SA
ORL

No Text

Aldridge nets 20, hot-shooting Spurs rout Magic 129-90

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The San Antonio Spurs came out shooting - and hitting.

LeMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points and five San Antonio players scored in double figures as the Spurs rolled to a 129-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The NBA's leading 3-point shooting team, the Spurs went 12 for 19 from behind the arc and 50 for 77 overall to win for the sixth time in seven games. The overall shooting percentage of .649 is the highest ever against the Magic in Orlando.

''Obviously we had a great night shooting,'' Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, ''and when you shoot that well it gives you a good chance to win the game.''

There wasn't much of a game after the Spurs shot their way to a 20-point lead just 3:19 into the second quarter.

Marco Belinelli came off the bench and scored 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes added 17 points each.

''Everybody was hitting shots. We were moving the ball well with 29 assists,'' Forbes said. ''That's the effort we want night-in and night-out. That's exactly what we're looking for.''

D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 17 points. Rookie center Mo Bamba had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his first NBA start.

''I'm learning that this is an every-night league and we've got to bring it every night or things like this are going to happen,'' said Bamba, who played 26 minutes as a replacement for Nikola Vucevic.

Aaron Gordon, who had 26 points in the Magic's win at San Antonio on Nov. 4, went scoreless in the first half and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Forbes, Belinelli and Davis Bertans combined for eight 3-pointers to help the Spurs (17-15) take a 47-27 lead with 8:41 left in the first half.

Rudy Gay finished a 9-0 run with a dunk late in the first half, stretching San Antonio's lead to 60-35.

The Magic (13-15) never cut their deficit to less than 17 points in the second half.

''We weren't ready to defend or fight at all,'' said coach Steve Clifford. ''They played great and we were terrible.''

It was Orlando's first game this season without Vucevic. But although Popovich called the veteran center's absence ''a huge factor,'' it wasn't as huge as their margin of defeat.

''It hurt the team, obviously, to not have Vuc,'' said Evan Fournier. ''But we lost by 37 (actually 39) tonight? So Vuc, as good as he is, doesn't make that much of a difference. We were just bad.''

BIG DEFENSIVE CHANGE FOR SPURS

After a five-game stretch (including three losses) in which they gave up 112.2 points per game, the Spurs have held six straight opponents under 100, yielding just 91.5 per game.

''We didn't change the strategy at all. We watched film, talked about some things, and I guess they listened,'' Popovich said. ''Or maybe the other teams just all missed shots every night. I don't know. It's a big change, for sure.''

TIP-INS

Spurs: Forbes, who was 2 for 13 from 3-point range in the preceding three games, was 3 for 3 in the first nine minutes and had 13 points. ... The Spurs held a sixth straight opponent under 100 points. ... Although nobody had more than seven rebounds, the Spurs had a 45-33 advantage.

Magic: C Nikola Vucevic missed his first game of the season due to the birth of his son, Filip, on Monday. ... F Jonathon Simmons sprained his ankle in the third quarter and did not return . ... The Magic have not won in Orlando since Nov. 18, although they were officially the ''home'' team in two wins at Mexico City last week.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At home against Minnesota on Friday night.

Magic: At Chicago on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
A. Gordon
00 PF
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
47.8 Field Goal % 45.7
47.6 Three Point % 46.0
85.1 Free Throw % 67.6
  Defensive rebound by Dante Cunningham 0:10
  Isaiah Briscoe missed reverse layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl 0:15
  Out of bounds turnover on Derrick White 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Dante Cunningham 0:42
  Jarell Martin missed jump shot 0:46
+ 2 Drew Eubanks made layup, assist by Derrick White 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Dante Cunningham 1:20
  Isaiah Briscoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:24
+ 2 Drew Eubanks made hook shot, assist by Dante Cunningham 1:39
  Bad pass turnover on Wesley Iwundu, stolen by Drew Eubanks 1:52
  Defensive rebound by Jarell Martin 2:08
Team Stats
Points 129 90
Field Goals 50-77 (64.9%) 34-89 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 12-19 (63.2%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 50 43
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 41 22
Team 5 10
Assists 29 19
Steals 5 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
17 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
12 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 17-15 31353825129
home team logo Magic 14-16 2420331390
ORL +3, O/U 209.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
ORL +3, O/U 209.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 17-15 111.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Magic 14-16 103.5 PPG 42.2 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 18.9 PPG 9.4 RPG 2.2 APG 48.3 FG%
D. Augustin PG 10.5 PPG 2.2 RPG 4.9 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 20 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
D. Augustin PG 17 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
64.9 FG% 38.2
63.2 3PT FG% 38.7
81.0 FT% 58.8
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
R. Gay
D. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 26 20 3 4 2 0 2 1 6/9 0/1 8/9 0 3 31 +18
D. DeRozan 30 17 7 6 1 0 1 1 7/12 0/0 3/4 0 7 36 +18
B. Forbes 25 17 4 0 0 0 2 3 7/8 3/4 0/0 1 3 19 +15
R. Gay 23 14 6 3 0 1 0 1 6/9 0/1 2/2 0 6 27 +18
D. White 34 9 1 6 0 1 3 1 4/6 1/2 0/0 0 1 20 +29
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
R. Gay
D. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 26 20 3 4 2 0 2 1 6/9 0/1 8/9 0 3 31 +18
D. DeRozan 30 17 7 6 1 0 1 1 7/12 0/0 3/4 0 7 36 +18
B. Forbes 25 17 4 0 0 0 2 3 7/8 3/4 0/0 1 3 19 +15
R. Gay 23 14 6 3 0 1 0 1 6/9 0/1 2/2 0 6 27 +18
D. White 34 9 1 6 0 1 3 1 4/6 1/2 0/0 0 1 20 +29
Bench
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
D. Eubanks
P. Mills
Q. Pondexter
D. Cunningham
J. Poeltl
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 17 18 2 3 0 0 2 2 7/9 4/6 0/0 0 2 24 +14
D. Bertans 15 9 2 2 0 0 1 2 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 2 14 +15
D. Eubanks 9 7 5 0 1 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 5 13 +6
P. Mills 16 5 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/1 0/0 0 2 7 +20
Q. Pondexter 8 5 2 1 1 1 0 0 1/4 0/1 3/4 1 1 11 +9
D. Cunningham 12 4 7 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 13 +12
J. Poeltl 21 4 4 3 0 1 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 2 15 +21
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 129 45 29 5 4 11 15 50/77 12/19 17/21 4 41 230 +195
Magic
Starters
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
M. Bamba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Augustin 24 17 1 2 0 0 0 0 6/10 3/5 2/2 0 1 22 -20
E. Fournier 24 12 2 1 1 0 3 1 5/15 2/6 0/0 1 1 14 -15
A. Gordon 31 12 9 7 0 0 3 4 4/10 2/3 2/4 1 8 32 -19
J. Isaac 24 10 5 1 0 0 0 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 2 3 17 -18
M. Bamba 25 7 8 2 2 2 1 3 2/7 0/3 3/6 3 5 22 -23
Starters
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
M. Bamba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Augustin 24 17 1 2 0 0 0 0 6/10 3/5 2/2 0 1 22 -20
E. Fournier 24 12 2 1 1 0 3 1 5/15 2/6 0/0 1 1 14 -15
A. Gordon 31 12 9 7 0 0 3 4 4/10 2/3 2/4 1 8 32 -19
J. Isaac 24 10 5 1 0 0 0 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 2 3 17 -18
M. Bamba 25 7 8 2 2 2 1 3 2/7 0/3 3/6 3 5 22 -23
Bench
J. Grant
J. Simmons
T. Ross
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
J. Martin
I. Briscoe
N. Vucevic
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 23 9 1 4 0 0 1 1 4/8 1/4 0/1 0 1 17 -19
J. Simmons 15 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 1 8 -18
T. Ross 21 7 2 1 1 0 0 0 3/11 1/1 0/0 2 0 12 -20
W. Iwundu 16 5 1 0 1 0 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 0 5 -10
K. Birch 19 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 -15
J. Martin 6 1 3 1 0 1 0 3 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 2 7 -9
I. Briscoe 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -9
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 90 33 19 5 3 11 18 34/89 12/31 10/17 11 22 158 -195
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores