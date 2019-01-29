OKC
ORL

No Text

Schroder scores 18 in 4th to rally Thunder past Magic

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 29, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Paul George had 37 points, Russell Westbrook posted another triple-double and Dennis Schroder scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Orlando Magic 126-117 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in his fourth consecutive triple-double.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Fournier scored 17 and Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross added 16 apiece for the Magic, who lost their fourth in a row and seventh in eight games.

Schroder hit seven consecutive shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, in a five-minute stretch of the fourth quarter when he outscored Orlando 18-8 by himself.

The Thunder had squandered a 15-point lead in the third and were down 101-98 in the fourth before Schroder righted the ship. The Thunder's backup point guard had a three-point play, a 3-pointer and a 15-foot jumper as Oklahoma City scored 10 straight points to take a 108-101 lead. He added another three-point play and 3-pointer to make it 116-103.

Ross knocked down consecutive 3s to help Orlando cut the deficit to 116-111 with four minutes to play, but that was as close as the Magic got.

George committed two fouls against Gordon in the first 80 seconds of the game, but that did not deter him for even a second. The Thunder forward went on to score 31 points, grab five rebounds and hand out two assists by halftime.

Westbrook wasn't quite as dominant, but still got 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Oklahoma City cruised to a 69-63 halftime lead.

Orlando countered with 17 points from Vucevic and 14 from Fournier to stay within striking range.

The Magic were down 81-66 early in the third quarter, but went on a 26-5 run against a slow-footed Thunder defense. Jerian Grant finished a fast break with a three-point play to give Orlando a 92-86 lead.

TIP-INS

Thunder: George has at least two 3s in 29 straight games. Stephen Curry and James Harden are the only other players in NBA history to do that. . C Steven Adams sat out with a sore ankle.

Magic: Gordon had eight points in the first two minutes, then missed his last six shots of the half. . Orlando has lost four straight home games and is 12-15 at home. . Grant played against his brother, Thunder forward Jerami Grant. Their father, Harvey Grant, had an 11-year NBA career. Jerami outscored Jerian 18-5.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Continue their three-game road trip Friday at Miami.

Magic: Continue their three-game homestand Thursday against Indiana.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
41.6 Field Goal % 52.0
41.4 Three Point % 51.8
65.0 Free Throw % 77.5
+ 3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel 0:45
  D.J. Augustin missed driving layup, blocked by Dennis Schroder 0:50
+ 2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 0:59
  Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel 1:01
  Aaron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel 1:04
  Evan Fournier missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Dennis Schroder 1:08
  Personal foul on Paul George 1:13
Team Stats
Points 126 117
Field Goals 49-91 (53.8%) 44-102 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 14-41 (34.1%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 58
Offensive 6 18
Defensive 37 35
Team 9 5
Assists 25 26
Steals 7 4
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 14 REB, 14 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
27 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 32-18 32372235126
home team logo Magic 20-31 35283123117
ORL +3.5, O/U 222.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
ORL +3.5, O/U 222.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 32-18 114.2 PPG 48.2 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Magic 20-31 104.0 PPG 43.5 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
P. George SF 27.1 PPG 8.1 RPG 4.0 APG 44.7 FG%
N. Vucevic C 20.6 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.8 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SF 37 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
N. Vucevic C 27 PTS 11 REB 5 AST
53.8 FG% 43.1
42.9 3PT FG% 34.1
73.1 FT% 83.3
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
J. Grant
N. Noel
H. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 37 6 4 14/24 2/5 7/9 3 39 3 0 0 2 4 +16 54
R. Westbrook 23 14 14 7/12 1/2 8/12 3 38 0 1 5 1 13 -3 61
J. Grant 18 7 1 8/17 2/4 0/0 1 42 3 0 1 1 6 +3 29
N. Noel 12 7 1 6/10 0/0 0/0 4 34 1 5 1 1 6 +12 26
H. Diallo 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 17 0 1 0 1 0 +7 9
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
J. Grant
N. Noel
H. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 37 6 4 14/24 2/5 7/9 3 39 3 0 0 2 4 +16 54
R. Westbrook 23 14 14 7/12 1/2 8/12 3 38 0 1 5 1 13 -3 61
J. Grant 18 7 1 8/17 2/4 0/0 1 42 3 0 1 1 6 +3 29
N. Noel 12 7 1 6/10 0/0 0/0 4 34 1 5 1 1 6 +12 26
H. Diallo 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 17 0 1 0 1 0 +7 9
Bench
D. Schroder
A. Nader
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
S. Adams
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. Ferguson
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 21 3 4 8/11 2/2 3/4 2 28 0 1 0 0 3 +6 33
A. Nader 5 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2 -5 7
A. Abrines 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 +4 4
P. Patterson 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 2 +5 4
S. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 43 25 49/91 9/21 19/26 16 237 7 8 7 6 37 +45 227
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 27 11 5 12/20 1/2 2/2 1 33 1 2 3 2 9 +7 48
E. Fournier 17 4 1 7/14 2/6 1/2 3 30 1 0 3 2 2 -3 21
A. Gordon 16 9 7 6/19 2/9 2/2 2 36 0 1 1 6 3 -12 39
D. Augustin 11 2 5 3/10 2/5 3/3 3 32 0 0 1 2 0 -7 22
J. Isaac 11 8 1 4/8 1/3 2/2 2 27 2 1 0 1 7 +5 24
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 27 11 5 12/20 1/2 2/2 1 33 1 2 3 2 9 +7 48
E. Fournier 17 4 1 7/14 2/6 1/2 3 30 1 0 3 2 2 -3 21
A. Gordon 16 9 7 6/19 2/9 2/2 2 36 0 1 1 6 3 -12 39
D. Augustin 11 2 5 3/10 2/5 3/3 3 32 0 0 1 2 0 -7 22
J. Isaac 11 8 1 4/8 1/3 2/2 2 27 2 1 0 1 7 +5 24
Bench
T. Ross
M. Bamba
J. Grant
J. Simmons
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
W. Iwundu
J. Martin
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 16 6 1 6/16 4/10 0/0 0 31 0 1 1 1 5 -11 24
M. Bamba 9 6 0 3/5 1/2 2/2 2 14 0 0 0 3 3 -16 15
J. Grant 5 3 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 2 15 0 0 2 0 3 -2 10
J. Simmons 5 4 4 1/6 1/4 2/4 3 17 0 0 1 1 3 -6 16
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 53 26 44/102 14/41 15/18 18 235 4 5 12 18 35 -45 219
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores