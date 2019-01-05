TOR
Leonard, Siakam each score 30 points, Raptors beat Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam each scored 30 points, with Siakam setting a career high, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 on Saturday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA standings.

Serge Ibaka added 25 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet had 21 points, and Danny Green 12 points and nine rebounds. The Raptors slowly took charge in the second and third quarters and withstood the Bucks' comeback attempt in the fourth.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee. Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe each had 14. The Bucks had won five straight.

Milwaukee was coming off a 144-112 victory over Atlanta on Friday night, while Toronto had a day to rest following a 125-107 loss to the Spurs on Thursday night in Leonard's return to San Antonio.

The Raptors put it away with a 15-2 run, taking a 110-98 lead on Siakam's wide-open 3 from the corner with 5:14 to play.

Trailing by as much as 13, the Bucks opened the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run, capped by Antetokounmpo's layup and 3-pointer, and led 96-95 with 8:12 left.

TIP-INS

Raptors: C Jonas Valanciunas (left thumb dislocation) missed his 11th consecutive game. G Kyle Lowry (lower back pain) missed his sixth straight game. ... The last time Lowry and Leonard played together was Dec. 9 against Milwaukee.

Bucks: F Ersan Ilyasova scored three points in 13:23 minutes in his second game back from broken nose. ... G Sterling Brown was back after missing one game with a right ankle injury.

UP NEXT:

Raptors: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

Bucks: Host Utah on Monday night.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
26.0 Pts. Per Game 26.0
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
49.9 Field Goal % 59.0
50.0 Three Point % 58.8
84.8 Free Throw % 69.6
  MIL team rebound 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:06
  TOR team rebound 0:09
  Kawhi Leonard missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on George Hill 0:09
+ 3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 0:10
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon 0:15
+ 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 0:22
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
Team Stats
Points 123 116
Field Goals 42-82 (51.2%) 40-81 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 14-31 (45.2%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 25-31 (80.6%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 46 46
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 34 34
Team 8 8
Assists 28 29
Steals 9 9
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
30 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
43 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 29-12 27293532123
home team logo Bucks 27-11 34232534116
MIL -5.5, O/U 227
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -5.5, O/U 227
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 29-12 113.0 PPG 45.2 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 27-11 117.7 PPG 49.8 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 27.1 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.9 APG 49.9 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.0 PPG 12.5 RPG 6.2 APG 58.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 30 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 43 PTS 18 REB 4 AST
51.2 FG% 49.4
45.2 3PT FG% 37.8
80.6 FT% 81.5
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
S. Ibaka
F. VanVleet
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 38 30 6 6 5 0 2 1 8/16 2/3 12/15 0 6 51 +21
P. Siakam 38 30 4 3 0 2 0 4 11/15 3/5 5/7 2 2 42 +16
S. Ibaka 35 25 9 5 0 1 3 3 11/17 1/3 2/3 0 9 42 +19
F. VanVleet 35 21 5 8 0 1 0 4 6/12 5/8 4/4 0 5 43 +17
D. Green 40 12 9 0 1 1 2 2 5/7 2/3 0/0 2 7 21 +17
Bench
O. Anunoby
N. Powell
G. Monroe
D. Wright
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
L. Brown
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
C. Miles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Anunoby 16 3 2 0 0 0 1 4 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 2 4 -19
N. Powell 15 2 1 4 2 1 2 1 0/5 0/3 2/2 0 1 12 -14
G. Monroe 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -12
D. Wright 13 0 1 2 1 0 0 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 6 -10
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 123 38 28 9 6 11 22 42/82 14/31 25/31 4 34 221 +35
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
E. Bledsoe
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 39 43 18 4 1 0 6 2 16/25 3/5 8/11 1 17 64 -8
M. Brogdon 33 15 3 5 1 2 0 2 5/11 1/4 4/4 1 2 31 +7
E. Bledsoe 32 14 3 8 2 0 3 2 4/9 2/6 4/5 0 3 32 -15
K. Middleton 32 14 2 9 1 0 1 6 6/13 2/6 0/1 0 2 34 -18
B. Lopez 24 5 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 2 6 -15
Bench
G. Hill
S. Brown
E. Ilyasova
T. Snell
D. Wilson
J. Smith
P. Connaughton
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Hill 28 11 2 1 2 0 1 1 2/4 1/3 6/6 0 2 16 +10
S. Brown 14 11 2 0 0 0 0 2 4/7 3/6 0/0 0 2 13 +4
E. Ilyasova 13 3 2 1 1 0 1 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 1 7 -1
T. Snell 13 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -7
D. Wilson 8 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 +8
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 38 29 9 2 14 20 40/81 14/37 22/27 4 34 209 -35
NBA Scores