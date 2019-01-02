ATL
WAS

No Text

Beal scores 24 points in Wizards' 114-98 win over Hawks

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Just because All-Star point guard John Wall is out for the season, that doesn't mean the Washington Wizards think they're finished.

Bradley Beal had 24 points, Jeff Green added 22 and Thomas Bryant scored 16 to go with a career-high 15 rebounds as Washington beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-98 on Wednesday night.

Wall, scheduled for surgery on his left heel Jan. 8, hasn't played in any of the past three games but the Wizards have won the last two.

''We all have to be better,'' Beal said. ''We know how much weight he carries, and his importance to this franchise and this team. We're definitely going to miss him. We hate that he's out. We're not sitting here saying we're a better team without him. ... We have to realize, accept the fact that he won't be with us this year and we've got to do our best to make a run at it.''

Tomas Satoransky had 14 points, seven assists and a career-best 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who improved to 15-23. They've won consecutive games for the first time since taking three straight from Dec. 1-5.

Satoransky filled in for Wall last season when he had surgery on his left knee and missed 41 games. As a result, Satoransky doesn't feel the pressure he did a year ago.

''I maybe felt like that last year because it was an uncertain situation for me,'' he said. ''Now, I know my role. People know me. They have confidence in me. That's how I feel on the court. I know what I can bring to the team. Obviously, it's different than John, but you have to play smart.''

Atlanta was led by Alex Len, who a season-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. John Collins scored 21.

The Wizards took the lead midway through the first quarter. The Hawks got close several times in the second half before finally tying it at 94 when Len hit a jumper with 6:44 to play.

Washington then went on a 17-2 run to build a 111-96 lead with 1:35 left.

Beal, who was just 2 for 9 in the first half, quickly hit a basket and a 3-pointer. Green followed with another 3 to put the Wizards ahead 102-94 with 5:03 remaining.

TIP-INS

Hawks: C Dewayne Dedmon returned to the lineup after missing two games with left knee soreness. ... G Kent Bazemore was out for a second game with a sprained right ankle. ... Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce was assessed a technical foul in the third quarter.

Wizards: F Markieff Morris missed his third straight game with upper back/neck stiffness. He saw a specialist and the Wizards were awaiting results. ... F Otto Porter returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a bruised right knee. He didn't start for the first time this season and was restricted to 13 minutes. He scored nine points.

A DIFFERENT LOOK

Collins said Atlanta changed its game plan with Wall out for Washington, but it didn't work.

''John Wall was going to be out and they move the ball,'' Collins said. ''A lot of people tend to eat when he's out so we knew they were going to try and to come and have a balanced game and that's what they did tonight.''

MAKING ADJUSTMENTS

Wizards coach Scott Brooks knows he needs to change up schemes without his star guard.

''We're going to have to play this way,'' Brooks said. ''We're going to have to scrap, put our hard hat on.''

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in the finale of a three-game road trip.

Wizards: Visit the Miami Heat on Friday in the opener of a three-game trip.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
B. Beal
3 SG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
23.6 Pts. Per Game 23.6
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
57.6 Field Goal % 47.1
58.0 Three Point % 47.1
69.7 Free Throw % 78.7
  WAS team rebound 0:21
  Justin Anderson missed jump shot 0:23
  Offensive rebound by Chasson Randle 0:32
  Chasson Randle missed driving layup 0:33
  WAS team rebound 0:48
+ 1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:48
  Tomas Satoransky missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:48
  Clear path foul on DeAndre' Bembry 0:48
  Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Lin, stolen by Tomas Satoransky 0:50
  Defensive rebound by John Collins 0:53
  Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:57
Team Stats
Points 98 114
Field Goals 40-95 (42.1%) 43-92 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 59 56
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 37 38
Team 9 8
Assists 26 29
Steals 5 10
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
A. Len C 25
24 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
T. Satoransky SG 31
14 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 11-26 2924311498
home team logo Wizards 15-23 35292426114
WAS -6, O/U 230
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
WAS -6, O/U 230
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 11-26 109.4 PPG 45 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Wizards 15-23 112.6 PPG 40.2 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
A. Len C 10.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.0 APG 48.4 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.6 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.7 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Len C 24 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
B. Beal SG 24 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
42.1 FG% 46.7
32.3 3PT FG% 37.9
61.5 FT% 73.9
Hawks
Starters
J. Collins
K. Huerter
D. Hamilton
D. Dedmon
T. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Collins 26 21 8 3 0 0 2 4 8/14 4/5 1/2 1 7 33 -7
K. Huerter 44 12 1 5 0 1 2 2 5/14 1/7 1/1 0 1 22 -11
D. Hamilton 20 8 7 1 0 0 0 1 3/8 1/3 1/2 2 5 17 -8
D. Dedmon 27 6 9 1 1 1 1 3 3/8 0/1 0/0 3 6 18 -12
T. Young 27 5 3 9 0 1 4 2 2/8 1/2 0/0 0 3 23 -19
Starters
J. Collins
K. Huerter
D. Hamilton
D. Dedmon
T. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Collins 26 21 8 3 0 0 2 4 8/14 4/5 1/2 1 7 33 -7
K. Huerter 44 12 1 5 0 1 2 2 5/14 1/7 1/1 0 1 22 -11
D. Hamilton 20 8 7 1 0 0 0 1 3/8 1/3 1/2 2 5 17 -8
D. Dedmon 27 6 9 1 1 1 1 3 3/8 0/1 0/0 3 6 18 -12
T. Young 27 5 3 9 0 1 4 2 2/8 1/2 0/0 0 3 23 -19
Bench
A. Len
D. Bembry
J. Lin
V. Carter
J. Anderson
T. Dorsey
M. Plumlee
K. Bazemore
J. Adams
T. Waller-Prince
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 27 24 11 0 0 3 1 3 11/19 1/3 1/2 6 5 37 -6
D. Bembry 25 11 7 0 1 0 1 3 5/9 0/1 1/2 1 6 18 -8
J. Lin 19 8 2 5 3 0 2 0 2/7 1/4 3/4 0 2 21 +5
V. Carter 13 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 2 9 -5
J. Anderson 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -7
T. Dorsey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bazemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 98 50 26 5 6 14 19 40/95 10/31 8/13 13 37 197 -80
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
J. Green
T. Bryant
T. Satoransky
T. Ariza
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 36 24 4 6 2 0 3 5 9/20 3/7 3/3 0 4 39 +22
J. Green 36 22 6 6 0 0 1 4 7/13 4/8 4/4 0 6 39 +15
T. Bryant 39 16 15 1 2 2 1 3 5/7 0/1 6/6 1 14 36 +20
T. Satoransky 36 14 11 7 2 0 1 1 5/10 1/2 3/6 4 7 40 +13
T. Ariza 39 12 5 4 1 0 1 1 5/15 1/5 1/3 1 4 25 +11
Starters
B. Beal
J. Green
T. Bryant
T. Satoransky
T. Ariza
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 36 24 4 6 2 0 3 5 9/20 3/7 3/3 0 4 39 +22
J. Green 36 22 6 6 0 0 1 4 7/13 4/8 4/4 0 6 39 +15
T. Bryant 39 16 15 1 2 2 1 3 5/7 0/1 6/6 1 14 36 +20
T. Satoransky 36 14 11 7 2 0 1 1 5/10 1/2 3/6 4 7 40 +13
T. Ariza 39 12 5 4 1 0 1 1 5/15 1/5 1/3 1 4 25 +11
Bench
O. Porter Jr.
S. Dekker
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
M. Morris
J. Wall
J. McRae
D. Robinson
R. Baker
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter Jr. 13 9 1 2 0 0 1 1 4/8 1/3 0/0 0 1 13 +3
S. Dekker 15 8 2 1 0 0 0 2 4/10 0/0 0/0 2 0 12 -1
C. Randle 17 7 3 1 3 0 2 3 3/6 1/2 0/1 2 1 13 -3
T. Brown Jr. 6 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 0
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 114 48 29 10 2 10 20 43/92 11/29 17/23 10 38 222 +80
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores