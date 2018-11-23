CHA
OKC

No Text

Westbrook scores 30 as Thunder hold off Hornets

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off a late rally by Charlotte to win 109-104 on Friday night, completing a regular-season sweep of the Hornets.

Dennis Schroder - paired with Westbrook in the starting lineup for the first time this season - scored 23 points and Paul George added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Oklahoma City, which has won 12 of its last 14 games after an 0-4 start.

Kemba Walker had 25 points and eight assists for Charlotte, but the NBA's leader in made 3-pointers went 2 of 10 from behind the arc. With the Hornets down 105-104, he drove and passed to Marvin Williams, who missed a 2-point jumper from the corner. Westbrook rebounded and hit two free throws with 11.2 seconds left.

Walker missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2.4 seconds left and Westbrook again rebounded and hit two free throws to seal the win for the Thunder.

Charlotte rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit to close within 93-92 on a put-back by Jeremy Lamb with 5:38 left and was within 97-95 after Walker hit a 3-pointer with 3:49 left. Westbrook answered with a three-point play and Oklahoma City pushed its lead to six points before Williams hit a 3-pointer with 37.1 seconds left to pull Charlotte within 105-104.

Westbrook threw ball away with 20.5 seconds left, giving the Hornets a chance to take the lead.

Lamb scored 18 points for Charlotte.

The Thunder took the lead for good at 53-51 on a three-point play by Burton with 4:49 left in the first half and a 3-pointer by Westbrook in the final minute gave Oklahoma City a 62-57 advantage at halftime. The Thunder led 89-80 entering the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS:

Hornets: Reserve G Tony Parker missed the game with bruised ribs. Coach James Borrego said Parker was day-to-day . F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed his fifth straight game with a right ankle sprain . Frank Kaminsky recorded a season scoring high for the second straight game, finishing with 12 points after scoring 11 against Indiana on Wednesday . Williams' 10 points gave him 10,002 for his career . Lamb tied his career high for made free throws, going 8 for 8.

Thunder: Coach Billy Donovan said G Terrance Ferguson, who sprained his left ankle in a win Wednesday at Golden State, will be reevaluated in 10 to 12 days. The Thunder said Thursday rookie G Hamidou Diallo, who also sprained his left ankle during that game, would be reevaluated in seven to 10 days . Two-way player Deonte Burton scored a career-high 11 points

UP NEXT:

Hornets: Wrap up a two-game road swing on Sunday at Atlanta.

Thunder: Continue a four-game homestand on Saturday against Denver.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
23.2 Pts. Per Game 23.2
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
46.4 Field Goal % 48.2
45.9 Three Point % 47.0
86.1 Free Throw % 64.2
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Devonte' Graham 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:02
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:09
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
  Personal foul on Cody Zeller 0:11
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:11
  Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
  Team rebound 0:20
Team Stats
Points 104 109
Field Goals 43-94 (45.7%) 41-93 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 6-31 (19.4%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 56 57
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 35 35
Team 10 11
Assists 24 24
Steals 8 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
25 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
30 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 9-9 31262324104
home team logo Thunder 12-6 33292720109
O/U 228.5, OKC -6.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 228.5, OKC -6.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 9-9 115.7 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Thunder 12-6 111.8 PPG 48.3 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 28.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 6.4 APG 46.6 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 23.2 PPG 9.1 RPG 9.1 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 25 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
R. Westbrook PG 30 PTS 12 REB 8 AST
45.7 FG% 44.1
19.4 3PT FG% 33.3
85.7 FT% 66.7
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
M. Williams
N. Batum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 38 25 2 8 2 1 6 2 10/23 2/10 3/4 1 1 40 -11
J. Lamb 35 18 5 2 2 1 2 2 5/15 0/4 8/8 0 5 28 -8
C. Zeller 26 10 4 5 0 1 1 5 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 2 24 -5
M. Williams 30 10 6 0 1 0 0 3 4/8 2/6 0/0 2 4 17 -6
N. Batum 31 9 9 4 0 0 2 1 4/7 1/4 0/0 1 8 24 -10
Bench
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
D. Graham
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
J. Chealey
J. Macura
W. Hernangomez
M. Monk
T. Parker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 18 12 8 1 1 2 1 3 6/9 0/2 0/0 2 6 24 -1
D. Bacon 20 11 2 2 0 0 0 2 5/11 0/0 1/2 1 1 17 +1
D. Graham 19 5 3 2 1 0 1 2 2/6 1/5 0/0 0 3 12 +10
M. Bridges 19 4 7 0 1 0 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 5 12 +5
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 104 46 24 8 5 13 21 43/94 6/31 12/14 11 35 198 -25
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
D. Schroder
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 34 30 12 8 2 0 4 3 10/18 1/4 9/11 0 12 56 +17
D. Schroder 31 23 5 1 0 0 3 1 9/19 4/8 1/1 1 4 27 +2
P. George 37 19 7 6 2 1 3 1 8/21 3/10 0/0 3 4 38 +13
S. Adams 37 13 8 4 1 1 1 3 5/11 0/0 3/7 5 3 30 +13
J. Grant 35 11 6 1 1 0 0 0 4/7 2/4 1/2 1 5 20 +10
Bench
N. Noel
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Ferguson
H. Diallo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Noel 10 2 3 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 4 -8
P. Patterson 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 3 -5
A. Abrines 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +1
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -10
R. Felton 5 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 3 -4
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 213 109 46 24 6 2 14 18 41/93 11/33 16/24 11 35 180 +29
NBA Scores