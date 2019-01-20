MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Derrick Rose hit an 18-footer with 0.6 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 116-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Rose scored 29 of his 31 points in the seconds to help Minnesota overcome an 11-point deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 of his 30 points in the first half for Minnesota. With Towns struggling against double-teams in the second, Rose kept the Wolves in the game on 11-for-18 shooting in the half.

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 21 points and Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre, Jr. each added 18. Warren's last-second corner 3 hit off the side of the backboard. The Suns lost all four on their trip to fall to 4-20 on the road this season.

Taj Gibson dunked to pull Minnesota within one with less than a minute to play. Towns intercepted a bad pass from Booker, and Rose hit the second of two foul shots to tie it at 114 with 30.5 seconds to play.

Gibson grabbed the loose ball after Booker lost it on Phoenix's next possession, setting up Rose's winning shot. With the shot clock off and the crowd on its feet, Rose calmly dribbled down the clock against Mikal Bridges before pulling up and hitting the final shot.

Suns: C Deandre Ayton (ankle) and F Richaun Holmes (foot) were out after suffering injuries Saturday in Charlotte. C Dragan Bender made his first start of the season and had 12 points. ... Veteran guard Jamal Crawford, who played last season in Minnesota, was active and on the bench for his 1,300th career game. He missed the previous three games with a sore left knee. ''His experience, his voice, his presence, the wisdom he's sharing in the locker room when the coaches are not around, it's priceless for the group and we're thrilled to have him,'' coach Igor Kokoskov said before the game.

Timberwolves: F Robert Covington (bruised knee) and G Tyus Jones (ankle) remained out, missing their ninth and second games, respectively.

The teams meet again Tuesday night in Phoenix.

