2 27262928110
home team logo Bulls 0-3 24303424112
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 2-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Bulls 0-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 33.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 5.3 APG 49.0 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 32.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.7 APG 61.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 23 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
Z. LaVine PG 32 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
43.5 FG% 48.1
28.6 3PT FG% 34.5
89.7 FT% 80.0
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
C. Zeller
N. Batum
J. Lamb
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 35 23 3 6 1 1 1 2 5/14 3/9 10/11 0 3 39 0
C. Zeller 21 14 6 2 0 0 0 0 5/8 0/0 4/4 3 3 24 +7
N. Batum 37 13 3 4 1 1 3 0 6/15 1/6 0/1 0 3 23 +14
J. Lamb 28 12 3 3 1 1 0 2 5/9 2/3 0/0 0 3 23 -7
M. Williams 33 11 8 1 2 1 0 1 4/12 1/6 2/2 3 5 24 +4
Bench
T. Parker
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 17 10 2 2 0 0 0 1 5/10 0/1 0/0 0 2 16 -2
M. Monk 24 9 2 3 0 0 2 5 2/8 1/6 4/4 0 2 15 -12
W. Hernangomez 13 7 5 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 5/6 1 4 12 -15
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 16 6 2 2 0 0 0 6 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 1 12 -3
M. Bridges 12 5 2 0 0 1 0 1 2/4 0/2 1/1 0 2 8 +4
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 110 36 23 5 5 6 20 37/85 10/35 26/29 8 28 196 -10
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
C. Payne
J. Holiday
W. Carter Jr.
B. Portis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 35 32 4 5 0 0 3 5 10/22 1/5 11/12 1 3 43 -1
C. Payne 30 21 5 4 1 1 3 4 7/13 7/11 0/0 2 3 33 0
J. Holiday 38 7 6 2 0 1 0 4 3/9 1/6 0/0 0 6 18 -12
W. Carter Jr. 29 6 7 2 0 2 1 3 2/7 0/0 2/6 3 4 18 -9
B. Portis 19 4 7 1 0 1 1 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 6 13 -7
Bench
J. Parker
R. Arcidiacono
C. Felicio
C. Hutchison
A. Blakeney
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
T. Ulis
S. Harrison
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 30 11 9 4 2 0 3 0 3/7 0/2 5/5 0 9 27 +7
R. Arcidiacono 17 10 1 2 0 0 2 3 2/3 1/2 5/5 0 1 13 +4
C. Felicio 15 9 5 0 1 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 3/4 2 3 15 +11
C. Hutchison 13 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 4/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 8 +5
A. Blakeney 8 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 2/3 0 0 6 +12
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 112 45 21 4 5 14 24 37/77 10/29 28/35 9 36 194 +10
