Antetokounmpo scores 34, Bucks top Spurs 135-129

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds, rallying the Milwaukee Bucks from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo scored 14 points in the final period, hearing chants of ''MVP! MVP!'' each time he stepped to the free throw line. But he had plenty of help, with Malcolm Brogdon adding 23 points, Khris Middleton 21 and Eric Bledsoe finishing with 20 points and 10 assists.

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points for the Spurs, who took a 106-95 lead with 11 minutes to play after a jumper by Rudy Gay.

But the Bucks roared back in a game featuring 26 lead changes, taking it for the final time when Antetokounmpo hit a pair of free throws with 2:44 left that made it 123-122.

Milwaukee kept up the pressure from there. Middleton hit a key 3-pointer, Bledsoe drove to the hoop for a contested layup and Brogdon knocked down a 3 off a drive and dish from Bledsoe with 8.9 seconds to play to put the game out of reach.

Devins Bertans came off the bench with 17 points for the Spurs, who also got 18 from Bryn Forbes and 15 from LaMarcus Aldridge.

It took San Antonio less than five minutes to wipe out Milwaukee's early 15-point lead the Bucks built by starting 12 of 13 from the field. But the Spurs went on to lose for the sixth time in the last eight games.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Coach Gregg Popovich called departed star Kawhi Leonard a great player, but not a leader when discussing Patty Mills' leadership role. ''Kawhi's talent will always be missed, but that leadership wasn't his deal at the time. That may come as he progresses,'' Popovich said before the game. Leonard was traded with Danny Green to the Raptors for DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first-round pick in the offseason.

Bucks: F Ersan Ilyasova (right knee soreness) dressed but did not play. . Antetokounmpo was fouled in the act of shooting 55 feet from the basket at the end of the first quarter by Derrick White. Antetokounmpo made all three shots. . Brook Lopez, who went 0 for 12 from 3-point range on Friday night, hit his first attempt against San Antonio.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Chicago on Monday for the third of a four-game trip.

Bucks: At Charlotte on Monday.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
26.8 Pts. Per Game 26.8
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
48.5 Field Goal % 57.7
48.4 Three Point % 57.2
85.4 Free Throw % 68.1
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay 0:02
  Khris Middleton missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Rudy Gay 0:05
  Backcourt turnover on Rudy Gay 0:05
+ 3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 0:08
+ 2 Bryn Forbes made driving layup 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes 0:48
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:52
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:52
  Shooting foul on Rudy Gay 0:52
Team Stats
Points 129 135
Field Goals 49-92 (53.3%) 49-86 (57.0%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 15-40 (37.5%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 47 47
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 30 35
Team 8 6
Assists 27 30
Steals 8 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
34 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
34 PTS, 18 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 9-10 36323427129
home team logo Bucks 14-5 37302840135
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 9-10 108.6 PPG 45.2 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 14-5 121.0 PPG 51.3 RPG 27.2 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 24.4 PPG 6.0 RPG 6.3 APG 48.6 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.8 PPG 12.7 RPG 5.6 APG 57.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 34 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34 PTS 18 REB 8 AST
53.3 FG% 57.0
47.6 3PT FG% 37.5
75.0 FT% 75.9
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. Cunningham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 34 34 4 7 1 0 0 0 13/26 1/2 7/10 2 2 53 -32
B. Forbes 30 18 2 1 1 0 2 4 8/11 2/2 0/0 0 2 21 -29
L. Aldridge 30 15 3 3 1 0 3 0 6/12 0/0 3/4 0 3 22 -29
R. Gay 30 10 4 4 2 1 4 5 5/9 0/1 0/1 1 3 21 -9
D. Cunningham 30 5 10 1 2 0 0 5 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 8 19 -23
Bench
D. Bertans
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
D. White
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Bertans 23 17 6 1 1 0 0 2 6/11 4/7 1/1 0 6 26 +17
M. Belinelli 17 12 2 3 0 0 0 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 0 2 20 +20
P. Mills 22 9 2 3 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/1 5/7 0 2 18 +18
J. Poeltl 14 7 5 2 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/0 3/3 4 1 16 +23
D. White 5 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 +14
Q. Pondexter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 129 39 27 8 3 10 21 49/92 10/21 21/28 9 30 223 -30
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 38 34 18 8 2 1 3 3 9/16 0/3 16/20 2 16 68 +21
M. Brogdon 34 23 3 3 0 0 1 3 10/15 3/5 0/0 1 2 31 +21
K. Middleton 34 21 4 2 1 0 3 1 8/14 4/9 1/2 0 4 27 +11
E. Bledsoe 34 20 4 10 2 0 2 2 8/15 1/7 3/4 1 3 44 +20
B. Lopez 29 9 2 1 0 1 2 4 3/4 1/2 2/3 0 2 12 +6
Bench
S. Brown
M. Dellavedova
T. Maker
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
J. Henson
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
E. Ilyasova
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Brown 16 11 2 2 1 0 1 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 0 2 17 +7
M. Dellavedova 10 5 1 3 0 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 12 -14
T. Maker 16 5 4 1 1 0 0 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 3 12 -1
P. Connaughton 16 4 3 0 0 1 1 3 2/6 0/4 0/0 1 2 7 -24
T. Snell 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 3 -17
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 135 41 30 7 3 13 22 49/86 15/40 22/29 6 35 233 +30
NBA Scores