George scores 36, leads Thunder past Bucks

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Paul George had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his 16th triple-double of the season and No. 120 for his career. Jerami Grant added 16 points, helping the Thunder knock off the team with the NBA's best record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton added 22 points.

George scored 21 points in the first half to help the Thunder take a 56-42 lead. Antetokounmpo missed all six of his shots in the first half and scored just three points, and the Bucks shot 35 percent as a team.

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City's lumbering 7-foot center, got the crowd amped up with a surprise early in the third quarter. He got a steal, dribbled three quarters of the way down the court and converted a layup to give the Thunder a 64-52 lead.

The Thunder led 82-66 before the Bucks hit three straight 3-pointers, including two from Middleton. Oklahoma City held on to lead 89-79 at the end of the third quarter.

Eric Bledsoe hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to cut Oklahoma City's lead to three, but George drained a 3-pointer in Malcolm Brogdon's face as the shot clock wound down to push the margin back up to six.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Brook Lopez made all four of his shots in the first quarter, all 3-pointers. He finished with 19 points. ... Antetokounmpo had 10 rebounds in the first half.

Thunder: Adams left in the first quarter with a right ankle sprain, but he returned in the second quarter. ... Westbrook made just 5 of 20 shots. ... F Jerami Grant had five blocks. ... Made just 14 of 25 free throws.

UP NEXT

The Bucks play at the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Thunder are at the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
21.9 Pts. Per Game 21.9
10.7 Ast. Per Game 10.7
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
57.5 Field Goal % 41.4
58.1 Three Point % 41.8
70.4 Free Throw % 64.9
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 0:02
+ 1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon 0:10
+ 3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
+ 1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:25
+ 1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 0:25
  Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon 0:25
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 0:25
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:31
  Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
Team Stats
Points 112 118
Field Goals 39-91 (42.9%) 44-94 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 15-37 (40.5%) 16-32 (50.0%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Total Rebounds 57 65
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 40 41
Team 8 13
Assists 22 29
Steals 6 5
Blocks 5 10
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
27 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
P. George SF 13
36 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 35-13 25173733112
home team logo Thunder 31-18 31253329118
OKC +1.5, O/U 235.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 35-13 117.4 PPG 49 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Thunder 31-18 114.2 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.6 PPG 12.6 RPG 5.9 APG 58.1 FG%
P. George SF 26.9 PPG 8.0 RPG 4.0 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27 PTS 18 REB 4 AST
P. George SF 36 PTS 13 REB 3 AST
42.9 FG% 46.8
40.5 3PT FG% 50.0
67.9 FT% 56.0
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
M. Brogdon
E. Bledsoe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 27 18 4 8/22 3/5 8/12 4 34 1 0 4 4 14 0 50
K. Middleton 22 4 6 8/15 3/7 3/4 2 34 1 0 2 0 4 +8 37
B. Lopez 19 4 2 6/7 5/6 2/3 3 30 1 2 1 0 4 0 29
M. Brogdon 18 6 4 7/14 1/5 3/4 6 32 0 0 0 2 4 +4 32
E. Bledsoe 11 6 3 5/14 1/4 0/0 1 31 1 0 4 1 5 -1 20
Bench
T. Snell
S. Brown
G. Hill
D. Wilson
E. Ilyasova
J. Smith
P. Connaughton
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
T. Duval
J. Morris
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Snell 8 3 0 2/5 1/3 3/3 3 14 0 1 1 1 2 -5 11
S. Brown 5 3 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 1 2 -12 8
G. Hill 2 2 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 21 1 1 0 0 2 -9 10
D. Wilson 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 1 16 0 1 1 0 3 -8 5
E. Ilyasova 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 49 22 39/91 15/37 19/28 22 236 6 5 14 9 40 -30 202
Thunder
Starters
P. George
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 36 13 3 12/21 8/12 4/6 3 37 3 0 5 2 11 +16 53
J. Grant 16 2 4 5/10 1/3 5/8 3 33 0 5 0 0 2 -1 31
T. Ferguson 15 3 1 6/10 3/5 0/2 4 27 0 1 1 1 2 -2 20
S. Adams 14 8 2 7/10 0/0 0/2 1 30 1 1 1 4 4 +1 27
R. Westbrook 13 13 11 5/20 2/5 1/2 3 36 1 1 4 1 12 -11 46
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
A. Nader
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
H. Diallo
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 14 2 7 4/11 2/4 4/5 1 27 0 0 0 0 2 +10 30
N. Noel 6 6 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 2 0 2 4 +3 14
A. Nader 4 2 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 2 +7 6
P. Patterson 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 2 +7 5
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 52 29 44/94 16/32 14/25 21 236 5 10 11 11 41 +30 232
