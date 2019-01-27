SAC
Clippers cruise past Kings 122-108 for 3rd straight win

  • Jan 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers staved off an early fourth-quarter challenge to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-108 on Sunday for their third consecutive win.

Tobias Harris added 18 points for the Clippers, who were coming off a 3-1 road trip. Lou Williams had 12 points and 10 assists.

Sacramento never led, but made a run to start the fourth. Down 87-76, the Kings twice closed within five. They got a basket and rim-rattling dunk by Willie Cauley-Stein and six straight points by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Then the Clippers took off.

Harris' 3-pointer beat the shot-clock buzzer, Avery Bradley tossed in a 3 and Harrell reeled off seven in a row as part of a run that kept the Clippers ahead 110-97.

The Clippers had 35 assists on 42 field goals. Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points, and Patrick Beverley had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 21 points. Bogdanovic added 19 points off the bench and Cauley-Stein had 12 rebounds.

The Kings cut their deficit from 16 points to seven in the third. Fox and Iman Shumpert combined to score 15 of Sacramento's 17 points to start the period. Fox hit a 3-pointer and Shumpert added two from long range.

The Clippers got a 3-pointer from Harris and a dunk by Harrell to lead 87-76 going into the fourth.

Los Angeles got off to a fast start. The Clippers shot 52 percent from the floor in the first half and led by as many as 25 points.

TIP-INS

Kings: They fell to 11-15 on the road and 5-10 vs the West.

Clippers: Starting F Danilo Gallinari (lower back spasms) will likely return in the next game or two. He has missed five in a row. ... Harrell turned 25 on Saturday. ... Williams' first triple-double at Chicago on Friday occurred in his 904th career game. Only Zach Randolph at 974 games logged his first later in his career.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Atlanta on Wednesday in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Clippers: Host Atlanta on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
T. Harris
34 SF
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
46.3 Field Goal % 50.1
46.1 Three Point % 50.1
72.9 Free Throw % 88.5
Team Stats
Points 108 122
Field Goals 37-93 (39.8%) 42-88 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 8-36 (22.2%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 26-30 (86.7%) 27-29 (93.1%)
Total Rebounds 51 57
Offensive 15 14
Defensive 29 38
Team 7 5
Assists 18 35
Steals 12 6
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 12 18
Fouls 26 28
Technicals 0 0
B. Hield SG 24
16 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
P. Beverley PG 21
16 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 25-25 21302532108
home team logo Clippers 28-22 34332035122
LAC -4, O/U 230
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -4, O/U 230
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 25-25 113.1 PPG 44.5 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Clippers 28-22 113.9 PPG 45.4 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
D. Fox PG 17.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 7.3 APG 46.2 FG%
M. Harrell PF 15.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.7 APG 61.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Fox PG 21 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
M. Harrell PF 25 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
39.8 FG% 47.7
22.2 3PT FG% 37.9
86.7 FT% 93.1
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 21 4 3 8/16 1/4 4/5 5 31 1 0 4 1 3 -12 28
I. Shumpert 16 6 2 5/13 3/9 3/4 5 31 0 2 0 2 4 -25 28
B. Hield 16 4 5 6/17 2/7 2/2 3 38 2 0 1 2 2 0 31
W. Cauley-Stein 9 12 3 2/5 0/1 5/6 4 31 2 0 1 3 9 +3 28
N. Bjelica 3 4 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 3 18 1 1 1 0 4 -12 8
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 19 1 2 5/13 1/7 8/9 2 31 3 0 1 0 1 -20 26
M. Bagley III 14 5 0 5/10 0/2 4/4 0 19 0 3 2 2 3 -1 20
Y. Ferrell 6 1 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 1 0 -7 12
H. Giles 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 3 0 -3 8
J. Jackson 0 4 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 16 1 0 2 1 3 +7 5
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 44 18 37/93 8/36 26/30 26 235 12 6 12 15 29 -70 194
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
M. Gortat
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 18 6 3 6/17 2/8 4/4 4 33 0 0 0 1 5 +9 30
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 17 4 5 5/9 0/1 7/7 3 31 2 0 1 2 2 -2 32
P. Beverley 16 10 8 5/10 4/5 2/2 4 35 1 1 2 2 8 +20 42
A. Bradley 12 6 6 4/8 2/3 2/2 4 36 1 0 2 1 5 +14 29
M. Gortat 4 7 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 3 0 7 0 10
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
M. Scott
J. Motley
J. Robinson
T. Wallace
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Gallinari
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 25 7 2 11/13 0/0 3/4 3 29 0 0 2 5 2 +18 34
L. Williams 12 6 10 2/16 1/7 7/7 1 27 2 0 5 1 5 +16 35
M. Scott 8 1 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1 +5 7
J. Motley 6 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/3 3 5 0 0 1 1 1 -4 7
J. Robinson 4 3 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 1 2 -6 7
T. Wallace 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 52 35 42/88 11/29 27/29 28 235 6 1 18 14 38 +70 233
NBA Scores