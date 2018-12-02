IND
SAC

No Text

Cauley-Stein's putback dunk lifts Kings past Pacers 111-110

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 02, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Willie Cauley-Stein scored on a putback dunk with 16.1 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-110 on Saturday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 points and Cauley-Stein finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds to help the Kings end a four-game losing streak to the Pacers. Buddy Hield added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Both teams exchanged leads throughout the game until Sacramento closed the fourth quarter on an 8-3 run capped by Cauley-Stein's dunk.

Darren Collison made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining to put Indiana up 110-107. Fox followed with a steal and layup to pull Sacramento within one. After a turnover, Fox missed a short jumper that Cauley-Stein caught and jammed back in for the game-winner.

Indiana had multiple chances to win but Bojan Bogdanovic and Collison both missed jumpers in the final 15 seconds.

Bojan Bogdanovic had a season-high 27 points for the Pacers. Collison added 11 points and 12 assists.

Indiana continues to play without leading scorer Victor Oladipo, who missed his seventh straight game while recovering from a sore right knee.

McDermott, Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young scored 14 apiece for Indiana.

The Pacers trailed early in the fourth quarter then went ahead after Domantas Sabonis and Doug McDermott combined for 12 consecutive points capped by McDermott's driving layup.

Sacramento took over after that and outscored Indiana 8-3 over the final 3 minutes.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Former Kings first-round draft pick Tyreke Evans had 12 points and four assists while starting in place of Oladipo. . Indiana hadn't lost to Sacramento since Jan. 23, 2016. . The Pacers had a season-high 24 turnovers, six in the fourth quarter.

Kings: Rookie Marvin Bagley III missed his first game of the season because of back spasms. The second overall pick is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds while coming off the bench in Sacramento's first 21 games. . Hield and Iman Shumpert were both called for technical fouls. . Kosta Koufas had seven rebounds in 15 minutes in his return after missing eight games with a calf strain.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Return to Indiana to host Dallas on Tuesday.

Kings: Begin a four-game road trip at Phoenix on Tuesday.

--

More AP NBA:�https://www.apnews.com/NBA and�https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
D. Fox
5 PG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
64.4 Field Goal % 45.9
65.2 Three Point % 46.7
75.6 Free Throw % 70.9
  Darren Collison missed jump shot 0:00
  Team rebound 0:00
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot 0:04
+ 2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk 0:16
  Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein 0:16
  De'Aaron Fox missed layup 0:16
  Offensive foul on Darren Collison 0:22
  Offensive foul on Darren Collison 0:22
  Personal foul on Iman Shumpert 0:27
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 0:35
  Lost ball turnover on Darren Collison, stolen by De'Aaron Fox 0:37
Team Stats
Points 110 111
Field Goals 43-82 (52.4%) 41-91 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 46 55
Offensive 6 14
Defensive 36 32
Team 4 9
Assists 32 25
Steals 11 10
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 25 20
Fouls 26 16
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
D. Collison PG 2
11 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
W. Cauley-Stein C 00
17 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 13-10 30303119110
home team logo Kings 11-11 26323122111
O/U 225, SAC +2
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 225, SAC +2
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 13-10 106.0 PPG 42.2 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Kings 11-11 114.5 PPG 45.3 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SF 15.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.4 APG 53.3 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SG 15.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.1 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SF 27 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
B. Bogdanovic SG 20 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
52.4 FG% 45.1
41.7 3PT FG% 44.8
77.8 FT% 66.7
Pacers
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
T. Young
M. Turner
T. Evans
D. Collison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 37 27 3 0 2 0 3 1 10/19 2/6 5/6 0 3 29 +4
T. Young 25 14 4 1 1 0 2 2 6/8 0/0 2/3 2 2 19 -1
M. Turner 31 14 12 4 0 3 2 2 6/10 0/2 2/3 1 11 35 +9
T. Evans 29 12 2 4 1 0 3 3 5/12 2/4 0/0 0 2 20 +11
D. Collison 33 11 4 12 6 0 6 5 3/8 2/3 3/3 1 3 39 +13
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
T. Young
M. Turner
T. Evans
D. Collison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 37 27 3 0 2 0 3 1 10/19 2/6 5/6 0 3 29 +4
T. Young 25 14 4 1 1 0 2 2 6/8 0/0 2/3 2 2 19 -1
M. Turner 31 14 12 4 0 3 2 2 6/10 0/2 2/3 1 11 35 +9
T. Evans 29 12 2 4 1 0 3 3 5/12 2/4 0/0 0 2 20 +11
D. Collison 33 11 4 12 6 0 6 5 3/8 2/3 3/3 1 3 39 +13
Bench
D. McDermott
C. Joseph
D. Sabonis
A. Holiday
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. McDermott 22 14 1 1 0 0 0 4 5/8 2/4 2/3 0 1 17 -12
C. Joseph 29 7 7 4 1 0 1 4 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 6 22 -12
D. Sabonis 24 6 7 5 0 2 7 5 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 6 18 -6
A. Holiday 6 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 8 -11
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 110 42 32 11 5 25 26 43/82 10/24 14/18 6 36 207 -5
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
I. Shumpert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 34 18 5 4 0 0 2 3 6/16 2/9 4/4 1 4 29 +3
W. Cauley-Stein 33 17 13 3 1 0 3 2 8/13 0/0 1/4 6 7 34 -5
D. Fox 36 15 4 6 4 1 6 0 4/16 0/2 7/7 0 4 30 -3
N. Bjelica 19 13 6 1 0 1 2 4 6/12 1/4 0/0 3 3 20 -10
I. Shumpert 28 8 3 2 2 0 1 4 3/6 2/2 0/0 1 2 16 -6
Starters
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
I. Shumpert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 34 18 5 4 0 0 2 3 6/16 2/9 4/4 1 4 29 +3
W. Cauley-Stein 33 17 13 3 1 0 3 2 8/13 0/0 1/4 6 7 34 -5
D. Fox 36 15 4 6 4 1 6 0 4/16 0/2 7/7 0 4 30 -3
N. Bjelica 19 13 6 1 0 1 2 4 6/12 1/4 0/0 3 3 20 -10
I. Shumpert 28 8 3 2 2 0 1 4 3/6 2/2 0/0 1 2 16 -6
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
T. Williams
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
Y. Ferrell
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 31 20 2 6 2 0 3 1 7/12 3/6 3/3 0 2 33 +7
T. Williams 16 12 3 0 1 0 0 2 4/6 3/3 1/4 1 2 16 +4
J. Jackson 24 8 3 2 0 0 1 0 3/7 2/3 0/2 1 2 14 +10
K. Koufos 15 0 7 1 0 1 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 8 +5
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 111 46 25 10 3 20 16 41/91 13/29 16/24 14 32 200 +5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores