Antetokounmpo has 19 points, Bucks beat Raptors 104-99

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2018

TORONTO (AP) After playing a starring role down the stretch, Malcolm Brogdon called this Milwaukee's best performance of the season.

Brogdon hit tying and go-ahead 3-pointers in the final 67 seconds and the Bucks held on to beat Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Sunday night.

Brogdon scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and matched a season high with 19 rebounds, and Brook Lopez had 19 points for the Bucks, the first team to beat Toronto twice this season.

''In terms of having a full game, playing hard on both ends and executing at a high level on both ends, executing the game plan, and then finishing strong down the stretch, that is definitely the top game for us,'' Brogdon said.

The Bucks (17-8) bounced back from Friday's loss to Golden State and have yet to lose consecutive games this season.

''That's how special this team is,'' Antetokounmpo said.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20 for the Raptors, who have lost two straight, the second time this season they've suffered consecutive defeats. Toronto, which lost 106-105 at Brooklyn on Friday, dropped three straight from Nov. 12 to 16, losing at home to New Orleans and Detroit before an overtime defeat at Boston.

Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 19 points and Pascal Siakam had 17 for the Raptors, whose 21-7 record is best in the NBA.

Neither Leonard (rest) nor Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) played when the Raptors lost 124-109 at Milwaukee on Oct. 29, Toronto's first defeat following a 6-0 start.

Toronto's Kyle Lowry shot 0 for 5 and didn't score for the first time since March 17, 2013 against Miami. Lowry led the Raptors with seven assists.

''Just couldn't find the open ones tonight,'' Lowry said. All of his misses Sunday were from 3-point range.

Milwaukee led 79-74 heading to the fourth and pushed its lead to 85-74.

Toronto battled back to lead 97-94 on a 3 by Leonard at 2:07, but Brogdon hit the tying 3 at 1:07 and followed with a go-ahead jumper with 40 seconds left.

''We did a great job trusting one another and moving the ball,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''Malcolm hit some huge shots.''

Middleton assisted on both of Brogdon's key baskets and finished with five assists.

''I'm going to get the glory for the shots but Khris is the one who sacrificed and made the extra pass to get it to me,'' Brogdon said.

VanVleet answered with a layup, but Antetokounmpo restored the 3-point cushion with a driving dunk.

Leonard hit the rim with a potential tying 3 and Ersan Ilyasova was fouled as he grabbed the rebound. Ilyasova sealed it by making both free throws with seven seconds remaining, and Toronto did not attempt another shot.

Milwaukee led 51-49 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Newly acquired G George Hill and C Jason Smith were active but did not play. ... Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with six assists. ... Milwaukee has won its past three against the Raptors, including two straight in Toronto, its first road winning streak in the series since a five-game run from January 2011 to January 2013. ... G Eric Bledsoe celebrated his 29th birthday. He had nine points and five assists.

Raptors: Toronto missed 10 consecutive field goal attempts in the first half, including eight straight to begin the second quarter. The Raptors responded by making five of their next 10. ... Ibaka had a career-high 11 3-point attempts and made a season-high four.

UNDER 100

Toronto failed to score 100 or more for the second time this season. The Raptors won the other such game, beating Orlando 93-91 on Nov. 20 thanks to a last-second basket by Danny Green.

UNDER 10

Lowry has failed to score at least 10 points in each of his past five-games.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

Raptors: Visit Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
K. Leonard
2 SF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
57.5 Field Goal % 48.8
57.5 Three Point % 48.6
69.2 Free Throw % 85.9
+ 1 Ersan Ilyasova made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
+ 1 Ersan Ilyasova made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Danny Green 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 0:07
  Personal foul on Khris Middleton 0:11
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk, assist by Brook Lopez 0:12
  Full timeout called 0:21
+ 2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 0:28
+ 3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 0:41
  Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon 0:53
+ 3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 1:07
Team Stats
Points 104 99
Field Goals 36-87 (41.4%) 39-94 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 15-39 (38.5%) 15-44 (34.1%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 55 55
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 36 34
Team 10 10
Assists 22 24
Steals 6 6
Blocks 7 11
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 13 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
19 PTS, 19 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
20 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 17-8 25262825104
home team logo Raptors 21-7 3019252599
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 17-8 120.0 PPG 50.5 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Raptors 21-7 116.0 PPG 45.8 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.8 PPG 13.0 RPG 6.0 APG 57.7 FG%
S. Ibaka PF 16.2 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.3 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 19 PTS 19 REB 6 AST
S. Ibaka PF 22 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
41.4 FG% 41.5
38.5 3PT FG% 34.1
85.0 FT% 85.7
Bucks
Starters
B. Lopez
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Lopez 32 19 1 2 2 1 1 0 7/13 5/8 0/0 0 1 26 -5
G. Antetokounmpo 37 19 19 6 0 1 2 3 8/15 1/3 2/3 5 14 49 +9
M. Brogdon 31 18 2 2 1 0 0 1 7/15 3/5 1/1 0 2 25 +9
K. Middleton 33 10 9 5 1 0 5 3 3/9 2/5 2/3 0 9 25 -4
E. Bledsoe 33 9 2 5 0 0 1 0 4/14 0/4 1/1 2 0 20 -4
Bench
T. Snell
E. Ilyasova
S. Brown
T. Maker
P. Connaughton
J. Smith
G. Hill
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Snell 19 10 1 1 0 0 1 0 3/8 1/5 3/4 0 1 12 +3
E. Ilyasova 16 9 2 0 1 1 0 2 1/3 1/2 6/6 0 2 13 -2
S. Brown 22 5 7 1 0 1 0 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 5 15 +12
T. Maker 8 5 2 0 0 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 2 9 +11
P. Connaughton 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 -4
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 104 45 22 6 7 11 13 36/87 15/39 17/20 9 36 195 +25
Raptors
Starters
S. Ibaka
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
D. Green
K. Lowry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Ibaka 32 22 6 4 2 2 2 2 9/21 4/11 0/0 1 5 38 +6
K. Leonard 37 20 8 4 2 2 1 0 8/18 1/5 3/3 3 5 39 +10
P. Siakam 25 17 7 2 0 3 1 1 7/12 2/4 1/2 2 5 30 -5
D. Green 33 8 5 4 1 3 2 5 3/7 2/4 0/0 1 4 23 +7
K. Lowry 33 0 5 7 0 1 3 3 0/5 0/5 0/0 0 5 17 +7
Bench
F. VanVleet
J. Valanciunas
C. Miles
O. Anunoby
D. Wright
G. Monroe
N. Powell
L. Brown
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. VanVleet 27 19 2 2 1 0 0 3 7/12 5/7 0/0 0 2 26 +3
J. Valanciunas 13 6 5 0 0 0 2 3 2/8 0/0 2/2 3 2 9 -9
C. Miles 14 5 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 2 7 -14
O. Anunoby 12 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 2 4 -16
D. Wright 10 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2 5 -14
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 99 45 24 6 11 11 21 39/94 15/44 6/7 11 34 198 -25
NBA Scores