Rose hits last-second, Timberwolves beat Suns 116-114

  • Jan 20, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Derrick Rose hit an 18-footer with 0.6 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 116-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Rose scored 29 of his 31 points in the seconds to help Minnesota overcome an 11-point deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 of his 30 points in the first half for Minnesota. With Towns struggling against double-teams in the second, Rose kept the Wolves in the game on 11-for-18 shooting in the half.

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 21 points and Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre, Jr. each added 18. Warren's last-second corner 3 hit off the side of the backboard. The Suns lost all four on their trip to fall to 4-20 on the road this season.

Taj Gibson dunked to pull Minnesota within one with less than a minute to play. Towns intercepted a bad pass from Booker, and Rose hit the second of two foul shots to tie it at 114 with 30.5 seconds to play.

Gibson grabbed the loose ball after Booker lost it on Phoenix's next possession, setting up Rose's winning shot. With the shot clock off and the crowd on its feet, Rose calmly dribbled down the clock against Mikal Bridges before pulling up and hitting the final shot.

TIP-INS

Suns: C Deandre Ayton (ankle) and F Richaun Holmes (foot) were out after suffering injuries Saturday in Charlotte. C Dragan Bender made his first start of the season and had 12 points. ... Veteran guard Jamal Crawford, who played last season in Minnesota, was active and on the bench for his 1,300th career game. He missed the previous three games with a sore left knee. ''His experience, his voice, his presence, the wisdom he's sharing in the locker room when the coaches are not around, it's priceless for the group and we're thrilled to have him,'' coach Igor Kokoskov said before the game.

Timberwolves: F Robert Covington (bruised knee) and G Tyus Jones (ankle) remained out, missing their ninth and second games, respectively.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Tuesday night in Phoenix.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
K. Towns
32 C
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
22.2 Pts. Per Game 22.2
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
12.2 Reb. Per Game 12.2
45.0 Field Goal % 49.1
44.7 Three Point % 49.3
83.3 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 0:00
  Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Taj Gibson 0:25
  MIN team rebound 0:30
  Derrick Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Jamal Crawford 0:30
  Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns 0:31
+ 2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Josh Okogie 0:52
  Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns 0:56
  Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
  MIN team rebound 1:01
  Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
Team Stats
Points 114 116
Field Goals 40-86 (46.5%) 39-91 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 12-39 (30.8%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 22-32 (68.8%) 32-40 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 57 59
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 29 33
Team 19 15
Assists 22 22
Steals 9 8
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 27 26
Technicals 4 0
D. Booker SG 1
18 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
K. Towns C 32
30 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 11-37 31362918114
home team logo Timberwolves 22-24 29352725116
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
away team logo Suns 11-37 106.2 PPG 40.3 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 22-24 111.5 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
T. Warren SF 18.2 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.5 APG 48.5 FG%
D. Rose PG 18.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.8 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Warren SF 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
D. Rose PG 31 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
46.5 FG% 42.9
30.8 3PT FG% 25.0
68.8 FT% 80.0
Suns
Starters
T. Warren
D. Booker
D. Bender
D. Melton
M. Bridges
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 21 4 1 7/15 2/5 5/6 3 37 2 0 2 2 2 -10 27
D. Booker 18 6 6 7/15 1/6 3/4 5 32 0 0 5 0 6 -11 31
D. Bender 12 10 2 4/10 0/5 4/7 3 29 0 1 1 3 7 +2 26
D. Melton 4 2 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 3 13 1 0 1 1 1 +4 12
M. Bridges 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 28 3 1 0 0 0 +1 7
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Jackson
J. Crawford
Q. Acy
E. Okobo
R. Anderson
R. Holmes
T. Daniels
G. King
J. Evans
D. Ayton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Oubre Jr. 18 8 0 7/12 4/7 0/0 5 28 2 0 2 2 6 +1 26
J. Jackson 15 5 2 4/10 1/2 6/8 0 23 1 0 3 1 4 +12 22
J. Crawford 11 2 3 4/8 1/4 2/5 1 21 0 0 0 0 2 -10 19
Q. Acy 8 1 4 2/4 2/4 2/2 4 18 0 3 0 0 1 -2 20
E. Okobo 4 0 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 +3 5
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ayton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 38 22 40/86 12/39 22/32 27 235 9 5 15 9 29 -10 195
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
T. Gibson
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 30 12 4 8/22 1/5 13/13 2 39 4 1 4 7 5 +1 51
T. Gibson 17 5 0 7/8 0/0 3/3 3 23 1 1 1 1 4 0 23
A. Wiggins 10 6 0 3/14 1/3 3/7 4 39 0 0 2 1 5 +7 14
J. Teague 4 5 8 1/3 1/2 1/1 1 23 0 0 2 0 5 -1 23
J. Okogie 4 1 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 4 11 1 1 2 0 1 +2 7
D. Rose
D. Saric
J. Bayless
A. Tolliver
G. Dieng
L. Deng
R. Covington
T. Jones
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 31 4 3 12/24 0/4 7/9 1 37 0 0 1 0 4 +1 40
D. Saric 9 5 2 3/5 1/2 2/3 4 20 1 0 1 2 3 +7 18
J. Bayless 7 2 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 3 21 0 0 2 0 2 -4 11
A. Tolliver 4 4 1 1/4 1/4 1/2 2 15 0 0 0 0 4 +4 10
G. Dieng 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
L. Deng 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 1 0 0 0 +2 4
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 44 22 39/91 6/24 32/40 26 235 8 4 15 11 33 +10 201
NBA Scores