Westbrook scores 30 as Thunder hold off Hornets
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off a late rally by Charlotte to win 109-104 on Friday night, completing a regular-season sweep of the Hornets.
Dennis Schroder - paired with Westbrook in the starting lineup for the first time this season - scored 23 points and Paul George added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Oklahoma City, which has won 12 of its last 14 games after an 0-4 start.
Kemba Walker had 25 points and eight assists for Charlotte, but the NBA's leader in made 3-pointers went 2 of 10 from behind the arc. With the Hornets down 105-104, he drove and passed to Marvin Williams, who missed a 2-point jumper from the corner. Westbrook rebounded and hit two free throws with 11.2 seconds left.
Walker missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2.4 seconds left and Westbrook again rebounded and hit two free throws to seal the win for the Thunder.
Charlotte rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit to close within 93-92 on a put-back by Jeremy Lamb with 5:38 left and was within 97-95 after Walker hit a 3-pointer with 3:49 left. Westbrook answered with a three-point play and Oklahoma City pushed its lead to six points before Williams hit a 3-pointer with 37.1 seconds left to pull Charlotte within 105-104.
Westbrook threw ball away with 20.5 seconds left, giving the Hornets a chance to take the lead.
Lamb scored 18 points for Charlotte.
The Thunder took the lead for good at 53-51 on a three-point play by Burton with 4:49 left in the first half and a 3-pointer by Westbrook in the final minute gave Oklahoma City a 62-57 advantage at halftime. The Thunder led 89-80 entering the fourth quarter.
TIP-INS:
Hornets: Reserve G Tony Parker missed the game with bruised ribs. Coach James Borrego said Parker was day-to-day . F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed his fifth straight game with a right ankle sprain . Frank Kaminsky recorded a season scoring high for the second straight game, finishing with 12 points after scoring 11 against Indiana on Wednesday . Williams' 10 points gave him 10,002 for his career . Lamb tied his career high for made free throws, going 8 for 8.
Thunder: Coach Billy Donovan said G Terrance Ferguson, who sprained his left ankle in a win Wednesday at Golden State, will be reevaluated in 10 to 12 days. The Thunder said Thursday rookie G Hamidou Diallo, who also sprained his left ankle during that game, would be reevaluated in seven to 10 days . Two-way player Deonte Burton scored a career-high 11 points
UP NEXT:
Hornets: Wrap up a two-game road swing on Sunday at Atlanta.
Thunder: Continue a four-game homestand on Saturday against Denver.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|23.2
|Pts. Per Game
|23.2
|9.1
|Ast. Per Game
|9.1
|9.1
|Reb. Per Game
|9.1
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|48.2
|45.9
|Three Point %
|47.0
|86.1
|Free Throw %
|64.2
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:02
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:02
|Personal foul on Devonte' Graham
|0:02
|Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|0:02
|Personal foul on Russell Westbrook
|0:09
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:11
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:11
|Personal foul on Cody Zeller
|0:11
|Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|0:11
|Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:14
|Team rebound
|0:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|104
|109
|Field Goals
|43-94 (45.7%)
|41-93 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-31 (19.4%)
|11-33 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|56
|57
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|35
|35
|Team
|10
|11
|Assists
|24
|24
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|K. Walker PG
|28.8 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|6.4 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|23.2 PPG
|9.1 RPG
|9.1 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Walker PG
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|8 AST
|R. Westbrook PG
|30 PTS
|12 REB
|8 AST
|
|45.7
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|19.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|38
|25
|2
|8
|2
|1
|6
|2
|10/23
|2/10
|3/4
|1
|1
|40
|-11
|J. Lamb
|35
|18
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5/15
|0/4
|8/8
|0
|5
|28
|-8
|C. Zeller
|26
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|24
|-5
|M. Williams
|30
|10
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|4
|17
|-6
|N. Batum
|31
|9
|9
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|8
|24
|-10
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|F. Kaminsky
|18
|12
|8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|24
|-1
|D. Bacon
|20
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|17
|+1
|D. Graham
|19
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|12
|+10
|M. Bridges
|19
|4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|12
|+5
|B. Biyombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chealey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Macura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Monk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|104
|46
|24
|8
|5
|13
|21
|43/94
|6/31
|12/14
|11
|35
|198
|-25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Westbrook
|34
|30
|12
|8
|2
|0
|4
|3
|10/18
|1/4
|9/11
|0
|12
|56
|+17
|D. Schroder
|31
|23
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9/19
|4/8
|1/1
|1
|4
|27
|+2
|P. George
|37
|19
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|8/21
|3/10
|0/0
|3
|4
|38
|+13
|S. Adams
|37
|13
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/0
|3/7
|5
|3
|30
|+13
|J. Grant
|35
|11
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|5
|20
|+10
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Noel
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|4
|-8
|P. Patterson
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|-5
|A. Abrines
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|-1
|-10
|R. Felton
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|3
|-4
|A. Nader
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|213
|109
|46
|24
|6
|2
|14
|18
|41/93
|11/33
|16/24
|11
|35
|180
|+29