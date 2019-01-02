PHI
LAC

No Text

76ers survive late threat from Clippers to win 119-113

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Joel Embiid notched his NBA-leading 32nd double-double of the season in his return and the Philadelphia 76ers withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Los Angeles Clippers for a 119-113 victory on Tuesday night to open the new year.

Embiid was a game-time decision after missing one game because of a sore left knee. He didn't appear hindered while recording 28 points and 19 rebounds. He scored 15 points in the first quarter, including 10 of the Sixers' final 16.

He hit a 3-pointer early in the second, one of five by the Sixers in the period that propelled them to a 76-58 halftime lead. They built their largest lead of the game - 24 points - on a 3-pointer by Landry Shamet.

The Clippers closed within four in the fourth on Montrezl Harrell's 3-point play. He was rejected by Embiid but got the ball back and scored, drew the foul and made the free throw.

But Embiid scored to keep the Sixers ahead 114-108. Lou Williams and Harrell combined to miss 3 of 4 free throws and Ben Simmons scored. Simmons punctuated the win with a huge dunk.

Former Clipper JJ Redick added 18 points and Jimmy Butler scored 16 before being ejected to help Philadelphia improve to 8-11 on the road. Simmons just missed a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Williams led the Clippers with 22 points off the bench. Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari finished with 21 points each and Harrell had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers alternated their two tallest players - 7-0 Boban Marjanovic and 6-11 Marcin Gortat - on Embiid, but he thwarted their effort by making 8 of 12 free throws.

Led by its bench, Los Angeles outscored the Sixers 30-25 in the third, closing with a 10-2 run, but still trailed 101-88 going into the fourth.

That's when things got chippy.

Embiid and Patrick Beverley received offsetting technicals at 9:32 after tangling. Embiid grabbed a rebound and Beverley yanked his jersey. Jonah Bolden pulled Beverley off Embiid in a mass of players.

Avery Bradley and Butler got tied up going for a rebound and shoved each other. Referees and security were quick to come on the court and separate the players. They were each hit with technicals and ejected with 7:01 to play.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid went over the 3,000-point mark in his career. ... They improved to 2-2 on their season-long five-game trip. ... G Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome) is with the team while undergoing physical therapy, but there is no timetable for his return.

Clippers: F Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) missed his 33rd straight game.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Phoenix on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: Have two days off before playing at Phoenix on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
T. Harris
34 SF
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
57.5 Field Goal % 50.3
57.8 Three Point % 50.3
58.0 Free Throw % 88.7
  Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid 0:05
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ben Simmons 0:10
+ 2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk 0:14
+ 2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 0:21
  T.J. McConnell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
+ 1 T.J. McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Personal foul on Lou Williams 0:22
  Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:25
  Offensive rebound by Wilson Chandler 0:25
  PHI team rebound 0:25
Team Stats
Points 119 113
Field Goals 42-87 (48.3%) 42-91 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 23-33 (69.7%) 24-34 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 65 49
Offensive 17 12
Defensive 38 29
Team 10 8
Assists 25 18
Steals 7 12
Blocks 7 0
Turnovers 20 13
Fouls 28 30
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
28 PTS, 19 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 24-14 41352518119
home team logo Clippers 21-16 28303025113
LAC -1, O/U 236
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -1, O/U 236
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 24-14 114.0 PPG 47.4 RPG 26.7 APG
home team logo Clippers 21-16 115.9 PPG 45.9 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 26.5 PPG 13.3 RPG 3.5 APG 48.4 FG%
L. Williams SG 18.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 4.9 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 28 PTS 19 REB 3 AST
L. Williams SG 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
48.3 FG% 46.2
46.2 3PT FG% 20.0
69.7 FT% 70.6
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
J. Redick
J. Butler
B. Simmons
W. Chandler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 35 28 19 3 1 3 5 5 9/19 2/4 8/12 4 15 52 -4
J. Redick 34 18 0 2 0 0 2 1 5/11 4/8 4/4 0 0 20 -3
J. Butler 29 16 6 4 0 1 2 2 5/13 1/3 5/6 2 4 29 +14
B. Simmons 32 14 9 8 1 1 4 3 6/13 0/0 2/6 1 8 37 -1
W. Chandler 26 7 4 2 1 0 1 4 3/6 1/1 0/0 2 2 15 -6
Bench
T. McConnell
M. Muscala
J. Bolden
L. Shamet
F. Korkmaz
D. Jackson
S. Milton
M. Fultz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
A. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. McConnell 28 11 2 3 4 1 3 4 4/6 0/0 3/4 1 1 21 +3
M. Muscala 12 10 5 2 0 0 1 2 4/7 2/5 0/0 2 3 18 +10
J. Bolden 15 9 6 0 0 1 1 1 4/4 1/1 0/0 5 1 15 +7
L. Shamet 13 3 2 0 0 0 0 4 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 5 +9
F. Korkmaz 11 3 2 1 0 0 1 2 1/6 0/2 1/1 0 2 6 +1
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 119 55 25 7 7 20 28 42/87 12/26 23/33 17 38 218 +30
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
A. Bradley
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 34 21 7 3 1 0 2 2 7/15 2/6 5/6 2 5 33 +1
T. Harris 24 21 6 0 3 0 1 4 7/15 1/4 6/6 1 5 29 -6
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 20 8 2 5 2 0 2 5 4/7 0/1 0/0 1 1 20 -6
A. Bradley 29 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 0 8 -14
M. Gortat 22 6 7 2 2 0 2 2 1/4 0/0 4/4 2 5 17 -4
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
P. Beverley
M. Scott
T. Wallace
B. Marjanovic
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 30 22 4 3 3 0 3 1 8/19 1/8 5/9 0 4 32 +7
M. Harrell 20 20 10 2 0 0 0 4 9/14 0/0 2/5 3 7 34 +4
P. Beverley 33 5 3 1 0 0 0 6 1/3 1/2 2/4 1 2 10 +3
M. Scott 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 0 2 -1
T. Wallace 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +1
B. Marjanovic 4 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -7
S. Thornwell 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -8
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 41 18 12 0 13 30 42/91 5/25 24/34 12 29 189 -30
NBA Scores