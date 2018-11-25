BOS
Barea, Mavs pull away in 4th for 113-104 win over Celtics

  • Nov 25, 2018

DALLAS (AP) J.J. Barea held the shooter's pose for several seconds before big center DeAndre Jordan picked him up and carried him to the bench , the diminutive Dallas guard high-fiving everybody along the way.

It just felt like a big 3-pointer in the Mavericks' sixth straight home victory.

Barea scored 20 points and tag-teamed with Wesley Matthews on back-to-back 3s to take control in the fourth quarter of a 113-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

''I was mad that I missed the one before that one, went in and out on me,'' Barea said. ''First time I think I've been lifted up from the other side of the court all the way to the bench. We're having fun.''

Harrison Barnes also had 20 points, teenage rookie Luka Doncic totaled 15 points and matched Barea with eight assists, while starting at point guard with Dennis Smith Jr. sidelined by a wrist injury, as the Mavericks (9-9) got back to .500 with their seventh win in nine games.

It's the latest Dallas has been .500 or better since the end of the 2015-16 season, and it's the first six-game home winning streak for the Mavericks in almost two years.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart had 19 apiece for the Celtics, who followed a win with a loss in a back-to-back for the third straight time this season a night after winning in Atlanta.

Boston was without Gordon Hayward, who sat with soreness in his surgically repaired left ankle, in part because of playing on consecutive nights.

Just like a Dallas team coming off consecutive woeful seasons, the Celtics (10-10) are at .500 coming off two straight trips to the Eastern Conference finals.

''We don't impose our fear and will on teams,'' said Smart, who had to be held back from fans by Irving in the final seconds against his hometown team. ''Last year, teams when they came in and played the Celtics, they knew they were in for a fight. This year, teams can't wait to play us and that's a problem.''

The Mavericks led by five starting the fourth quarter but pushed the lead to 106-90 on those consecutive 3-pointers from Barea and Matthews, who had 15 points after missing three straight games and four of the past five with a left hamstring strain.

Doncic looked like a natural at the point from the start with five assists in the first quarter while making all three of his 3-point attempts for nine points.

In one sequence, he sent Marcus Morris lunging toward the basket with a fake away from the ball, then watched Irving fly past him by faking the shot before making a 3.

Irving got rolling in the second quarter, scoring nine points on 4-of-5 shooting while helping cut an 11-point deficit to three at halftime (59-56).

DECKING DONCIC

Doncic was doing enough for the Celtics to feel the need to try to knock him off his game in the third quarter.

Jaylen Brown put a forearm in Doncic's chest when he was looking another direction while running up the floor and sent the 19-year-old sprawling. Brown's move came after Doncic intercepted a pass in transition near midcourt, drove to the baseline and slipped a pass to Jordan for a dunk.

Jordan was given his second technical for hanging on the rim, but officials ruled it a non-unsportsmanlike technical, allowing Jordan to avoid an ejection as he finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Brown received an offsetting technical on a video review for the blindside hit on Doncic.

CHIPPY LATE, TOO

Doncic had to be separated from Brown after getting knocked to the floor, and there was another dustup when Smart shoved Maxi Kleber not long after they were part of a jump ball in the final seconds, long after the outcome had been decided. Smart was assessed a technical.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Al Horford returned after missing his first game of the season to rest a sore left knee. He had eight points and eight rebounds. ... Brown scored 16 points, and Morris added 13. ... Irving was 9 of 24 from the field with six assists and five turnovers.

Mavericks: F/C Dwight Powell missed his third straight game with a left knee injury. ... Coach Rick Carlisle said Smith sprained his right wrist in a loss to Memphis two games earlier. He played but was limited in a win over Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At New Orleans on Monday.

Mavericks: At Houston on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
47.5 Field Goal % 45.3
47.5 Three Point % 45.8
82.1 Free Throw % 78.1
  Team rebound 0:12
  DeAndre Jordan missed free throw 0:12
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:12
+ 3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 0:12
  Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart 0:17
  Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart 0:23
  Luka Doncic missed jump shot 0:26
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:47
  Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:50
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris 0:57
Team Stats
Points 104 113
Field Goals 41-86 (47.7%) 42-87 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 16-41 (39.0%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 48 51
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 33 30
Team 6 8
Assists 19 27
Steals 8 12
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 2 2
K. Irving PG 11
19 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
J. Barea PG 5
20 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 10-10 26302622104
home team logo Mavericks 9-9 32272826113
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 10-10 106.4 PPG 46.4 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Mavericks 9-9 109.9 PPG 44.7 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum SF 15.9 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.0 APG 43.1 FG%
J. Barea PG 10.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 5.7 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum SF 21 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
J. Barea PG 20 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
47.7 FG% 48.3
35.7 3PT FG% 39.0
92.3 FT% 61.9
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
K. Irving
J. Brown
M. Morris
A. Horford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Tatum 36 21 4 3 2 1 2 3 9/14 3/6 0/0 0 4 32 +3
K. Irving 34 19 5 6 2 1 5 2 9/24 0/5 1/1 2 3 34 -10
J. Brown 30 16 5 0 1 1 2 3 7/9 0/0 2/2 0 5 21 -11
M. Morris 29 13 5 2 1 0 0 4 6/10 1/3 0/0 1 4 23 -9
A. Horford 31 8 8 1 1 0 2 2 3/11 2/5 0/0 1 7 17 +3
Bench
M. Smart
A. Baynes
T. Rozier
S. Ojeleye
B. Wanamaker
G. Hayward
J. Bird
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
D. Theis
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Smart 25 19 2 2 1 0 3 3 5/8 3/4 6/6 1 1 23 -11
A. Baynes 16 4 9 1 0 0 2 2 1/4 0/2 2/2 3 6 13 -12
T. Rozier 17 4 1 3 0 0 1 2 1/6 1/3 1/2 0 1 10 +2
S. Ojeleye 18 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 5 0
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 104 42 19 8 3 17 21 41/86 10/28 12/13 9 33 178 -45
Mavericks
Starters
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
L. Doncic
D. Jordan
D. Finney-Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 30 20 3 3 1 1 1 2 7/12 5/7 1/1 0 3 30 -4
W. Matthews 32 15 2 1 0 1 2 0 4/12 3/9 4/4 1 1 18 -6
L. Doncic 30 15 0 8 3 1 3 0 5/11 3/4 2/2 0 0 32 +8
D. Jordan 33 14 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/7 0/0 4/7 2 11 32 +10
D. Finney-Smith 29 9 8 1 2 0 3 4 4/11 0/5 1/3 5 3 18 +6
Bench
J. Barea
D. Harris
M. Kleber
S. Mejri
J. Brunson
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Smith Jr.
R. Broekhoff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 26 20 3 8 2 0 2 0 9/16 2/6 0/1 0 3 39 +8
D. Harris 17 9 4 1 2 0 1 4 3/8 2/6 1/2 0 4 16 +15
M. Kleber 22 7 7 1 1 0 2 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 4 15 +9
S. Mejri 7 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1 7 +1
J. Brunson 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0 2 -2
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 113 43 27 12 3 16 16 42/87 16/41 13/21 13 30 209 +45
