MEM
MIL

No Text

Gasol, Grizzlies hold off Bucks late for 116-113 win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) In a game of runs between teams with contrasting styles, Memphis made the last, defining push.

Marc Gasol scored 29 points, Mike Conley added 26 and the grind-it-out Grizzlies held off the up-tempo Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night, handing Milwaukee its first home loss of the season.

It's a nice way for Memphis to start a busy stretch of four games in six nights.

''The words `grit' and `grind' mean something to our guys,'' Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ''To do what we did here speaks to that.''

After losing a 15-point lead in the third quarter, Memphis surged ahead again late and held on with key baskets from Conley.

With the shot clock winding down, Conley hit a turnaround jumper in the middle of the lane for a 113-109 lead with 26 seconds left.

Conley also hit two foul shots with 9.9 seconds left for a four-point lead, though Shelvin Mack went 1 of 2 at the line with 2.1 seconds left to give the Bucks one last chance trailing by three.

The Bucks inbounded the ball to their best 3-point shooter, Khris Middleton. He missed near the top of the arc with two defenders in his face as time expired.

''Stops. Stops. Stops. Finding a way to stop them,'' Gasol said in describing Memphis' final run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, and Middleton added 25 for the Bucks. They squandered an eight-point lead with 9:08 left.

One of the NBA's most prolific 3-point shooting teams, Milwaukee couldn't overcome a cold-shooting night from the arc. They shot 50.6 percent overall but just 25.7 percent from 3-point territory (9 of 35).

The Bucks came out sluggish coming off of a four-stop, Western Conference road trip, having also trailed by 11 in the first half.

''I felt like we could play with more energy, we could be better executing,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

IT'S PAT

Mack added 15 points, including three 3s in a third quarter in which Memphis led by as much as 15.

The Bucks got back in it with a 19-2 run spearheaded by defense and energetic guard Pat Connaughton, who had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and added six rebounds.

Connaughton opened the fourth quarter with a dunk , and Eric Bledsoe followed with a steal and dunk on the break to tie the game at 84 apiece.

It looked like the Bucks were off to the races again, playing their kind of pace. Memphis mustered enough defense late to hold off another charge.

''One thing we can do is defend when shots aren't falling,'' Connaughton said.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: The win snapped a 16-game road losing streak against Eastern Conference foes. ... Down five players because of injuries, Memphis still enjoyed a pace in the first half that catered to its grind-it-out style. Gasol had 11 points to pace the Grizzlies' to a 48-45 halftime lead. It helped, too, that the Bucks were just 4 of 23 (17 percent) from the arc in the first half. Bickerstaff said the injuries haven't prevented the team from playing the kind of kind of slow-down, defensive style that he is trying to instill.

''The thought is can you make people uncomfortable and make them fight a fight they aren't accustomed to,'' Bickerstaff said.

Bucks: Rookie G Donte DiVincenzo left the game with left knee soreness. He played six minutes in the first half, scoring three points. ... The Bucks wasted an opportunity to go 11-3, which would have matched their best start since 1980-81. ... Budenholzer was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul.

The ejection occurred after it appeared the Budenholzer was arguing about a call in which Malcolm Brogdon stepped out of bounds. The guard might have been pushed out of bounds by a defender. Asked if he was surprised that he got ejected, Budenholzer said ''It's a good question.''

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Return home Friday night to face the Sacramento Kings

Bucks: Host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Team rebound 0:00
  Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Shelvin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  Team rebound 0:02
  Shelvin Mack missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:02
  Team rebound 0:02
  Mike Conley missed free throw 0:02
  Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova 0:02
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:02
+ 1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
Team Stats
Points 116 113
Field Goals 42-83 (50.6%) 41-81 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 14-36 (38.9%) 9-35 (25.7%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 44 48
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 30 35
Team 10 4
Assists 24 22
Steals 8 5
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 2 4
away team logo
M. Conley PG 11
26 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
31 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 8-5 29193632116
home team logo Bucks 10-4 19263533113
O/U 213, MIL -9.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
O/U 213, MIL -9.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 8-5 101.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Bucks 10-4 121.6 PPG 51.6 RPG 27.3 APG
Key Players
M. Gasol C 14.8 PPG 8.8 RPG 4.3 APG 41.8 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25.4 PPG 13.0 RPG 5.8 APG 55.0 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Gasol C 29 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 31 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
50.6 FG% 50.6
38.9 3PT FG% 25.7
75.0 FT% 81.5
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 37 29 5 2 1 1 5 1 10/18 6/12 3/5 1 4 35 +9
M. Conley 35 26 2 4 2 0 2 2 9/16 2/6 6/8 0 2 36 -7
J. Jackson Jr. 15 13 2 1 2 0 0 5 5/8 1/1 2/3 0 2 19 -1
G. Temple 38 11 5 2 2 0 1 4 3/9 1/4 4/4 0 5 21 +13
K. Anderson 39 6 8 5 0 1 2 5 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 7 23 +1
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 37 29 5 2 1 1 5 1 10/18 6/12 3/5 1 4 35 +9
M. Conley 35 26 2 4 2 0 2 2 9/16 2/6 6/8 0 2 36 -7
J. Jackson Jr. 15 13 2 1 2 0 0 5 5/8 1/1 2/3 0 2 19 -1
G. Temple 38 11 5 2 2 0 1 4 3/9 1/4 4/4 0 5 21 +13
K. Anderson 39 6 8 5 0 1 2 5 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 7 23 +1
Bench
S. Mack
W. Selden Jr.
M. Brooks
Y. Watanabe
C. Parsons
O. Casspi
J. Green
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Mack 28 15 6 5 1 0 0 1 5/12 3/6 2/3 0 6 32 -1
W. Selden Jr. 20 9 2 2 0 0 0 1 4/8 0/4 1/1 2 0 15 -1
M. Brooks 16 7 2 3 0 1 2 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 2 14 -1
Y. Watanabe 7 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 3 +3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 116 34 24 8 4 12 20 42/83 14/36 18/24 4 30 198 +15
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 34 31 9 4 1 2 6 4 10/14 0/2 11/12 1 8 45 +4
K. Middleton 32 25 5 3 0 0 2 1 8/16 2/7 7/7 1 4 34 -19
E. Bledsoe 29 15 6 7 2 0 1 5 6/11 1/3 2/4 1 5 36 +16
M. Brogdon 27 8 5 0 0 1 4 0 4/11 0/3 0/0 1 4 10 -30
B. Lopez 24 6 2 3 0 0 0 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 2 14 -8
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 34 31 9 4 1 2 6 4 10/14 0/2 11/12 1 8 45 +4
K. Middleton 32 25 5 3 0 0 2 1 8/16 2/7 7/7 1 4 34 -19
E. Bledsoe 29 15 6 7 2 0 1 5 6/11 1/3 2/4 1 5 36 +16
M. Brogdon 27 8 5 0 0 1 4 0 4/11 0/3 0/0 1 4 10 -30
B. Lopez 24 6 2 3 0 0 0 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 2 14 -8
Bench
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
J. Henson
T. Snell
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Connaughton 27 16 6 2 2 1 1 1 6/9 2/5 2/4 2 4 28 +21
E. Ilyasova 25 6 5 0 0 0 2 3 3/7 0/2 0/0 3 2 9 -16
D. DiVincenzo 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -7
T. Maker 9 3 2 1 0 2 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 9 +17
J. Henson 5 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 5 -7
T. Snell 17 0 1 1 0 2 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 +14
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 44 22 5 8 16 22 41/81 9/35 22/27 9 35 198 -15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores