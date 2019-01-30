DEN
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Pelicans 105-99

  • Jan 30, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 13 rebound and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans 105-99 on Wednesday night.

Malik Beasley scored 22 points, and Monte Morris added 20 to help the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets win their fourth straight.

Kenrich Williams hit five of nine 3-point shots and scored a career-high 21 for the scrappy Pelicans. For the second night in a row, they played without four usual starters and a top reserve. Their only available starter, Jrue Holiday, had 22 points, including a step-back, straight-on 3 that cut Denver's lead to 100-99 with 1:32 left.

But Jokic responded with consecutive powerful driving reverse layups while guarded by Jahlil Okafor to make it 104-99 with 42.4 seconds left, and the Pelicans never recovered.

After trailing 56-53 at halftime, Denver opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run that put them in the lead for good. But while the Nuggets led by as many as 11 points, the Pelicans kept the gap in single digits for most of the second half as they attempted to stage a second-straight upset of a playoff contender after stunningly winning at Houston on Tuesday night.

Darius Miller hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Pelicans, while Okafor had 14 points.

Former Louisiana Tech star Paul Millsap had 13 points and eight rebounds for Denver.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Guard Jamal Murray missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. ''He's feeling a little bit better,'' Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. ''I'm not sure if he'll be ready for our next game against Houston or not.'' ... The Nuggets have held opponents to fewer than 100 points in 17 games this season.

Pelicans: For the second straight game, New Orleans was without five prominent players in the lineup: forward Anthony Davis (sprained left index finger), forward Julius Randle (right ankle sprain), point guard Elfrid Payton (right ankle sprain), forward Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain) and E'Twaun Moore (rest). ... The Pelicans edited their usual pregame video shown on the large center scoreboard just before tip-off. Davis, their five-time All-Star who publicly requested a trade through his agent Monday, was conspicuously absent from the video.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Houston on Friday night.

Pelicans: At San Antonio on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Holiday
11 PG
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
8.1 Ast. Per Game 8.1
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
50.6 Field Goal % 47.9
50.3 Three Point % 47.8
85.1 Free Throw % 75.5
  Defensive rebound by Monte Morris 0:00
  Kenrich Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  8-second violation turnover 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap 0:08
  Ian Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
  Gary Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Gary Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Kenrich Williams 0:15
  Personal foul on Jrue Holiday 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Gary Harris 0:30
  Darius Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:33
Team Stats
Points 105 99
Field Goals 42-89 (47.2%) 37-89 (41.6%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 15-36 (41.7%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 52 57
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 37 40
Team 9 9
Assists 31 27
Steals 10 4
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
N. Jokic C 15
20 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST
J. Holiday PG 11
22 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 35-15 29243319105
home team logo Pelicans 23-29 2630192499
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 35-15 111.6 PPG 46.8 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Pelicans 23-29 116.7 PPG 46.9 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
M. Beasley SG 10.5 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.2 APG 48.6 FG%
J. Holiday PG 21.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 8.1 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Beasley SG 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
J. Holiday PG 22 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
47.2 FG% 41.6
30.0 3PT FG% 41.7
63.2 FT% 76.9
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
M. Morris
P. Millsap
G. Harris
W. Barton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 20 13 10 9/16 0/2 2/2 2 37 3 2 2 1 12 +17 56
M. Morris 20 7 7 8/12 3/4 1/1 0 39 2 0 0 0 7 +16 43
P. Millsap 13 8 2 5/10 0/1 3/4 3 33 0 2 1 4 4 +11 26
G. Harris 9 2 4 3/14 2/9 1/2 3 33 3 1 2 0 2 +13 21
W. Barton 8 3 2 3/9 0/3 2/3 3 26 0 1 1 0 3 -6 15
Bench
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
T. Lyles
B. Goodwin
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
I. Thomas
T. Welsh
J. Murray
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 22 2 1 9/14 4/6 0/1 1 29 1 0 0 0 2 0 27
M. Plumlee 9 4 1 3/6 0/0 3/4 3 14 0 0 1 1 3 -5 14
T. Lyles 4 2 2 2/6 0/3 0/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 -11 10
B. Goodwin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 -4 -1
J. Hernangomez 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 -1 4
T. Craig 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 1 1 0 1 0 3
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 43 31 42/89 9/30 12/19 17 234 10 7 9 6 37 +30 218
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
D. Miller
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
S. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 22 6 6 7/13 3/5 5/6 3 36 1 0 4 1 5 -16 37
D. Miller 15 6 5 4/13 4/10 3/3 3 37 2 0 1 0 6 -1 32
J. Okafor 14 8 0 7/15 0/0 0/0 5 30 1 1 3 3 5 -11 21
F. Jackson 9 6 0 4/9 1/2 0/0 0 21 0 0 2 1 5 -4 13
S. Hill 2 2 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 1 1 -8 8
Bench
K. Williams
I. Clark
C. Diallo
T. Frazier
E. Moore
W. Johnson
N. Mirotic
A. Davis
E. Payton
J. Randle
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Williams 21 8 3 8/14 5/9 0/0 3 37 0 2 2 0 8 -1 35
I. Clark 6 1 2 2/9 2/5 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 0 1 +6 9
C. Diallo 6 3 1 3/7 0/0 0/2 1 17 0 1 0 1 2 +5 12
T. Frazier 4 8 8 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 21 0 0 0 1 7 0 28
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 48 27 37/89 15/36 10/13 20 237 4 4 14 8 40 -30 195
