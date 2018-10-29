NO
Harris sparks Nuggets to 116-111 win over depleted Pelicans

  STATS AP
  • Oct 29, 2018

DENVER (AP) Gary Harris scored 23 points and came up with a big steal late to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 116-111 on Monday night after nearly squandering an 18-point lead.

Jamal Murray chipped in 23 points and Nikola Jokic had 12 points and 10 assists for his fifth double-double in six games.

Nikola Mirotic came up clutch with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who were without Anthony Davis (sprained right elbow) and Elfrid Payton (sprained right ankle). Reserve Julius Randle added 24.

Down by 18 points in the third quarter, the Pelicans cut it to 96-94 with 3:50 remaining on a layup from Jrue Holiday. Malik Beasley answered by hitting a 3-pointer and a layup to give the Nuggets all the separation they would need. It wasn't easy, though, with Mirotic knocking down shot after shot down the stretch.

Harris' steal with 38 seconds remaining allowed Denver to move to 4-0 at home.

In a faceoff of two big men with the first name Nikola, Jokic and Mirotic put on quite a show. Jokic finished a rebound shy of his second triple-double of the season.

Before the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone warned his team about not taking the Pelicans too lightly just because they were without Davis. His message apparently didn't take root, and Denver trailed by nine points during the opening quarter.

The Nuggets woke up from their slumber in the second quarter and grabbed a 58-45 lead at the break and ran the lead to 18 in the third before the Pelicans rallied.

''It's not about who we're playing. It's not about who's available,'' Malone said. ''It's about us.''

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Coach Alvin Gentry said Davis is still experiencing some pain in his elbow and was held out for a second straight game as a precaution. ''I don't think it's anything that we're worried about,'' Gentry said. ... Holiday hit 2 of 3 3-pointers before fouling out. He entered the game 3 of 22.

Nuggets: Reserve Trey Lyles had 17 points. ... F Paul Millsap added 18.

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT

The Nuggets took advantage of a three-day break to focus on shooting. They rank near the bottom in 3-point percentage.

''Throughout the NBA season in practice, one of the last things you do is shoot. You're working on offense, you're working on defense, special situations,'' Malone explained. ''Hopefully all that repetition will help us finally make some shots.''

The Nuggets were 11 of 35 from 3-point range.

WITH AUTHORITY

The first half was closed out by Murray barreling down the lane for a layup and a foul. He flexed his muscles after making the shot between two defenders.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Stop No. 2 on a five-game trip will be Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.

Nuggets: At Chicago on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
52.1 Field Goal % 56.8
52.1 Three Point % 58.6
70.7 Free Throw % 86.0
+ 3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 0:01
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Frank Jackson 0:04
+ 2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Solomon Hill 0:07
+ 1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Jrue Holiday 0:13
  Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap 0:13
  Nikola Mirotic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
+ 2 Gary Harris made driving layup, assist by Paul Millsap 0:22
+ 2 Jrue Holiday made dunk 0:24
+ 1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
Team Stats
Points 111 116
Field Goals 43-82 (52.4%) 42-93 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 11-35 (31.4%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 21-23 (91.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 48
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 37 32
Team 6 7
Assists 28 28
Steals 8 14
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 22 13
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
24 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
G. Harris SG 14
23 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 4-2 24213135111
home team logo Nuggets 5-1 20382632116
O/U 229.5, DEN -9
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
O/U 229.5, DEN -9
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 4-2 110.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Nuggets 5-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 16.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.2 APG 52.5 FG%
G. Harris SG 19.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.4 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 24 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
G. Harris SG 23 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
52.4 FG% 45.2
45.8 3PT FG% 31.4
70.0 FT% 91.3
Pelicans
Starters
E. Moore
N. Mirotic
J. Holiday
J. Okafor
S. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Moore 37 18 2 2 0 0 5 3 7/10 3/5 1/2 1 1 19 +4
N. Mirotic 37 17 10 2 3 1 2 1 7/17 3/11 0/2 0 10 33 -4
J. Holiday 34 16 8 9 1 1 5 6 7/13 2/3 0/0 0 8 39 +3
J. Okafor 17 9 3 0 0 0 2 2 4/9 0/0 1/1 2 1 10 -4
S. Hill 19 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 1 9 -8
Bench
J. Randle
F. Jackson
C. Diallo
T. Frazier
I. Clark
W. Johnson
A. Davis
D. Miller
E. Payton
K. Williams
T. Bluiett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 26 24 8 6 1 1 5 4 8/13 0/0 8/11 1 7 41 -2
F. Jackson 26 10 2 1 1 0 0 2 4/8 2/2 0/0 0 2 15 +2
C. Diallo 13 8 5 2 1 1 2 3 3/4 0/0 2/2 2 3 17 +4
T. Frazier 19 5 3 3 1 1 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 16 -13
I. Clark 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -7
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 111 44 28 8 5 22 25 43/82 11/24 14/20 7 37 202 -25
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 33 23 6 6 2 1 0 3 8/16 1/3 6/8 1 5 44 +2
J. Murray 38 23 5 2 5 1 3 1 9/19 2/5 3/3 1 4 35 +4
P. Millsap 26 18 8 3 1 1 3 2 6/12 2/4 4/4 3 5 31 +1
N. Jokic 28 12 9 10 0 2 0 4 3/8 2/4 4/4 1 8 43 +5
T. Craig 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 1 3 -11
Bench
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 21 17 1 1 2 0 0 3 6/14 1/6 4/4 0 1 22 +4
M. Beasley 31 12 6 2 0 0 1 1 5/9 2/6 0/0 0 6 21 +10
M. Morris 24 7 0 2 3 0 2 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 0 12 +2
M. Plumlee 18 2 5 1 1 0 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 2 6 +4
J. Hernangomez 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +4
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 116 41 28 14 5 13 17 42/93 11/35 21/23 9 32 219 +25
NBA Scores