Kings run away after halftime, top Heat 123-113

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 29, 2018

MIAMI (AP) Willie Cauley-Stein scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Buddy Hield added 23 points and the Sacramento Kings ran past the Miami Heat 123-113 on Monday night.

De'Aaron Fox scored 20 points and Nemanja Bjelica added 19 for the Kings, who outscored Miami 77-55 in the middle two quarters and won on the Heat home floor for the second consecutive season.

The Kings outscored Miami 68-38 in the paint, and 27-9 off turnovers.

Josh Richardson scored a career-high 31 points for Miami, which got an NBA season-high 24 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside, one shy of his career high. Whiteside also had 16 points and five blocked shots for the Heat.

It was tied at the half, and Sacramento ran away in the third.

Hield had 14 points in the third quarter, six of them starting what became a 14-4 Kings run that gave them an 82-65 lead. Cauley-Stein added 11 in that pivotal quarter, one where the Kings put up 43 points - their best one-period total in nearly three years.

Goran Dragic scored 20 and Tyler Johnson had 11 for Miami, which led 28-17 after the first and was outscored by 21 the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Kings: The 43-point third was Sacramento's highest-scoring quarter since a 44-point third on Jan. 2, 2016 against Phoenix - 880 quarters before Monday's outburst. ... This is only the second time in the last 12 years that Sacramento (4-3) has had a winning record after seven games. The Kings were 5-2 at this point in 2014-15.

Heat: Miami has scored at least 90 points in each of its last 37 regular-season-games, tying the franchise record (done twice previously, most recently in the 2004-05 season). ... It was the first - and last - time that Wade played in what became a home loss to Sacramento. Miami was 11-0 with him in the lineup against the Kings at home, while Chicago and Cleveland were both 1-0 in such games.

NEAR AND FAR

Sacramento shot 34 for 56 inside the paint, and 12 for 26 from 3-point range. From everywhere else, the Kings were just 2 for 15.

DAILY SHOW

Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's ''The Daily Show,'' was sitting courtside. Noah and his show are taping in Miami Beach this week, with Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter slated to be a guest on Tuesday's broadcast - and Wade sitting down with Noah for Thursday's show.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Orlando on Tuesday.

Heat: Visit Charlotte on Tuesday.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
H. Whiteside
21 C
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
0.0 Ast. Per Game 0.0
14.6 Reb. Per Game 14.6
48.4 Field Goal % 48.3
47.5 Three Point % 44.0
65.3 Free Throw % 50.0
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
+ 3 Rodney McGruder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Johnson 0:24
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 0:32
+ 2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 0:51
  Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside 0:53
  Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:53
+ 1 Nemanja Bjelica made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
  Nemanja Bjelica missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Team rebound 1:05
  Shooting foul on Goran Dragic 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein 1:14
Team Stats
Points 123 113
Field Goals 48-97 (49.5%) 38-92 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 13-39 (33.3%)
Free Throws 15-25 (60.0%) 24-34 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 58 65
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 36 39
Team 13 12
Assists 28 20
Steals 10 10
Blocks 7 9
Turnovers 12 19
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
W. Cauley-Stein C 00
26 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
16 PTS, 24 REB
1234T
away team logo Kings 4-3 17344329123
home team logo Heat 3-3 28233230113
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 4-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Heat 3-3 103.4 PPG 41 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
W. Cauley-Stein C 16.5 PPG 8.0 RPG 3.2 APG 56.6 FG%
J. Richardson SG 17.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.2 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Cauley-Stein C 26 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
J. Richardson SG 31 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
49.5 FG% 41.3
46.2 3PT FG% 33.3
60.0 FT% 70.6
Kings
Starters
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Hield
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
I. Shumpert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Cauley-Stein 33 26 13 1 0 1 0 4 11/17 0/0 4/7 2 11 42 +23
B. Hield 35 23 8 5 2 1 3 2 8/14 4/6 3/4 0 8 41 +10
D. Fox 34 20 4 8 2 1 6 1 8/15 1/2 3/5 1 3 37 +15
N. Bjelica 32 19 5 5 2 1 1 5 7/15 3/7 2/4 3 2 36 +11
I. Shumpert 26 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 1 11 +17
Bench
M. Bagley III
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
Y. Ferrell
J. Jackson
B. McLemore
B. Bogdanovic
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bagley III 16 7 5 1 1 2 2 2 3/7 1/1 0/0 2 3 15 -5
K. Koufos 11 6 4 0 1 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 3 11 -10
F. Mason III 17 6 2 5 1 0 0 3 2/8 1/3 1/3 0 2 19 -3
Y. Ferrell 8 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 -2
J. Jackson 21 4 2 2 0 1 0 3 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 2 11 -6
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 123 45 28 10 7 12 23 48/97 12/26 15/25 9 36 229 +50
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
H. Whiteside
R. McGruder
K. Olynyk
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 36 31 3 0 2 3 0 4 10/21 4/10 7/7 2 1 39 +6
G. Dragic 31 20 1 5 2 0 2 3 7/15 4/8 2/2 0 1 31 -19
H. Whiteside 29 16 24 0 2 5 6 3 7/10 0/0 2/6 5 19 41 -4
R. McGruder 32 7 2 6 0 0 2 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 2 19 -12
K. Olynyk 15 3 2 0 1 1 2 2 1/7 1/5 0/0 0 2 5 -9
Bench
T. Johnson
J. Winslow
B. Adebayo
D. Wade
J. Johnson
W. Ellington
D. Waiters
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
D. Jones Jr.
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Johnson 24 11 4 4 2 0 1 3 3/8 1/5 4/6 0 4 24 +10
J. Winslow 23 9 5 2 0 0 2 1 3/8 0/2 3/5 4 1 16 -4
B. Adebayo 18 8 9 0 1 0 2 0 2/5 0/0 4/6 2 7 16 -6
D. Wade 27 8 3 3 0 0 2 2 2/10 2/5 2/2 1 2 15 -12
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 53 20 10 9 19 21 38/92 13/39 24/34 14 39 206 -50
NBA Scores