Spurs beat Pistons 119-107; Popovich ties Sloan

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 07, 2019

DETROIT (AP) DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, and Gregg Popovich moved another step higher on the NBA's career wins list as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 119-107 on Monday night.

Popovich now has 1,221 victories. He's tied with Jerry Sloan for third place, trailing only Don Nelson and Lenny Wilkens.

Popovich didn't seem too happy early on against the Pistons. The Spurs called a timeout with 6:19 left in the first quarter, down 17-9. After a turnover led to a dunk by Detroit's Andre Drummond, Popovich took another timeout, 14 seconds after the first one.

San Antonio appeared to get the message. A 23-2 run spanning parts of the first and second quarters put the Spurs up 45-33.

It was relatively smooth sailing from there for San Antonio, which led 59-51 at halftime and 84-73 after three quarters.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points for the Spurs. Blake Griffin scored 34 for Detroit, and Drummond added 19 points and 14 rebounds.

San Antonio was without forward Rudy Gay, out with a sprained left wrist, but the Spurs still won a season-high fifth straight game. Detroit has lost seven of nine.

ANOTHER LIST

It was the 518th road victory for Popovich, breaking a tie with Nelson for second on that career list. He's now two behind leader Pat Riley.

TIP-INS

Spurs: San Antonio came into the game averaging 12.3 turnovers per game, the lowest mark in the league. The Spurs had only 10 against Detroit. ... DeRozan also had nine assists and seven rebounds.

Pistons: Detroit was without backup C Zaza Pachulia (right lower leg contusion).

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Memphis on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

D. DeRozan
10 SG
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
25.1 Pts. Per Game 25.1
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
47.7 Field Goal % 47.6
47.4 Three Point % 47.1
84.3 Free Throw % 74.7
  Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by DeMar DeRozan 0:05
+ 1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 0:26
  Personal foul on Reggie Jackson 0:26
+ 2 Blake Griffin made layup 0:30
+ 1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:40
+ 1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 0:40
  Personal foul on Reggie Jackson 0:40
+ 1 Blake Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws 0:45
+ 1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:56
+ 1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 0:56
  Personal foul on Bruce Brown 0:56
Team Stats
Points 119 107
Field Goals 43-79 (54.4%) 42-85 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 9-32 (28.1%)
Free Throws 26-32 (81.3%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 44 44
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 29 28
Team 6 7
Assists 24 22
Steals 5 5
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 15 22
Technicals 1 0
D. DeRozan SG 10
26 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
B. Griffin PF 23
34 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
D. White
B. Forbes
J. Poeltl
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 34 26 7 9 2 2 2 5 12/21 0/0 2/2 1 6 53 +6
L. Aldridge 28 25 6 2 0 1 4 5 9/12 0/0 7/8 2 4 32 +9
D. White 35 17 5 2 0 0 1 0 4/7 0/1 9/9 1 4 25 +6
B. Forbes 34 15 4 0 1 0 0 1 5/12 3/7 2/2 0 4 20 +9
J. Poeltl 27 7 6 2 0 1 2 3 3/4 0/0 1/6 4 2 16 -8
Bench
P. Mills
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
P. Gasol
R. Gay
D. Cunningham
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Mills 26 13 4 2 1 0 0 0 4/10 2/5 3/3 0 4 22 +12
M. Belinelli 20 9 1 1 1 0 0 1 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 1 13 +9
D. Bertans 24 5 3 5 0 0 0 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 2 18 +16
P. Gasol 8 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 7 +1
R. Gay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 119 38 24 5 5 9 15 43/79 7/20 26/32 9 29 206 +60
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
B. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 37 34 2 8 0 0 3 1 13/21 2/5 6/6 0 2 49 +4
A. Drummond 36 19 14 2 3 1 5 4 9/14 0/0 1/3 4 10 36 -15
R. Jackson 23 14 1 1 1 0 0 5 6/10 1/4 1/1 0 1 18 +6
R. Bullock 36 13 4 2 0 0 1 0 5/16 3/12 0/0 0 4 20 +5
B. Brown 33 4 3 2 0 0 1 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 2 10 +6
Bench
J. Leuer
L. Kennard
J. Calderon
G. Robinson III
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
Z. Pachulia
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Leuer 11 10 2 0 1 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 4/4 1 1 13 +3
L. Kennard 15 10 3 2 0 0 0 2 3/7 2/4 2/3 0 3 17 -18
J. Calderon 23 3 4 3 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3 13 -18
G. Robinson III 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 -1
L. Galloway 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -16
S. Johnson 10 0 2 2 0 1 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 2 7 -16
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 107 37 22 5 2 10 22 42/85 9/32 14/17 9 28 185 -60
