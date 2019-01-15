POR
SAC

No Text

Kings beat Trail Blazers 115-107 despite 35 from Lillard

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) De'Aaron Fox scored 16 points and made a key 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 115-107 on Monday night.

Fox also had nine assists, Buddy Hield scored 19 points and Marvin Bagley III added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Sacramento has won three straight and four of five.

Damian Lillard scored 35 points to become the fastest player in Portland history to reach 12,000 for his career. Jusuf Nurkic had six points and 11 rebounds. CJ McCollum scored six points on 2-of-14 shooting.

The Trail Blazers, playing the second half of a back-to-back, have lost two straight since winning four in a row.

Sacramento got out to an early lead, held Portland to 17 points in the second quarter and then held off the Trail Blazers down the stretch.

After Lillard's 17-foot jumper cut the Kings' lead to 109-103 with 1:47 remaining, Fox came back down the court and calmly drained his only 3 of the night.

Bagley made a free throw and Willie Cauley-Stein added an emphatic dunk that brought the crowd to its feet.

Portland struggled offensively across the board, particularly McCollum, who didn't make a shot after halftime.

Lillard reached 12,000 points in the third quarter of his 514th game. Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler had been the fastest Trail Blazers player to reach the mark, in his 587th game.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard has scored in double figures in 184 consecutive games, breaking a tie with Drexler for the franchise record. . Zach Collins made a tremendous defensive play to block a layup attempt by Yogi Ferrell in the first quarter. . Portland coach Terry Stotts was called for a technical while talking with officials after a foul.

Kings: Fox has made at least one steal in 14 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA. . Iman Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. Shumpert later had to be walked to the bench by a teammate after arguing with someone on Portland's bench. Shumpert's three technicals are tied for second-most on Sacramento behind Fox, who has four.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Kings: At the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
D. Fox
5 PG
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
44.3 Field Goal % 47.1
44.2 Three Point % 47.4
90.4 Free Throw % 72.9
  SAC team rebound 0:12
+ 2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 0:21
  Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard 0:38
  POR team rebound 0:38
  Al-Farouq Aminu missed dunk 0:39
  Offensive rebound by Al-Farouq Aminu 0:39
  CJ McCollum missed fade-away jump shot 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 0:44
  De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup 0:47
+ 1 Evan Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Evan Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
Team Stats
Points 107 115
Field Goals 37-92 (40.2%) 43-87 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 53 57
Offensive 17 11
Defensive 32 37
Team 4 9
Assists 22 24
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
35 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Fox PG 5
16 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 26-19 27173132107
home team logo Kings 23-21 24302932115
SAC -2.5, O/U 227.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC -2.5, O/U 227.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 26-19 111.9 PPG 48.2 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Kings 23-21 114.7 PPG 44.7 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 25.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.1 APG 44.4 FG%
B. Hield SG 20.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.3 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 35 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
B. Hield SG 19 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
40.2 FG% 49.4
32.3 3PT FG% 38.5
79.3 FT% 79.2
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
A. Aminu
J. Layman
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 35 3 5 11/27 4/12 9/9 1 36 1 0 6 1 2 +6 43
A. Aminu 13 11 3 3/8 1/2 6/9 3 26 2 0 1 6 5 -4 31
J. Layman 13 3 0 6/9 0/2 1/1 3 22 0 0 1 2 1 +4 15
C. McCollum 6 6 1 2/14 0/1 2/2 2 30 1 0 3 2 4 -4 12
J. Nurkic 6 11 5 3/7 0/0 0/1 4 28 0 1 1 2 9 -4 27
Starters
D. Lillard
A. Aminu
J. Layman
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 35 3 5 11/27 4/12 9/9 1 36 1 0 6 1 2 +6 43
A. Aminu 13 11 3 3/8 1/2 6/9 3 26 2 0 1 6 5 -4 31
J. Layman 13 3 0 6/9 0/2 1/1 3 22 0 0 1 2 1 +4 15
C. McCollum 6 6 1 2/14 0/1 2/2 2 30 1 0 3 2 4 -4 12
J. Nurkic 6 11 5 3/7 0/0 0/1 4 28 0 1 1 2 9 -4 27
Bench
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Curry
N. Stauskas
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Turner 14 2 4 5/11 1/3 3/3 3 26 1 0 1 1 1 -6 24
M. Leonard 11 7 2 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 19 1 0 1 2 5 -4 22
S. Curry 5 1 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 0 1 -8 10
N. Stauskas 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 -12 3
Z. Collins 2 4 0 0/1 0/1 2/4 4 21 0 2 0 1 3 -8 8
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 49 22 37/92 10/31 23/29 23 235 6 3 14 17 32 -40 195
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 19 7 0 7/10 2/4 3/3 1 28 0 0 1 4 3 -1 25
D. Fox 16 2 9 3/11 1/3 9/10 5 31 2 0 0 0 2 +3 38
W. Cauley-Stein 12 8 3 4/10 0/0 4/4 1 29 2 0 3 2 6 +3 25
I. Shumpert 6 3 1 2/9 2/5 0/0 2 23 1 1 1 1 2 -5 12
N. Bjelica 4 6 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 21 0 2 1 2 4 +3 15
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 19 7 0 7/10 2/4 3/3 1 28 0 0 1 4 3 -1 25
D. Fox 16 2 9 3/11 1/3 9/10 5 31 2 0 0 0 2 +3 38
W. Cauley-Stein 12 8 3 4/10 0/0 4/4 1 29 2 0 3 2 6 +3 25
I. Shumpert 6 3 1 2/9 2/5 0/0 2 23 1 1 1 1 2 -5 12
N. Bjelica 4 6 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 21 0 2 1 2 4 +3 15
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
H. Giles
J. Jackson
Y. Ferrell
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 18 2 3 8/10 2/3 0/0 3 31 1 1 5 0 2 +14 23
M. Bagley III 13 11 1 6/12 0/1 1/5 6 23 0 0 1 2 9 0 25
H. Giles 12 4 2 6/7 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 1 1 0 4 +5 20
J. Jackson 9 3 0 3/7 3/6 0/0 0 15 0 1 0 0 3 +11 13
Y. Ferrell 6 2 3 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 16 0 0 0 0 2 +7 14
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 48 24 43/87 10/26 19/24 23 235 6 6 13 11 37 +40 210
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores